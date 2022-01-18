TypeScript port of the python TrueSkill package by Heungsub Lee.

TrueSkill is a rating system for players of a game. It was developed, patented, and trademarked by Microsoft Research and has been used on Xbox LIVE for ranking and matchmaking service. This system quantifies players’ TRUE skill points by the Bayesian inference algorithm. It also works well with any type of match rule including N:N team game or free-for-all. Read about how the trueskill model works

Install

Built into es5 and published with typings. Available on npm:

npm install ts-trueskill

API

https://trueskill.netlify.app

Use

2 vs 2 example:

import { rate, Rating, quality } from 'ts-trueskill' ; const team1 = [ new Rating(), new Rating()]; const team2 = [ new Rating(), new Rating()]; const q = quality([team1, team2]); const [rated1, rated2] = rate([team1, team2]); console .log(rated1.toString()) console .log(rated2.toString())

1 vs 1 example:

using shortcut functions for 1vs1 matches

import { Rating, quality_1vs1, rate_1vs1 } from 'ts-trueskill' ; const p1 = new Rating( 40 , 4 ); const p2 = new Rating( 10 , 4 ); const q = quality_1vs1(p1, p2); const [newP1, newP2] = rate_1vs1(p1, p2);

Differences from python version

Does not support multiple backends

License

This package is Licensed under MIT, but is a port of the BSD licensed python TrueSkill package by Heungsub Lee. The TrueSkill™ brand is not very permissive. Microsoft permits only Xbox Live games or non-commercial projects to use TrueSkill™.