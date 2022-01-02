A collection of utilities for stepping up your TypeScript game
tsafe in your life
Assert things you know are true, get runtime errors where you were wrong:
Implement compile time unit testing (example):
Make TypeScript believe whatever you say:
Powerful TypeScript features like assertion functions or user-defined type guards are only useful if paired with utility functions.
TypeScript, however, only exports type helpers (e.g.
Record,
ReturnType, etc.).
This module provides «the missing builtins» such as the assert function
and corrects frustrating aspects of default utility types such as
ReturnType.
tsafe is both an NPM and a Deno module.
(Achieved with denoify)
import { assert, typeGuard, ... } from "https://deno.land/x/tsafe/mod.ts";
$ npm install --save tsafe
#OR
$ yarn add tsafe