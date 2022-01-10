The TS3 NodeJS Library has been strongly influenced by PlanetTeamSpeaks TS3 PHP Framework

Introduction

This library can connect to a TeamSpeak Server Query interface, send and receive commands aswell as upload and download files via Filetransfer!

With vscode you will receive powerful autocomplete of functions and their return values, so vscode is highly recommended!

Install

npm install --save ts3-nodejs-library

Documentation

You can find all necessary documentation here!

Example

Send a message to all non Query Clients connected:

import { TeamSpeak, QueryProtocol } from "ts3-nodejs-library" TeamSpeak.connect({ host: "localhost" , protocol: QueryProtocol.RAW, queryport: 10011 , serverport: 9987 , username: "serveradmin" , password: "" , nickname: "NodeJS Query Framework" }).then( async teamspeak => { const clients = await teamspeak.clientList({ clientType: 0 }) clients.forEach( client => { console .log( "Sending 'Hello!' Message to" , client.nickname) client.message( "Hello!" ) }) }).catch( e => { console .log( "Catched an error!" ) console .error(e) })

Quickstart

Connecting to a TeamSpeak Server

There are 2 ways to connect with the TeamSpeak Server: using the wrapper TeamSpeak.connect() or by instanciating the TeamSpeak class by yourself

to connect with TeamSpeak.connect():

import { TeamSpeak } from "ts3-nodejs-library" TeamSpeak.connect({ host : "127.0.0.1" , queryport : 10011 }).then( teamspeak => { }).catch( e => { })

when instanciating it by yourself:

import { TeamSpeak } from "ts3-nodejs-library" const teamspeak = new TeamSpeak({ host : "127.0.0.1" , queryport : 10011 }) teamspeak.on( "ready" , () => { }) teamspeak.on( "error" , () => { })

Configuration

Parameter Default Description host "127.0.0.1" hostname to connect to queryport 10011 queryport to connect to protocol "raw" either use telnet or ssh to connect to the server serverport empty the server port to select when connecting username empty the username to login with (required when using ssh) password empty the password to login with (required when using ssh) nickname empty the nickname to connect with when selecting a server readyTimeout 10000 timeout in ms to wait for the connection to be built keepAlive true wether a keepalive should be sent to the teamspeak server localAddress empty local address the socket should connect from

Error handling when connecting

the method TeamSpeak.connect() will do error handling for you, when the query fails to connect or some of the commands which are being initially used to connect may encounter an error then the query will disconnect and reject the Promise with an error

However when instanciating TeamSpeak by yourself an error event might get thrown but the ready event will never fire

thats why TeamSpeak.connect() is more preferable to build a connection

Basic Usage

Sending a command

Sending a command is simple, every command will return a Promise . If you do not know what a Promise is then please read the documentation first: developer.mozilla.org > Promise

When using NodeJS then Promises are essential for further progress

Using Promises teamspeak.whoami().then( whoami => { console .log(whoami) })

Using Async/Await ( async () => { const whoami = await teamspeak.whoami() console .log(whoami) })()

whoami will then give you an object like

{ virtualserver_status : "online" , virtualserver_unique_identifier : "t1lytXTeyvmHXvNJ4ZcBBd15ugs=" , virtualserver_port : 9987 , virtualserver_id : 1 , client_id : 2 , client_channel_id : 1 , client_nickname : "serveradmin" , client_database_id : 0 , client_login_name : "serveradmin" , client_unique_identifier : "serveradmin" , client_origin_server_id : 0 }

Events

You can use teamspeak.on() to register to various events, you can find a list of all events here: https://multivit4min.github.io/TS3-NodeJS-Library/classes/teamspeak.html#on Note: with 3.x its not necessary to subscribe to events anymore, this will be done automatically now!

teamspeak.on( "textmessage" , ev => { console .log( ` ${ev.invoker.nickname} just send the message " ${ev.msg} "` ) })

Flood Protection

Flooding will be handled automatically.

When the Query gets accused of Flooding then it will return error with id 524 and an error message which states how much time needs to be waited.

