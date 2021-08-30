ts2gas

A function that transpiles TypeScript to Google Apps Script.

ts2gas(code: string , transpileOptions?: ts.TranspileOptions): string

For example the code below

const writeToLog = ( message: string ) => console .info(message); let words = [ 'hello' , 'world' ]; writeToLog( ` ${words.join( ' ' )} ` );

gets transpiled into

var exports = exports || {}; var module = module || { exports : exports }; var writeToLog = function ( message ) { return console .info(message); }; var words = [ 'hello' , 'world' ]; writeToLog( "" + words.join( ' ' ));

Install

yarn add ts2gas

Usage

Write Apps Script as TypeScript without including any imports.

const ts2gas = require ( 'ts2gas' ); let transpiled = ts2gas( ` function buildName(first:string, last:string) { return \`\${firstName} \${lastName}\`; } ` );

Advanced

Transpiler is called with this default ts.TranspileOptions object

{ compilerOptions: { experimentalDecorators: true , isolatedModules: true , module : "None", noImplicitUseStrict: true, noLib: true, noResolve: true, target: "ES3", }, // the following property is to document this little known feature // renamedDependencies: { SomeName: 'SomeOtherName' }, }

ts2gas can accepts a custom ts.TranspileOptions object as second parameter.

ts2gas(source: string , transpileOptions: ts.TranspileOptions = {}): string

Note that the following compilerOptions cannot be changed:

{ isolatedModules: true , module : "None", noLib: true, noResolve: true, }

TypeScript Tests

Some samples of TypeScript derived from https://angular-2-training-book.rangle.io/handout/features/