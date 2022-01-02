openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tsa

tsafe

by Joseph Garrone
0.9.1 (see all)

🔩 The missing TypeScript builtins

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A collection of utilities for stepping up your TypeScript game

Home - Documentation

Three GIFs to convince you that you need tsafe in your life


Assert things you know are true, get runtime errors where you were wrong:

Implement compile time unit testing (example):

Make TypeScript believe whatever you say:

Motivations

Powerful TypeScript features like assertion functions or user-defined type guards are only useful if paired with utility functions.

TypeScript, however, only exports type helpers (e.g. Record, ReturnType, etc.).

This module provides «the missing builtins» such as the assert function and corrects frustrating aspects of default utility types such as ReturnType.

Documentation website

Installation

tsafe is both an NPM and a Deno module. (Achieved with denoify)

Import in deno:

import { assert, typeGuard, ... } from "https://deno.land/x/tsafe/mod.ts";

Install elsewhere:

$ npm install --save tsafe
#OR
$ yarn add tsafe

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial