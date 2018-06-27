Helps you to translate text from messages object. Allows you to format numbers, dates, interpolate text to string templates, default text as key, scoping translations, putting it to React Redux application with Provider and decorator (same pattern as Redux is using).
Also it supports connection to translation server with possibility to download translation on both server and browser side. Freeze translations with releases created in translation server. Also there is possibility of live updates of translations via Server Side Events.
yarn add ts-translate
import { fromJS } from 'immutable';
import { Translator } from 'ts-translate';
const translator = new Translator({
messages: fromJS({
en: {
foo: 'bar',
bar: {
foo: 'FooBar'
'Some Headline': 'Super Headline'
}
}
}),
locale: 'en'
});
translator.text('foo') // => 'bar'
translator.msg('foo') // => 'bar'
translator.msg('foo', { scope: 'bar' }) // => 'FooBar'
translator.msg('Some headline') // Not found will return text in first argument => 'Some headline'
translator.msg('Some headline', { scope: 'bar' }) // => 'Super Headline'
translator.hasMsg('foo') // => true'
translator.hasMsg('Some headline') //=> false
translator.msg('Not found text', { disableDefault: true })
// => Will not return default text (Not found text) instead it will return 'null'
translator.formatNumber(123456.78) // => 123,456.78
translator.formatNumber(123456.78, {precision: 1}) // => 123,456.8
translator.formatNumber(123456.78, {precision: 0}) // => 123,457
translator.formatNumber(123456.78, {delimiter: '.', separator: ','}) // => 123.456,78
translator.formatNumber(123456.78, {template: '%n %u', unit: '%'}) // => 123.456,78 %
translator.formatNumber(123456.78, {template: '%n $'}) // => 123.456,78 $
translator.formatCurrency(123456.78, {unit: '€'}) // => 123.456,78 €
translator.formatPercentage(123456.78) // => 123.456,78 %
translator.formatDate(new Date, 'M.D. YYYY') // => 28.2. 2017 -> using moment.js syntax
translator.formatDate(new Date, 'short') // => 28.2. 2017 -> using aliases (look down to Formats specification)
msg() is returning by default React component which has set
toString() set to return translated result so
msg() will work correctly in
<input placeholder={msg('placeholder')} />.
cnt() is alias for
msg() (deprecated).
if you need to return only translated result use
text().
You can easily interpolate your translations with variables that will be evaluated during the execution of code and inserted into resulting strings.
{
messages: fromJS({
'This is value of %{key}: %{value}': 'Este es el valor de %{key}: %{value}',
noninterpolatedKey: 'You have %{count} unread messages',
deeper: {
scopedKey: 'This is scoped and shows %{foo}',
}
})
}
Usage:
msg('This is value of %{key}: %{value}', { key: 'foo', value: 'bar' })
// => "Este es el valor de foo: bar"
msg('noninterpolatedKey', { count: 42 })
// => "You have 42 unread messages"
msg('No need for translation to %{action} %{what}', { action: 'show', what: 'that' })
// => "No need for translation to show that"
msg('scopedKey', { scope: 'deeper', foo: 'BAR!' })
// => "This is scoped and shows BAR!"
