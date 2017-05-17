openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tx

ts-xlsx

by Hagai Cohen
0.0.11 (see all)

A working XLSX Library for typescript (Rebuild of the original xlsx): https://github.com/SheetJS/js-xlsx/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
since version 0.10.3 of xlsx, it comes with embeded typings

Readme

ts-xlsx

This project is now deprecated. xlsx project now has embeded typings so there is no reason to maintain both. please move to xlsx

A working XLSX Library for typescript (Rebuild of the original xlsx): https://github.com/SheetJS/js-xlsx/

Tested to be working with Angular 2!!!

How to install:

All you need to do is to install the library:

    npm install --save ts-xlsx

And then the typings for the library:

    typings install --save --global dt~xlsx

or

    npm install --save @types/xlsx

And then you can use it :)

How to use:

Just import the functions and use them.

/* You can use as namespace: */
import * as XLSX from 'ts-xlsx';
let wb: XLSX.IWorkBook = XLSX.read(...)

/* Or straight forward import */
import { read, IWorkBook } from 'ts-xlsx';
let wb: IWorkBook = read(...)

Example Respository:

if you are having troubles integrating into Angular 2, you can review this Example Repository showing a working usecase of fileDrop.

more documentation is provided by the original author of the library, as this is just a wrapper.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial