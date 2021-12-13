Fable parser for TypeScript declaration files.
Install it with yarn or npm. With yarn it is:
yarn global add ts2fable
With npm it is:
npm install -g ts2fable
Run the
ts2fable command on a TypeScript file and also specify the F# output file. The F# namespace in taken from the output filename. In this example, it is
Yargs.
yarn add @types/yargs --dev
ts2fable node_modules/@types/yargs/index.d.ts src/Yargs.fs
You can also use
--export(or
-e) option to collect from multiple
tsfiles
In below sample: All the related ts files in npm packages uifabric and office-ui-fabric-react will be compiled to
OfficeReact.fs as a bundle
ts2fable node_modules/office-ui-fabric-react/lib/index.d.ts test-compile/OfficeReact.fs -e uifabric office-ui-fabric-react
You can find more information about how to interact with JavaScript from F# here. Please note the parser is not perfect and some tweaking by hand may be needed. Please submit bugs as issues on GitHub.
You can also try an in-browser version here
The online version will be updated automatically when commits is merged
Succesfull builds on the master branch are uploaded and tagged as
next. You can help us test these builds by installing them with:
yarn global add ts2fable@next
or build directly from source:
git clone https://github.com/fable-compiler/ts2fable
cd ts2fable
./fake.cmd build
./fake.sh build
node -require esm ./build/cli/ts2fable.js Path/to/Declaration.d.ts Path/to/Output.fs
npm ts2fable Path/to/Declaration.d.ts Path/to/Output.fs
-require esm is needed, because fable outputs code with ES modules.
If you want to run ts2fable directly without esm (ECMAScript module loader):
./fake.cmd build -t Cli.BuildRelease
node ./dist/ts2fable.js ...
./test: Mocha tests
./fake.cmd build -t RunTest
./fake.cmd build -t WatchAndRunTest
functionTests.fs: Test ts2fable functions
fsFileTests.fs: Test file translation using small snippets and compare output against expected results or content
./test-compile: Translate actual TypeScript declaration files with ts2fable into F#. Then compile with F# compiler to ensure they are valid F#.
./fake.cmd build -t BuildTestCompile
./build.fsx > Target
RunCliOnTestCompile
./test-compile/test-compile.fsproj
Run both test suites:
./fake.cmd build -t CliTest
Debug Test:
Ctrl+Shift+P > Run Task > WatchTest
./test/fsFileTests.fs and prefix with mocha
only (See below sample)
Sample Test:
only "duplicated variable exports" <| fun _ ->
let tsPaths = ["node_modules/reactxp/dist/web/ReactXP.d.ts"]
let fsPath = "test-compile/ReactXP.fs"
testFsFiles tsPaths fsPath <| fun fsFiles ->
fsFiles
|> getTopVariables
|> List.countBy(fun vb -> vb.Name)
|> List.forall(fun (_,l) -> l = 1)
|> equal true
Run Mocha Tests) to debug this test
./fake.cmd run -t WebApp.Watch
localhost:8080
Some JavaScript/TypeScript features have no direct translation to F#. Here is a list of common workarounds adopted by the parser to solve these problems:
type CanvasRenderingContext2D =
abstract fillStyle: U3<string, CanvasGradient, CanvasPattern> with get, set
let ctx: CanvasRenderingContext2D = failwith "dummy"
ctx.fillStyle <- U3.Case1 "#FF0000"
new keyword. In the parsed files, interfaces with this
capability will have a
Create method attached:
type CanvasRenderingContext2DType =
abstract prototype: CanvasRenderingContext2D with get, set
[<Emit("new $0($1...)")>] abstract Create: unit -> CanvasRenderingContext2D
Invoke method to callable interfaces:
type Express =
inherit Application
abstract version: string with get, set
abstract application: obj with get, set
[<Emit("$0($1...)")>] abstract Invoke: unit -> Application