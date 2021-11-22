Automatic type guards for TypeScript
ts-type-checked generates type guards based on your own (or library) TypeScript types.
It is compatible with
Rollup,
Webpack and
ttypescript projects
and works nicely with
Jest,
Mocha or
ts-node
As they say an example is worth a thousand API docs so why not start with one.
interface WelcomeMessage {
name: string;
hobbies: string[];
}
//
// You can now turn this
//
const isWelcomeMessage = (value: any): message is WelcomeMessage =>
!!value &&
typeof value.name === 'string' &&
Array.isArray(value.hobbies) &&
value.hobbies.every(hobby => typeof hobby === 'string');
//
// Into this
//
const isWelcomeMessage = typeCheckFor<WelcomeMessage>();
//
// Or without creating a function
//
if (isA<WelcomeMessage>(value)) {
// value is a WelcomeMessage!
}
TypeScript is a powerful way of enhancing your application code at compile time but, unfortunately, provides no runtime type guards out of the box - you need to create these manually. For types like
string or
boolean this is easy, you can just use the
typeof operator. It becomes more difficult for interface types, arrays, enums etc.
And that is where
ts-type-checked comes in! It automatically creates these type guards at compile time for you.
This might get useful when:
LoggedInUser,
GuestUser)
Imagine your API spec promises to respond with objects like these:
interface WelcomeMessage {
name: string;
greeting: string;
}
interface GoodbyeMessage {
sayByeTo: string[];
}
Somewhere in your code there probably is a function just like
handleResponse below:
function handleResponse(data: string): string {
const message = JSON.parse(data);
if (isWelcomeMessage(message)) {
return 'Good day dear ' + message.name!
}
if (isGoodbyeMessage(message)) {
return 'I will say bye to ' + message.sayByeTo.join(', ');
}
throw new Error('I have no idea what you mean');
}
If you now need to find out whether you received a valid response, you end up defining helper functions like
isWelcomeMessage and
isGoodbyeMessage below.
const isWelcomeMessage = (value: any): value is WelcomeMessage =>
!!value &&
typeof value.name === 'string' &&
typeof value.greeting === 'string';
const isGoodbyeMessage = (value: any): value is GoodbyeMessage =>
!!value &&
Array.isArray(value.sayByeTo) &&
value.sayByeTo.every(name => typeof name === 'string');
Annoying isn't it? Not only you need to define the guards yourself, you also need to make sure the types and the type guards don't drift apart as the code evolves. Let's try using
ts-type-checked:
import { isA, typeCheckFor } from 'ts-type-checked';
// You can use typeCheckFor type guard factory
const isWelcomeMessage = typeCheckFor<WelcomeMessage>();
const isGoodbyeMessage = typeCheckFor<GoodbyeMessage>();
// Or use isA generic type guard directly in your code
if (isA<WelcomeMessage>(message)) {
// ...
}
ts-type-checked exports
typeCheckFor type guard factory. This is more or less a syntactic sugar that saves you couple of keystrokes. It is useful when you want to store the type guard into a variable or pass it as a parameter:
import { typeCheckFor } from 'ts-type-checked';
interface Config {
version: string;
}
const isConfig = typeCheckFor<Config>();
const isString = typeCheckFor<string>();
function handleArray(array: unknown[]) {
const strings = array.filter(isString);
const configs = array.filter(isConfig);
}
// Without typeCheckFor you'd need to write
const isConfig = (value: unknown): value is Config => isA<Config>(value);
const isString = (value: unknown): value is Config => isA<string>(value);
isA and
typeCheckFor will both transform the code on per-file basis - in other terms a type guard function will be created in every file where either of these is used. To prevent duplication of generated code I recommend placing the type guards in a separate file and importing them when necessary:
// in file typeGuards.ts
import { typeCheckFor } from 'ts-type-checked';
export const isDate = typeCheckFor<Date>();
export const isStringRecord = typeCheckFor<Record<string, string>>();
// in file myUtility.ts
import { isDate } from './typeGuards';
if (isDate(value)) {
// ...
}