The TS3 NodeJS Library has been strongly influenced by PlanetTeamSpeaks TS3 PHP Framework
This library can connect to a TeamSpeak Server Query interface, send and receive commands aswell as upload and download files via Filetransfer!
With vscode you will receive powerful autocomplete of functions and their return values, so vscode is highly recommended!
npm install --save ts3-nodejs-library
You can find all necessary documentation here!
Send a message to all non Query Clients connected:
//import with typescript
import { TeamSpeak, QueryProtocol } from "ts3-nodejs-library"
//import with javascript
//const { TeamSpeak } = require("ts3-nodejs-library")
//create a new connection
TeamSpeak.connect({
host: "localhost",
protocol: QueryProtocol.RAW, //optional
queryport: 10011, //optional
serverport: 9987,
username: "serveradmin",
password: "",
nickname: "NodeJS Query Framework"
}).then(async teamspeak => {
const clients = await teamspeak.clientList({ clientType: 0 })
clients.forEach(client => {
console.log("Sending 'Hello!' Message to", client.nickname)
client.message("Hello!")
})
}).catch(e => {
console.log("Catched an error!")
console.error(e)
})
There are 2 ways to connect with the TeamSpeak Server:
using the wrapper
TeamSpeak.connect() or by instanciating the
TeamSpeak class by yourself
to connect with TeamSpeak.connect():
import { TeamSpeak } from "ts3-nodejs-library"
TeamSpeak.connect({
host: "127.0.0.1",
queryport: 10011
}).then(teamspeak => {
//you are now connected
}).catch(e => {
//an error occured during connecting
})
when instanciating it by yourself:
import { TeamSpeak } from "ts3-nodejs-library"
const teamspeak = new TeamSpeak({
host: "127.0.0.1",
queryport: 10011
})
teamspeak.on("ready", () => {
//teamspeak connected successfully
})
teamspeak.on("error", () => {
//teamspeak had an error
})
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|host
|"127.0.0.1"
|hostname to connect to
|queryport
|10011
|queryport to connect to
|protocol
|"raw"
|either use telnet or ssh to connect to the server
|serverport
empty
|the server port to select when connecting
|username
empty
|the username to login with (required when using ssh)
|password
empty
|the password to login with (required when using ssh)
|nickname
empty
|the nickname to connect with when selecting a server
|readyTimeout
|10000
|timeout in ms to wait for the connection to be built
|keepAlive
|true
|wether a keepalive should be sent to the teamspeak server
|localAddress
empty
|local address the socket should connect from
the method
TeamSpeak.connect() will do error handling for you, when the query fails to connect or some of the commands which are being initially used to connect may encounter an error then the query will disconnect and reject the Promise with an error
However when instanciating TeamSpeak by yourself an
error event might get thrown but the
ready event will never fire
thats why
TeamSpeak.connect() is more preferable to build a connection
Sending a command is simple, every command will return a
Promise. If you do not know what a Promise is then please read the documentation first: developer.mozilla.org > Promise
When using NodeJS then Promises are essential for further progress
Using Promises
teamspeak.whoami().then(whoami => {
console.log(whoami)
})
Using Async/Await
(async () => {
const whoami = await teamspeak.whoami()
console.log(whoami)
})()
whoami will then give you an object like
{
virtualserver_status: "online",
virtualserver_unique_identifier: "t1lytXTeyvmHXvNJ4ZcBBd15ugs=",
virtualserver_port: 9987,
virtualserver_id: 1,
client_id: 2,
client_channel_id: 1,
client_nickname: "serveradmin",
client_database_id: 0,
client_login_name: "serveradmin",
client_unique_identifier: "serveradmin",
client_origin_server_id: 0
}
You can use
teamspeak.on() to register to various events, you can find a list of all events here: https://multivit4min.github.io/TS3-NodeJS-Library/classes/teamspeak.html#on
Note: with 3.x its not necessary to subscribe to events anymore, this will be done automatically now!
teamspeak.on("textmessage", ev => {
console.log(`${ev.invoker.nickname} just send the message "${ev.msg}"`)
})
Flooding will be handled automatically.
When the Query gets accused of Flooding then it will return error with id 524 and an error message which states how much time needs to be waited.
This will be parsed automatically and the Query will wait for the given time (normally its 1 second) + 100 additional milliseconds (sometimes it happens the query gets banned when still sending too early)
With version 2.3 this library is able to reconnect to its TeamSpeak Server when the connection has been lost. It restores its full context this includes:
all commands which have been added in meantime while the teamspeak server was not connected will be still executed after and all pending commands will be sent AFTER connecting and restoring the context
an example on how this looks like:
import { TeamSpeak, QueryProtocol } from "./src/TeamSpeak"
TeamSpeak.connect({
host: "127.0.0.1",
queryport: 10011,
serverport: 9987,
protocol: QueryProtocol.RAW,
username: "serveradmin",
password: "xxx",
nickname: "test"
}).then(async teamspeak => {
teamspeak.on("close", async () => {
console.log("disconnected, trying to reconnect...")
await teamspeak.reconnect(-1, 1000)
console.log("reconnected!")
