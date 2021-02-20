Curried TypeScript type guards for primitive types and classes

Simplifies typechecking by providing type guards to check if something is of a certain type or of the same type as something else. Includes tailor-made type guards for the primitive types and a general one for "classy" types.

Installation

npm install ts-type-guards --save

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { is } from "ts-type-guards" ; const header = document .querySelector( "header" ); console .log(header.textContent); if (is(HTMLElement)(header)) { console .log(header.textContent); }

Because is , only etc are curried, you can use them like so:

import { is } from "ts-type-guards" ; const foos = Array .from( document .querySelectorAll( ".foo" )); const fooImages = foos.filter(is(HTMLImageElement)); const srcs = fooImages.map( img => img.src);

Equivalent:

import { only } from "ts-type-guards" ; const foos = Array .from( document .querySelectorAll( ".foo" )); const fooImages = only(HTMLImageElement)(foos); const srcs = fooImages.map( img => img.src);

Checking Against Another Value

Use isLike to check if something is of the same type as a reference value:

import { isLike } from "ts-type-guards" ; function getFromLocalStorage < T >( key: string, fallback: T ): T { const saved: string | null = localStorage.getItem(key); if (isNull(saved)) { return fallback; } const parsed: any = JSON .parse(saved); return ( isLike(fallback)(parsed) ? parsed : fallback ); } getFromLocalStorage( "volume" , 50 );

(Note that this function can still throw DOMException or SyntaxError , but that's not a typechecking problem.)

Subclasses

is is basically a partially applicable instanceof . For classy types, isLike(ref)(x) is equivalent to x instanceof ref.constructor .

class Animal {} class Lion extends Animal {} class Warthog extends Animal {} const someone = new Animal(); const simba = new Lion(); const nala = new Lion(); const pumbaa = new Warthog(); is(Animal)(simba); is(Lion)(simba); is(Warthog)(simba); is(Lion)(someone); isLike(someone)(simba); isLike(nala)(simba); isLike(pumbaa)(simba); isLike(nala)(someone);

Primitive Types

is can only handle classy types, so the primitive ones have their own type guards:

isUndefined( undefined ); isNumber( "5" );

isLike supports the primitive types as well:

isLike( 5 )( 1.0 ); isLike( null )( undefined );

The non-primitive types Boolean , Number and String share some, but not all, semantics with the primitive types boolean , number and string , respectively. The main difference lies in their equality semantics:

"foo" === "foo" ; new String ( "foo" ) === new String ( "foo" );

ts-type-guards includes type guards for the cases when you don't care whether a value is of a primitive type or its pseudo-primitive counterpart. For example, to check if a value is either a string or a String , use isStringLike .

Reusing Type Guards

Although it may seem clunky to have to write is(x)(y) instead of is(x, y) , this is a design choice based on the fact that partial application is so awesome. Not only does it get rid of xs.filter(x => is(T, x)) in favor of xs.filter(is(T)) , it also lets you save and reuse type guards:

const isFoo = is(LongModuleName.Foo); if (isFoo(x)) { x.baz(); } xs.filter(isFoo).forEach( x => x.baz());

Arrays

You can check if something is an array of a certain type:

isArrayOfNumbers([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); isArrayOfNumbers([ 1 , 2 , "3" ]); isArrayOf( Error )([ new RangeError (), new TypeError (), ]);

Contributing

Fork the repo. Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/foobar ). Examine and add your changes ( git diff , then git add ... ). Commit your changes ( git commit -m 'Add some foobar' ). Push your feature branch ( git push origin feature/foobar ). Create a pull request.

License

MIT