ts-unused-exports finds unused exported symbols in your Typescript project.
npm install --save-dev ts-unused-exports
or, to install globally:
npm install -g ts-unused-exports
./node_modules/.bin/ts-unused-exports path/to/tsconfig.json [file1.ts ...] [options]
or, if installed globally:
ts-unused-exports path/to/tsconfig.json [file1.ts ...] [options]
or, as a library:
import analyzeTsConfig from 'ts-unused-exports';
const result = analyzeTsConfig('path/to/tsconfig.json');
// or const result = analyzeTsConfig('path/to/tsconfig.json', ['file1.ts']);
// or const result = analyzeTsConfig('path/to/tsconfig.json', ['file1.ts', '--excludePathsFromReport=math']);
// result : { [index:string] : ExportNameAndLocation[] }
// where the keys are file paths and the values are a structure descibing unused symbols:
// interface ExportNameAndLocation {
// exportName: string;
// location: LocationInFile;
// }
Options:
|Option name
|Description
|Example
allowUnusedEnums
|Allow unused
enums.
--allowUnusedEnums
allowUnusedTypes
|Allow unused
type or
interface.
--allowUnusedTypes
excludeDeclarationFiles
|Exclude
.d.ts files when looking for unused exports.
--excludeDeclarationFiles
maxIssues
|Return successfully for up to a given number of modules with unused exports.
--maxIssues=7
exitWithCount
|Set the process exit code to be the count of files that have unused exports.
--exitWithCount
exitWithUnusedTypesCount
|Set the process exit code to be the total count of unused exported types.
--exitWithUnusedTypesCount
ignoreFiles
|Ignore files with filenames that match the given regex. Use this to exclude groups of files - for example test files and their utilities.
--ignoreFiles=.*spec
ignoreProductionFiles
|Only scan test files (so ignore non-test 'production' files).
--ignoreProductionFiles
ignoreTestFiles
|Only scan production files (ignore all test files, like
spec.ts(x) or
test.ts(x) or
TestUtils.ts). Use this to detect production code that is only used in tests (so is dead code). Note: this will NOT detect unused exports in test code - for that, you can run
ts-unused-exports separately with the
--ignoreProductionFiles option.
--ignoreTestFiles
excludePathsFromReport
|Exclude files from the output that match the given path segments.
--excludePathsFromReport=math;utils
searchNamespaces
|Enable searching for unused exports within namespaces. Note: this can affect performance on large codebases.
--searchNamespaces
showLineNumber
|Show the line number and column of the unused export.
--showLineNumber
silent
|Don't write on stdout on success.
--silent
Note that if
ts-unused-exports is called without files, the files will be read from the tsconfig's
files or
include key which must be present. If called with files, then those file paths should be relative to the
tsconfig.json, just like you would specify them in your tsconfig's
files key.
ts-unused-exports also resolves path aliases specified in tsconfig's
paths object.
As of version 7.0.0 the TypeScript compiler is a peer dependency of
ts-unused-exports. This means that if the TypeScript compiler is not already in the same spot as
ts-unused-exports, you have to install it yourself (e.g. with
npm i -D typescript).
If you've ever used
tslint's no-unused-variable rule you already known how awesome it is. What this rule does is detect code in your modules that is not being used so that you can remove it.
For example, say that you refactored your
math.ts module so that you no longer use
add1:
function add1(x: number) {
return x + 1;
} // warning here
export default (x: number) => x + 1;
When run,
tslint will complain that
add1 is no longer in use.
Unfortunately, if your symbols are exported,
tslint does not complain anymore. Effectively
exporting a symbol anchors the symbol so that, even if nobody uses it, it will not be marked as dead code.
If you've ever found yourself mid-refactor fixing a particularly fiendish function only to realize later that nobody really uses it you know exactly what I mean.
ts-unused-exports fills this cross-module gap by complaining about exported symbols that no-one cares about.
In this sense,
ts-unused-exports does not replace
tslint but rather complements it by helping you detect unnecessary exports. Once those are fixed,
tslint's
no-unused-variable rule will kick in and tell you which code you can safely remove.
There is a (very silly) example in the example/simple directory.
If you want to run it you can:
git clone https://github.com/pzavolinsky/ts-unused-exports
cd ts-unused-exports
./bin/ts-unused-exports example/simple/tsconfig.json
# or: node ./bin/ts-unused-exports example/simple/tsconfig.json
# or: node bin\ts-unused-exports example\simple\tsconfig.json
The output should be:
2 modules with unused exports
/home/stuff/src/github/ts-unused-exports/example/simple/math.ts: add1
/home/stuff/src/github/ts-unused-exports/example/simple/unused.ts: unused
Normally, the exit code follows the convention used by eslint:
If the option
--maxIssues=n is used, then linting is considered successful, if at most n issues are found.
If the option
--exitWithCount is used, then the exit status will equal the number of offending modules:
echo $?
# or: echo %ERRORLEVEL%
2
Similarly, the option
--exitWithUnusedTypesCount means that the exit status will equal the number of offending types.
If not using
files or
include inside your
tsconfig (e.g. using
webpack with
ts-loader), you can explicitly specify the files to check in the command line:
./bin/ts-unused-exports example/simple/tsconfig.json app.ts math.ts
or, in a more generic way:
./bin/ts-unused-exports example/simple/tsconfig.json $(cd example/simple; find -name '*.ts')
You can use comment flags to ignore exports:
// ts-unused-exports:disable-next-line
export function add2(x: number) {
return x + 2;
}
Here are some tools that can be used with
ts-unused-exports. note: these tools are separate, external projects, and we are not the maintainers. So, if you have feedback or issues with these tools, please first check in with the tool authors.
|Tool
|Description
|eslint plugin
|An eslint plugin that executes
ts-unused-exports over your code.
To see what has changed in each version, please see our CHANGELOG.md.
ts-unused-exports is maintained by volunteers, working in their free time. If you'd like to help out, please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
ts-unused-exports was created by Patricio Zavolinsky. Improvements were contributed by the open source
community.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details