})
})
With version 2.x support for Client Events has been dropped instead use the events from the main class TeamSpeak.
Additionally it comes with
TeamSpeak.connect() in order to use a promise to connect to a teamspeak server.
Multiple node methods have been replaced with a getter for ex:
client.getDBID() ->
client.databaseId,
client.getUID() ->
client.uniqueIdentifier,
channel.getID() ->
channel.cid
The testing environment now runs via jest which makes mocking and testing easier. Since this project now is written in TypeScript vscode should now be completely capable to autocomplete, so there is no need to update docs on @types.
Documentation software has been switched from
documentation to
typedoc
The
close event now only gets fired when a connection has been successfully established first!
In order to get errors when connecting to a server use the
error event instead. This was required in order to implement the reconnect logic.
With the free Beta TeamSpeak Servers for the TeamSpeak 5 Client there are IDs which use a 64 bit format. Since JavaScript starts to round at 53 bits those IDs will not be displayed correctly. In order to compensate this all IDs are now strings instead of numbers!
Renamed some function in order to comply with JavaScript Standard
TeamSpeak#getClientByID ->
TeamSpeak#getClientById\
TeamSpeak#getClientByUID ->
TeamSpeak#getClientByUid\
TeamSpeak#getClientByDBID ->
TeamSpeak#getClientByDbid\
......\
TeamSpeak#getChannelByID ->
TeamSpeak#getChannelById\
Permissions will now be handled differently, if you for example want to add a Permission onto a ServerGroup then you can use
const group = await teamspeak.getServerGroupById(10)
if (!group) throw new Error("could not find group with id 10")
//old await teamspeak.serverGroupAddPerm(10, "i_channel_subscribe_power", 10, 0, 1)
await teamspeak.serverGroupAddPerm(group, {
permname: "i_channel_subscribe_power",
permvalue: 10,
skip: false,
negate: true
})
//or alternatively you can use it via the permission object
await teamspeak.serverGroupAddPerm(group)
.perm("i_channel_subscribe_power")
.value(10)
.skip(false)
.negate(true)
.update()
Permission List commands will now not give back a raw object but will give you an array of Permission class which you can dynamically update after, for example if you want to add all existing permissions the skip flag
const group = await teamspeak.getServerGroupById(10)
if (!group) throw new Error("could not find group with id 10")
const permlist = await group.permList()
await Promise.all(permlist.map(perm => perm.skip(true).update()))
or if you want to remove all permissions:
const group = await teamspeak.getServerGroupById(10)
if (!group) throw new Error("could not find group with id 10")
const permlist = await group.permList()
await Promise.all(permlist.map(perm => perm.remove()))
To retrieve the permission name or value you can use
perm.getValue(),
perm.getPerm(),
perm.getSkip(),
perm.getNegate()
all Parameters are now returned as camelcase and require camelcase characters in object properties
console.log(await teamspeak.whoami())
/**
* with < 3.0 it looked like:
* {
* virtualserver_status: "unknown",
* virtualserver_unique_identifier: undefined,
* virtualserver_port: 0,
* virtualserver_id: 0,
* client_id: 0,
* client_channel_id: 0,
* client_nickname: undefined,
* client_database_id: 0,
* client_login_name: undefined,
* client_unique_identifier: undefined,
* client_origin_server_id: 0
* }
* with converted to camelcase the response will look like:
* {
* virtualserverStatus: "unknown",
* virtualserverUniqueIdentifier: undefined,
* virtualserverPort: 0,
* virtualserverId: 0,
* clientId: 0,
* clientChannelId: 0,
* clientNickname: undefined,
* clientDatabaseId: 0,
* clientLoginName: undefined,
* clientUniqueIdentifier: undefined,
* clientOriginServerId: 0
* }
*/
the same is for parameters given to update certain things for example:
const channel = await teamspeak.getChannelById(10)
if (!channel) throw new Error("could not find channel with id 10")
//with version < 3.0
channel.edit({
channel_name: "foo",
channel_password: "bar",
channel_description: "lorem ipsum"
})
//with version >= 3.0
channel.edit({
channelName: "foo",
channelPassword: "bar",
channelDescription: "lorem ipsum"
})
In favor to have
TeamSpeak#uploadIcon() a new dependency has been added
buffer-crc32
Upload Icon takes as first argument the icon buffer and returns after a finnished upload the crc32 value of the buffer
With 3.0 you do not need to subscribe to server events manually anymore! This will now done automatically when necessary! So you can remove those lines from your code:
Promise.all([
teamspeak.registerEvent("server"),
teamspeak.registerEvent("channel", 0),
teamspeak.registerEvent("textserver"),
teamspeak.registerEvent("textchannel"),
teamspeak.registerEvent("textprivate")
])
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.