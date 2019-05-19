Compose custom types containing mutually exclusive keys, using this generic Typescript helper type.
Typescript's union operator (
|) allows combining two types
A and
B, into a superset type C which can contain all the members of both
A and
B.
But sometimes the requirements dictate that we combine two types with mutually exclusive members. So take the members
A.a and
B.b. Given
type C = A | B then we want to impose the restriction that we can set either
C.a or
C.b but never both AND at least one of the two!
Typescript does not support this feature out of the box yet.
This package introduces the new type
XOR. You can use XOR to compose your own custom types with mutually exclusive members.
XOR effectively implements the logical XOR operator from boolean algebra as defined by the following truth table:
|A
|B
|Result
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
In your typescript powered, npm project, run:
npm install -D ts-xor # yarn add -D ts-xor
// myfile1.ts
import { XOR } from 'ts-xor'
interface A {
a: string
}
interface B {
b: string
}
let A_XOR_B: XOR<A, B>
A_XOR_B = { a: '' } // OK
A_XOR_B = { b: '' } // OK
A_XOR_B = { a: '', b: '' } // fails
A_XOR_B = {} // fails
Say that we have the following specification for the response of a weather forecast service:
id and
station members
rain or a member
snow, but never both at the same time.
1h or a member
3h with a number value, but never both keys at the same time.
// myFile2.ts
import { XOR } from 'ts-xor'
type ForecastAccuracy = XOR<{ '1h': number }, { '3h': number }>
interface WeatherForecastBase {
id: number
station: string
}
interface WeatherForecastWithRain extends WeatherForecastBase {
rain: ForecastAccuracy
}
interface WeatherForecastWithSnow extends WeatherForecastBase {
snow: ForecastAccuracy
}
type WeatherForecast = XOR<WeatherForecastWithRain, WeatherForecastWithSnow>
const ourTestCase: WeatherForecast = {
id: 123456,
station: 'Acropolis Weather Reporter',
// rain: { '1h': 1 }, // OK
// rain: { '2h': 1 }, // fails
// rain: { '3h': 1 }, // OK
// rain: {}, // fails
// rain: { '1h': 1 , '3h': 3 }, // fails
// lel: { '3h': 1 }, // fails
// snow: { '3h': 1 }, // OK
// when BOTH `rain` AND `snow` are declared, compilation fails
}
The library
ts-xor is fully covered with smoke, acceptance and mutation tests against the typescript compiler itself. The tests can be found inside the
test folder.
To run all tests locally, execute the following command inside your git-cloned
ts-xor folder:
npm test
This library is published on NPM.
Distributed under the MIT license. See
LICENSE.md for more information.
This project's commits comply with the Conventional Commits guidelines.
git checkout -b feat/foobar)
git commit -am 'feat(foobar): add support for foobar tricks')
git push origin feat/fooBar)