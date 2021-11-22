Automatic type guards for TypeScript

ts-type-checked generates type guards based on your own (or library) TypeScript types. It is compatible with Rollup, Webpack and ttypescript projects and works nicely with Jest, Mocha or ts-node

Example cases | Installation | API | Supported types

Wait what?

As they say an example is worth a thousand API docs so why not start with one.

interface WelcomeMessage { name: string ; hobbies: string []; } const isWelcomeMessage = (value: any ): message is WelcomeMessage => !!value && typeof value.name === 'string' && Array .isArray(value.hobbies) && value.hobbies.every( hobby => typeof hobby === 'string' ); const isWelcomeMessage = typeCheckFor<WelcomeMessage>(); if (isA<WelcomeMessage>(value)) { }

Motivation

TypeScript is a powerful way of enhancing your application code at compile time but, unfortunately, provides no runtime type guards out of the box - you need to create these manually. For types like string or boolean this is easy, you can just use the typeof operator. It becomes more difficult for interface types, arrays, enums etc.

And that is where ts-type-checked comes in! It automatically creates these type guards at compile time for you.

This might get useful when:

You want to make sure an object you received from an API matches the expected type

You are exposing your code as a library and want to prevent users from passing in invalid arguments

You want to check whether a variable implements one of more possible interfaces (e.g. LoggedInUser , GuestUser )

, ) ...

Example cases

Checking external data

Imagine your API spec promises to respond with objects like these:

interface WelcomeMessage { name: string ; greeting: string ; } interface GoodbyeMessage { sayByeTo: string []; }

Somewhere in your code there probably is a function just like handleResponse below:

function handleResponse ( data: string ): string { const message = JSON .parse(data); if (isWelcomeMessage(message)) { return 'Good day dear ' + message.name! } if (isGoodbyeMessage(message)) { return 'I will say bye to ' + message.sayByeTo.join( ', ' ); } throw new Error ( 'I have no idea what you mean' ); }

If you now need to find out whether you received a valid response, you end up defining helper functions like isWelcomeMessage and isGoodbyeMessage below.

const isWelcomeMessage = (value: any ): value is WelcomeMessage => !!value && typeof value.name === 'string' && typeof value.greeting === 'string' ; const isGoodbyeMessage = (value: any ): value is GoodbyeMessage => !!value && Array .isArray(value.sayByeTo) && value.sayByeTo.every( name => typeof name === 'string' );

Annoying isn't it? Not only you need to define the guards yourself, you also need to make sure the types and the type guards don't drift apart as the code evolves. Let's try using ts-type-checked :

import { isA, typeCheckFor } from 'ts-type-checked' ; const isWelcomeMessage = typeCheckFor<WelcomeMessage>(); const isGoodbyeMessage = typeCheckFor<GoodbyeMessage>(); if (isA<WelcomeMessage>(message)) { }

Type guard factories

ts-type-checked exports typeCheckFor type guard factory. This is more or less a syntactic sugar that saves you couple of keystrokes. It is useful when you want to store the type guard into a variable or pass it as a parameter:

import { typeCheckFor } from 'ts-type-checked' ; interface Config { version: string ; } const isConfig = typeCheckFor<Config>(); const isString = typeCheckFor< string >(); function handleArray ( array: unknown[] ) { const strings = array.filter(isString); const configs = array.filter(isConfig); } const isConfig = (value: unknown): value is Config => isA<Config>(value); const isString = (value: unknown): value is Config => isA< string >(value);

Reducing the size of generated code

isA and typeCheckFor will both transform the code on per-file basis - in other terms a type guard function will be created in every file where either of these is used. To prevent duplication of generated code I recommend placing the type guards in a separate file and importing them when necessary:

import { typeCheckFor } from 'ts-type-checked' ; export const isDate = typeCheckFor< Date >(); export const isStringRecord = typeCheckFor<Record< string , string >>(); import { isDate } from './typeGuards' ; if (isDate(value)) { }