you can modify default formatting options by specifying:
{
messages fromJS({
en: {
formats: {
date: {
default: { // formatDate(new Date)
format: 'D.M.YYYY',
},
shortTime: { // formatDate(new Date, 'short')
format: 'H:m'
},
long: { // formatDate(new Date, 'long')
format: 'D.M.YY H:m:s'
}
},
number: {
default: {
precision: 2
},
currency: { // formatNumber(123, 'percentage') === formatPercentage(123)
unit: '€'
},
percentage: { // formatNumber(123, 'percentage') === formatPercentage(123)
template: '%n %'
},
custom: { // formatNumber(123, 'custom')
precision: 3
}
}
}
}
})
}
this will enable you to use:
translator.formatNumber(123456.78) // => 123,456.78
translator.formatNumber(123456.78, 'currency') // => 123,456.78 € -> using alias
translator.formatCurrency(123456.78) // => 123.456,78 €
translator.formatPercentage(123456.78) // => 123.456,78 %
translator.formatDate(new Date, 'shortTime') // => 19:23 -> using alias
translator.formatDate(new Date, 'long') // => 28.2.2017 19:23:16 -> using alias
translator.formatNumber(123456.78, { precision: 1, separator: ',', delimiter: '' }) // => 123456,7 € -> using custom options
All number formatting options:
{
precision: 10, // number of decimal places
delimiter: ',', // used in 10,000,000.10
format: defaultDateFormat,
separator: '.', // used in 10.10
template: '%n %u', // %n is placeholder for number, %u is for unit
unit: '',
trimTrailingZeros: true, // will remove exessive zeros 10.1200 -> 10.12
}
import { Provider as TranslateProvider, translate, reducer, changeLocale } from 'ts-translate';
import { fromJS } from 'immutable'
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { Provider as ReduxProvider } from 'react-redux';
const initial = {
messages: fromJS({
cs: { home: { description: 'Foo', fallback: 'Fallback' } },
en: { home: { description: 'enFoo', about: 'Bar' } }
}),
locale: 'cs',
fallbackLocale: 'en'
};
// translation reducer must be added under `translate` key
const store = createStore(combineReducers({ translate: reducer }), { translate: initial});
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
const { msg } = this.props;
return (<div>{msg('Something nice')}</div>);
}
}
const TranslatedMyComponent = translate()(MyComponent);
const TranslatedScopedMyComponent = translate('home')(MyComponent);
store.dispatch(changeLocale('en')); // change locale to en
<ReduxProvider store={store} >
<TranslateProvider>
<TranslatedMyComponent /> // will look for key 'Something nice' in root of locale messages
<TranslatedScopedMyComponent /> // will look for key 'Something nice' in `home` scope of locale messages
</TranslateProvider>
</ReduxProvider>
Enable application to send and receive translations from Translation server.
Enables you to list and download releases to your project.
yarn translate-list // List all created releases
yarn translate-fetch // Download one specified release (for locale) to specified folder
yarn translate-fetch-latest-releases // Download all latest releases for all locales
Both commands supports taking
apiToken and
apiUrl from ENV variables (
TRANSLATE_API_TOKEN,
TRANSLATE_API_URL) or command line (
--apiToken,
--apiUrl) arguments.
Fetch commands also needs
--releasesDir option for specifiyng where to save downloaded releases.
import { Provider as TranslateProvider } from 'ts-translate';
const config = {
apiUrl: 'https://translations.blueberry.io',
apiToken: 'XYZ',
sync: true,
liveSync: true
}
<TranslateProvider config={config}>
// ...
</TranslateProvider>
You need to pass
pathname or
history object to
TranslateProvider
<TranslateProvider config={config} pathname="/some/path">
// ...
</TranslateProvider>
import createHistory from 'history/createBrowserHistory';
const history = createHistory();
<TranslateProvider config={config} history={history}>
// ...
</TranslateProvider>
Just add new wrapper
TranslateEditor around your code. This Editor must be under
TranslateProvider context
import TranslateEditor from 'ts-translate/lib/editor';
<TranslateProvider config={config} pathname="/some/path">
<TranslateEditor pathname="/some/path">
// ...
</TranslateEditor>
</TranslateProvider>
same rule for
pathname and
history as for
TranslateProvider applies for
TranslateEditor.
for disabling whole editor functionality (for example in production) set ENV variable
TRANSLATE_DISABLE_EDITOR=t.
When you are using webpack don't forget to add this to DefinePlugin
as
new webpack.DefinePlugin({ 'process.env.TRANSLATE_DISABLE_EDITOR': true }).
Also if you are using minifier the whole code gets removed by death code removal.
So it is pretty easy to use this editor in development and stage,
but it will not increase size in production build.
import { fetchTranslations } from 'ts-translates';
fetchTranslations(config)(dispatch);