This will be parsed automatically and the Query will wait for the given time (normally its 1 second) + 100 additional milliseconds (sometimes it happens the query gets banned when still sending too early)

Reconnecting

With version 2.3 this library is able to reconnect to its TeamSpeak Server when the connection has been lost. It restores its full context this includes:

selecting the server

logging in with the last credentials

subscribing to all used events

selecting the correct nickname

all commands which have been added in meantime while the teamspeak server was not connected will be still executed after and all pending commands will be sent AFTER connecting and restoring the context

an example on how this looks like:

import { TeamSpeak, QueryProtocol } from "./src/TeamSpeak" TeamSpeak.connect({ host: "127.0.0.1" , queryport: 10011 , serverport: 9987 , protocol: QueryProtocol.RAW, username: "serveradmin" , password: "xxx" , nickname: "test" }).then( async teamspeak => { teamspeak.on( "close" , async () => { console .log( "disconnected, trying to reconnect..." ) await teamspeak.reconnect( -1 , 1000 ) console .log( "reconnected!" ) }) })

With version 2.x support for Client Events has been dropped instead use the events from the main class TeamSpeak. Additionally it comes with TeamSpeak.connect() in order to use a promise to connect to a teamspeak server. Multiple node methods have been replaced with a getter for ex: client.getDBID() -> client.databaseId , client.getUID() -> client.uniqueIdentifier , channel.getID() -> channel.cid The testing environment now runs via jest which makes mocking and testing easier. Since this project now is written in TypeScript vscode should now be completely capable to autocomplete, so there is no need to update docs on @types. Documentation software has been switched from documentation to typedoc

The close event now only gets fired when a connection has been successfully established first! In order to get errors when connecting to a server use the error event instead. This was required in order to implement the reconnect logic.

Some Parameters are now strings instead of numbers

With the free Beta TeamSpeak Servers for the TeamSpeak 5 Client there are IDs which use a 64 bit format. Since JavaScript starts to round at 53 bits those IDs will not be displayed correctly. In order to compensate this all IDs are now strings instead of numbers!

Function renames

Renamed some function in order to comply with JavaScript Standard

TeamSpeak#getClientByID -> TeamSpeak#getClientById \ TeamSpeak#getClientByUID -> TeamSpeak#getClientByUid \ TeamSpeak#getClientByDBID -> TeamSpeak#getClientByDbid \ ......\ TeamSpeak#getChannelByID -> TeamSpeak#getChannelById \

Permissions will now be handled differently, if you for example want to add a Permission onto a ServerGroup then you can use

const group = await teamspeak.getServerGroupById( 10 ) if (!group) throw new Error ( "could not find group with id 10" ) await teamspeak.serverGroupAddPerm(group, { permname: "i_channel_subscribe_power" , permvalue: 10 , skip: false , negate: true }) await teamspeak.serverGroupAddPerm(group) .perm( "i_channel_subscribe_power" ) .value( 10 ) .skip( false ) .negate( true ) .update()

Permission List commands will now not give back a raw object but will give you an array of Permission class which you can dynamically update after, for example if you want to add all existing permissions the skip flag

const group = await teamspeak.getServerGroupById( 10 ) if (!group) throw new Error ( "could not find group with id 10" ) const permlist = await group.permList() await Promise .all(permlist.map( perm => perm.skip( true ).update()))

or if you want to remove all permissions:

const group = await teamspeak.getServerGroupById( 10 ) if (!group) throw new Error ( "could not find group with id 10" ) const permlist = await group.permList() await Promise .all(permlist.map( perm => perm.remove()))

To retrieve the permission name or value you can use perm.getValue() , perm.getPerm() , perm.getSkip() , perm.getNegate()

all Parameters are now returned as camelcase and require camelcase characters in object properties

console .log( await teamspeak.whoami())

the same is for parameters given to update certain things for example:

const channel = await teamspeak.getChannelById( 10 ) if (!channel) throw new Error ( "could not find channel with id 10" ) channel.edit({ channel_name: "foo" , channel_password: "bar" , channel_description: "lorem ipsum" }) channel.edit({ channelName: "foo" , channelPassword: "bar" , channelDescription: "lorem ipsum" })

In favor to have TeamSpeak#uploadIcon() a new dependency has been added buffer-crc32 Upload Icon takes as first argument the icon buffer and returns after a finnished upload the crc32 value of the buffer

Events

With 3.0 you do not need to subscribe to server events manually anymore! This will now done automatically when necessary! So you can remove those lines from your code:

Promise .all([ teamspeak.registerEvent( "server" ), teamspeak.registerEvent( "channel" , 0 ), teamspeak.registerEvent( "textserver" ), teamspeak.registerEvent( "textchannel" ), teamspeak.registerEvent( "textprivate" ) ])

Authors

David Kartnaller (Multivit4min) - Initial work

(Multivit4min) - Initial work Pascal Sthamer (P4sca1) and Mattis Krämer (Mattzi) - TypeScript typings

(P4sca1) and (Mattzi) - TypeScript typings Alexander (xIAlexanderIx)

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.