A collection of utilities for stepping up your TypeScript game





Home - Documentation

Three GIFs to convince you that you need tsafe in your life



Assert things you know are true, get runtime errors where you were wrong:





Implement compile time unit testing (example):





Make TypeScript believe whatever you say:





Motivations

Powerful TypeScript features like assertion functions or user-defined type guards are only useful if paired with utility functions.

TypeScript, however, only exports type helpers (e.g. Record , ReturnType , etc.).

This module provides «the missing builtins» such as the assert function and corrects frustrating aspects of default utility types such as ReturnType .

Documentation website

Installation

tsafe is both an NPM and a Deno module. (Achieved with denoify)

Import in deno:

import { assert, typeGuard, ... } from "https://deno.land/x/tsafe/mod.ts" ;

Install elsewhere: