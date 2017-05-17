This project is now deprecated. xlsx project now has embeded typings so there is no reason to maintain both. please move to xlsx

A working XLSX Library for typescript (Rebuild of the original xlsx): https://github.com/SheetJS/js-xlsx/

Tested to be working with Angular 2!!!

How to install:

All you need to do is to install the library:

npm install --save ts-xlsx

And then the typings for the library:

typings install --save --global dt~xlsx

or

npm install --save @ types / xlsx

And then you can use it :)

How to use:

Just import the functions and use them.

import * as XLSX from 'ts-xlsx' ; let wb: XLSX.IWorkBook = XLSX.read(...)

import { read, IWorkBook } from 'ts-xlsx' ; let wb: IWorkBook = read(...)

Example Respository:

if you are having troubles integrating into Angular 2, you can review this Example Repository showing a working usecase of fileDrop.

more documentation is provided by the original author of the library, as this is just a wrapper.