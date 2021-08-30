openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ts2

ts2gas

by Grant Timmerman
4.2.0 (see all)

A function that transpiles TypeScript to Google Apps Script.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

ts2gas

npm VersionBuild Status

A function that transpiles TypeScript to Google Apps Script.

ts2gas(code: string, transpileOptions?: ts.TranspileOptions): string

For example the code below

const writeToLog = (message: string) => console.info(message);

let words = ['hello', 'world'];
writeToLog(`${words.join(' ')}`);

gets transpiled into

// Compiled using ts2gas 1.3.0 (TypeScript 3.2.2)
var exports = exports || {};
var module = module || { exports: exports };
var writeToLog = function (message) { return console.info(message); };
var words = ['hello', 'world'];
writeToLog("" + words.join(' '));

Install

yarn add ts2gas

Usage

Write Apps Script as TypeScript without including any imports.

const ts2gas = require('ts2gas');

let transpiled = ts2gas(`
function buildName(first:string, last:string) {
  return \`\${firstName} \${lastName}\`;
}
`);

// Transpiles to:
// function buildName(first, last) {
//   return firstName + " " + lastName;
// }

Advanced

Transpiler is called with this default ts.TranspileOptions object

{
  compilerOptions: {
    experimentalDecorators: true,
    isolatedModules: true,
    module: "None",
    noImplicitUseStrict: true,
    noLib: true,
    noResolve: true,
    target: "ES3",
  },
  // the following property is to document this little known feature
  // renamedDependencies: { SomeName: 'SomeOtherName' },
}

ts2gas can accepts a custom ts.TranspileOptions object as second parameter.

ts2gas(source: string, transpileOptions: ts.TranspileOptions = {}): string

Note that the following compilerOptions cannot be changed:

{
  isolatedModules: true,
  module: "None",
  noLib: true,
  noResolve: true,
}

TypeScript Tests

Some samples of TypeScript derived from https://angular-2-training-book.rangle.io/handout/features/

class Hamburger {
  constructor() {
    // This is the constructor.
  }
  listToppings() {
    // This is a method.
  }
}

// Template strings
var name = 'Grant';
var age = 42;
console.log(`Hello! My name is ${name}, and I am not ${age} years old.`);

// Rest args
const add = (a, b) => a + b;
let args = [3, 5];
add(...args); // same as \`add(args[0], args[1])\`, or \`add.apply(null, args)\`

// Spread array
let cde = ['c', 'd', 'e'];
let scale = ['a', 'b', ...cde, 'f', 'g'];  // ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e', 'f', 'g']

// Spread map
let mapABC  = { a: 5, b: 6, c: 3};
let mapABCD = { ...mapABC, d: 7};  // { a: 5, b: 6, c: 3, d: 7 }

// Destructure
let jane = { firstName: 'Jane', lastName: 'Doe'};
let john = { firstName: 'John', lastName: 'Doe', middleName: 'Smith' }
function sayName({firstName, lastName, middleName = 'N/A'}) {
  console.log(`Hello ${firstName} ${middleName} ${lastName}`)
}
sayName(jane) // -> Hello Jane N/A Doe
sayName(john) // -> Helo John Smith Doe

// Export
export const pi = 3.141592;
function add(x: number, y: number): number {
    return x + y;
}
console.log(add(2, 2)); // 4

// Decorators
function Override(label: string) {
  return function (target: any, key: string) {
    Object.defineProperty(target, key, {
      configurable: false,
      get: () => label
    });
  }
}
class Test {
  @Override('test')      // invokes Override, which returns the decorator
  name: string = 'pat';
}
let t = new Test();
console.log(t.name);  // 'test'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alex Ivanov36 Ratings0 Reviews
December 11, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial