JsonDecoder

Typescript type annotations give us compile-time guarantees, but at run-time, when data flows from the server to our clients, lots of things can go wrong.

JSON decoders validate the JSON before it comes into our program. So if the data has an unexpected structure, we learn about it immediately.

If you are new to JSON decoding, you may want to read the introductory article Decoding JSON with Typescript about why and how to use this library.

Table Of Contents

Installation

npm install ts .data .json --save

Example

type User = { firstname: string ; lastname: string ; }; const userDecoder = JsonDecoder.object<User>( { firstname: JsonDecoder.string, lastname: JsonDecoder.string }, 'User' ); const jsonObjectOk = { firstname: 'Damien' , lastname: 'Jurado' }; userDecoder .decodeToPromise(jsonObjectOk) .then( user => { console .log( `User ${user.firstname} ${user.lastname} decoded successfully` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error); }); const jsonObjectKo = { firstname: 'Erik' , lastname: null }; userDecoder .decodeToPromise(jsonObjectKo) .then( user => { console .log( 'User decoded successfully' ); }) .catch( error => { console .error(error); });

FromDecoder

Alternatively, you can use FromDecoder<D> to infer your types based on your decoder definitions:

const userDecoder = JsonDecoder.object( { firstname: JsonDecoder.string, lastname: JsonDecoder.string }, 'User' ); type User = FromDecoder< typeof userDecoder>;

Decoder API

decode(json: any): Result<a>

Decodes a JSON object of type <a> and returns a Result<a> .

@param json: any

The JSON object to decode.

JsonDecoder.string.decode( 'hi' ); JsonDecoder.string.decode( 5 );

fold<b>( onOk: (result: a) => b, onErr: (error: string) => b, json: any ): b

Decodes a JSON object of type <a> and calls onOk() on success or onErr() on failure, both return <b> .

@param onOk: (result: a) => b

Function called when the decoder succeeds.

@param onErr: (error: string) => b

Function called when the decoder fails.

@param json: any

The JSON object to decode.

JsonDecoder.string.fold( ( value: string ) => parseInt (value, 10 ), ( error: string ) => 0 , '000000000001' );

decodeToPromise(json: any): Promise<a>

Decodes a JSON object of type <a> and returns a Promise<a>

@param json: any

The JSON object to decode.

JsonDecoder.string.decodeToPromise( 'hola' ).then( res => console .log(res)); JsonDecoder.string.decodeToPromise( 2 ).catch( err => console .log(err));

map<b>(fn: (value: a) => b): Decoder<b>

If the decoder has succeeded, transform the decoded value into something else, otherwise nothing will happen.

@param fn: (value: a) => b

The transformation function.

const dateDecoder = JsonDecoder.string.map( stringDate => new Date (stringDate)); dateDecoder.decode( '2018-12-21T18:22:25.490Z' ); dateDecoder.decode( false );

chain<b>(fn: (value: a) => Decoder<b>): Decoder<b>

Chain decoders that might fail.

The chain function.

const adultDecoder = JsonDecoder.number.chain( age => age >= 18 ? JsonDecoder.succeed : JsonDecoder.fail( `Age ${age} is less than 18` ) ); adultDecoder.decode( 18 ); adultDecoder.decode( 17 );

Available decoders

string: Decoder<string>

Creates a string decoder.

JsonDecoder.string.decode( 'hi' ); JsonDecoder.string.decode( 5 );

number: Decoder<number>

Creates a number decoder.

JsonDecoder.number.decode( 99 ); JsonDecoder.number.decode( 'hola' );

boolean: Decoder<boolean>

Creates a boolean decoder.

JsonDecoder.boolean.decode( true ); JsonDecoder.boolean.decode( null );

object<a>(decoders: DecoderObject<a>, decoderName: string, keyMap?: DecoderObjectKeyMap<a>): Decoder<a>

Creates an object decoder.

Key/value pair that has to comply with the <a> type.

Turns all optional keys to required, so you have to specify decoders even for the optional (i.e. with {name?: string} ) keys.

@param decoderName: string

Type of the object we are decoding. i.e. User . It is used to generate meaningful decoding error messages.

Optional key/value pair to map JSON-land keys with Model-land keys. Useful when the JSON keys don't match with the decoded type keys.

Basic example

type User = { firstname: string ; lastname: string ; }; const userDecoder = JsonDecoder.object<User>( { firstname: JsonDecoder.string, lastname: JsonDecoder.string }, 'User' ); const jsonOk = { firstname: 'Damien' , lastname: 'Jurado' }; userDecoder.decode(jsonOk); const jsonKo = { firstname: null , lastname: 'Satie' }; userDecoder.decode(jsonKo);

keyMap example

const userDecoder = JsonDecoder.object<User>( { firstname: JsonDecoder.string, lastname: JsonDecoder.string }, 'User' , { firstname: 'fName' , lastname: 'lName' } ); const jsonOk = { fName: 'Nick' , lName: 'Drake' }; userDecoder.decode(json); const jsonKo = { fName: 'Nick' }; userDecoder.decode(json);

objectStrict<a>(decoders: DecoderObject<a>, decoderName: string): Decoder<a>

Creates an object decoder that performs strict key checks. It only accepts json objects with exactly the same keys as the decoder keys.

Key/value pair that has to comply with the <a> type.

@param decoderName: string

Type of the object we are decoding. i.e. User . It is used to generate meaningful decoding error messages.

Basic example

type User = { firstname: string ; lastname: string ; }; const userDecoder = JsonDecoder.objectStrict<User>( { firstname: JsonDecoder.string, lastname: JsonDecoder.string }, 'User' ); const jsonOk = { firstname: 'Damien' , lastname: 'Jurado' }; userDecoder.decode(jsonOk); const jsonKo = { firstname: 'Damien' , lastname: 'Jurado' , email: 'damien@damienjurado.com' }; userDecoder.decode(jsonKo);

array<a>(decoder: Decoder<a>, decoderName: string): Decoder<Array<a>>

Creates an array decoder.

The decoder used to decode every Array<a> item.

@param decoderName: string

Type of the object we are decoding. i.e. User[] . It is used to generate meaningful decoding error messages.

JsonDecoder.array< number >(JsonDecoder.number, 'number[]' ).decode([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); JsonDecoder.array< number >(JsonDecoder.number, 'number[]' ).decode([ 1 , '2' , 3 ]);

dictionary<a>(decoder: Decoder<a>, decoderName: string): Decoder<{ [name: string]: a }>

Creates a dictionary decoder.

The decoder used to decode every value of the key/value pairs.

@param decoderName: string

Type of the object we are decoding. i.e. User . It is used to generate meaningful decoding error messages.

JsonDecoder.dictionary(JsonDecoder.number, 'Dict<number>' ).decode({ a: 1 , b: 2 }); JsonDecoder.dictionary(JsonDecoder.number, 'Dict<number>' ).decode({ a: 1 , b: 2 , c: null });

oneOf<a>(decoders: Array<Decoder<a>>, decoderName: string): Decoder<a>

The oneOf decoder tries to decode the provided JSON with any of the provided decoders. It returns Ok with the first successful decoded value or Err if all decoders fail.

The Array of decoders the JSON can be decoded with.

@param decoderName: string

Type of the object we are decoding. i.e. number | string . It is used to generate meaningful decoding error messages.

JsonDecoder.oneOf< string | number >( [JsonDecoder.string, JsonDecoder.number], 'string | number' ).decode( 1 ); JsonDecoder.oneOf< string | number >( [JsonDecoder.string, JsonDecoder.number], 'string | number' ).decode( true );

allOf<T extends Array<Decoder<unknown>>, R = AllOfDecoderReturn<T>>(decoders: T): Decoder<R>

The allOf decoder tries to decode the provided JSON with all of the provided decoders, in order. The output of one decoder is passed as input to the next decoder. It returns Ok with the last successful decoded value or Err if any decoder fails.

The allOf decoder allows you to combine multiple decoders. It is probably most useful when combined with custom decoders you may make for your application.

@param decoders: T extends Array<Decoder<unknown>>

An array of decoders the JSON should be decoded with.

Simple examples:

JsonDecoder.allOf( JsonDecoder.string, JsonDecoder.failover( 10 , JsonDecoder.number) ).decode( 'hola' ), JsonDecoder.allOf( JsonDecoder.string, JsonDecoder.failover( 10 , JsonDecoder.number) ).decode( 5 ),

Example using a custom hasLength() decoder (an example here):

JsonDecoder.allOf( JsonDecoder.array(JsonDecoder.number, 'latLang' ), hasLength<[ number , number ]>( 2 ) ).decode([ -123.34324 , 23.454365 ]); JsonDecoder.allOf( JsonDecoder.array(JsonDecoder.number, 'latLang' ), hasLength<[ number , number ]>( 2 ) ).decode([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]);

tuple(decoders: Decoder[], decoderName: string): Decoder

Creates a tuple decoder.

An array containing a decoder for each element of the tuple.

@param decoderName: string

Type of the object we are decoding. i.e. [number, string] . It is used to generate meaningful decoding error messages.

decoder: Decoder<[ number , string ]> = JsonDecoder.tuple( [JsonDecoder.number, JsonDecoder.string], '[number, string]' ); decoder.decode([ 1 , "foo" ]); decoder.decode([ 1 , "foo" , 2 ]);

enumeration<e>(enumObj: object, decoderName: string): Decoder<e>

Creates a decoder for a (non-const) enum.

@param enumObj: object

The enum object to use for decoding. This doesn't exist for const enums.

@param decoderName: string

Type of the object we are decoding. i.e. User . It is used to generate meaningful decoding error messages.

Basic example

enum ExampleEnum { X = 1 , Y , Z = 'foo' } const exampleEnumDecoder = JsonDecoder.enumeration<ExampleEnum>( ExampleEnum, 'ExampleEnum' ); exampleEnumDecoder.decode( 1 ); exampleEnumDecoder.decode(ExampleEnum.Y); exampleEnumDecoder.decode( 3 );

lazy<a>(mkDecoder: () => Decoder<a>): Decoder<a>

Decoder for recursive data structures.

A function that returns a decoder.

type Node<a> = { value: a; children?: Node<a>[]; }; const treeDecoder: JsonDecoder.Decoder<Node< string >> = JsonDecoder.object< Node< string > >( { value: JsonDecoder.string, children: JsonDecoder.oneOf<Node< string >[]>( [ JsonDecoder.lazy( () => JsonDecoder.array(treeDecoder, 'Node<a>[]' )), JsonDecoder.isUndefined([]) ], 'Node<string>[] | isUndefined' ) }, 'Node<string>' ); treeDecoder.decode({ value: 'root' , children: [ { value: '1' }, { value: '2' , children: [{ value: '2.1' }, { value: '2.2' }] } ] }); treeDecoder.decode({ value: 'root' , children: null });

optional<a>(decoder: Decoder<a>): Decoder<a | undefined>

The optional decoder tries to decode the provided JSON with the provided decoder if the json value is not undefined or null . This decoder is to allow for an optional value in the TypeScript definition while retaining the ability to give a detailed error message if the wrapped decoder fails.

nullable<a>(decoder: Decoder<a>): Decoder<a | null>

The nullable decoder tries to decode the provided JSON with the provided decoder, but allows for null value. It returns a detailed error message if the value is not null and the wrapped decoder fails.

interface User { name: string ; email: string | null ; } const userDecoder = JsonDecoder.object<User>( { name: JsonDecoder.string, email: JsonDecoder.nullable(JsonDecoder.string) }, 'User' ); userDecoder.decode({ name: 'Alice' , email: 'alice@example.com' }); userDecoder.decode({ name: 'Alice' , email: null }); userDecoder.decode({ name: 'Alice' });

Decoder the JSON will be decoded with if the value is not null or undefined .

type User = { firstname: string ; lastname: string ; email?: string ; }; const userDecoder = JsonDecoder.object<User>( { firstname: JsonDecoder.string, lastname: JsonDecoder.string, email: JsonDecoder.optional(JsonDecoder.string) }, 'User' ); const jsonOk = { firstname: 'Damien' , lastname: 'Jurado' }; const jsonFullUser = { firstname: 'Damien' , lastname: 'Jurado' , email: 'user@example.com' }; const jsonKo = { firstname: null , lastname: 'Satie' }; JsonDecoder.optional(userDecoder).decode( null ); JsonDecoder.optional(userDecoder).decode( undefined ); JsonDecoder.optional(userDecoder).decode(jsonOk); JsonDecoder.optional(userDecoder).decode(jsonFullUser); JsonDecoder.optional(userDecoder).decode(jsonKo);

failover<a>(defaultValue: a, decoder: Decoder<a>): Decoder<a>

Creates a decoder that returns a default value on failure.

@param defaultValue: a

The Ok default value when the decoder fails.

Decoder the JSON will be decoded with.

JsonDecoder.failover( 'default value' , JsonDecoder.string).decode( 'This is fine' ); JsonDecoder.failover( 'default value' , JsonDecoder.string).decode( null );

succeed: Decoder<any>

Creates a decoder that always succeeds.

JsonDecoder.succeed.decode( null );

fail<a>(error: string): Decoder<a>

Creates a decoder that always fails.

@param error: string

Error message that will be returned with the Err instance.

JsonDecoder.fail( 'Something wrong happened' ).decode( 'This is fine' );

isNull<a>(defaultValue: a): Decoder<a>

Succeeds when JSON is strictly (===) null and returns a defaultValue.

@param defaultValue: a

Returned default value when JSON is null.

JsonDecoder.isNull( 'default value' ).decode( null ); JsonDecoder.isNull( 'default value' ).decode( 999 );

isUndefined<a>(defaultValue: a): Decoder<a>

Succeeds when JSON is strictly (===) undefined and returns a defaultValue.

@param defaultValue: a

Returned default value when JSON is undefined.

JsonDecoder.isUndefined( 'default value' ).decode( undefined ); JsonDecoder.isUndefined( 'default value' ).decode( 999 );

isExactly<a>(value: a): Decoder<a>

Succeeds when JSON is strictly (===) value: a and returns value: a .

@param value: a

Value returned when the JSON is strictly equal to it.

JsonDecoder.isExactly( true ).decode( true ); JsonDecoder.isExactly( 999 ).decode( true );

constant<a>(value: a): Decoder<a>

A Decoder that always succeeds, returning value .

@param value: a

Value always returned.

JsonDecoder.constant( true ).decode( false );

A combine decoder tries to decode the provided JSON with all of the provided decoders and returns an intersection of them all.

Value always returned.

type User = { id: string }; type WithName = { name: string }; type WithAge = { age: number }; const userDecoder = JsonDecoder.object<User>( { id: JsonDecoder.string }, 'User' ); const nameDecoder = JsonDecoder.object<WithName>( { name: JsonDecoder.string }, 'WithName' ); const ageDecoder = JsonDecoder.object<WithAge>( { age: JsonDecoder.number }, 'WithAge' ); const finalDecoder = JsonDecoder.combine(userDecoder, nameDecoder, ageDecoder); finalDecoder.decode({ id: 'alice' , name: 'Alice' , age: 30 }); finalDecoder.decode({ id: 'alice' });

