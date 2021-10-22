A TypeScript custom transformer which enables to obtain keys of given type.

Requirement

TypeScript >= 2.4.1

How to use this package

This package exports 2 functions. One is keys which is used in TypeScript codes to obtain keys of given type, while the other is a TypeScript custom transformer which is used to compile the keys function correctly.

How to use keys

import { keys } from 'ts-transformer-keys' ; interface Props { id: string ; name: string ; age: number ; } const keysOfProps = keys<Props>(); console .log(keysOfProps);

How to use the custom transformer

Unfortunately, TypeScript itself does not currently provide any easy way to use custom transformers (See https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/14419). The followings are the example usage of the custom transformer.

webpack (with ts-loader or awesome-typescript-loader)

See examples/webpack for detail.

const keysTransformer = require ( 'ts-transformer-keys/transformer' ).default; module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , loader : 'ts-loader' , options : { getCustomTransformers : program => ({ before : [ keysTransformer(program) ] }) } } ] } };

Rollup (with rollup-plugin-typescript2)

See examples/rollup for detail.

import resolve from 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve' ; import typescript from 'rollup-plugin-typescript2' ; import keysTransformer from 'ts-transformer-keys/transformer' ; export default { plugins : [ resolve(), typescript({ transformers : [ service => ({ before : [ keysTransformer(service.getProgram()) ], after : [] })] }) ] };

ttypescript

See examples/ttypescript for detail. See ttypescript's README for how to use this with module bundlers such as webpack or Rollup.

// tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions": { // ... "plugins": [ { "transform": "ts-transformer-keys/transformer" } ] }, // ... }

See examples/ts-jest for details. In order to use this transformer with ts-jest, you need to add a wrapper around it like this:

const keysTransformer = require ( 'ts-transformer-keys/transformer' ).default; const name = 'my-key-transformer' ; const version = 1 ; const factory = ( cs ) => ( ctx ) => keysTransformer(cs.program)(ctx); module .exports = { name, version, factory };

And add it in jest.config.js like this:

globals: { 'ts-jest' : { astTransformers : { before : [ 'src/react/ts-jest-keys-transformer.js' ] }, }, },

Note: ts-jest 26.4.2 does not work with this transformer (fixed in ts-jest 26.4.3). Also, for versions smaller than 26.2, you need to provide the transformer in an array instead, like this: astTransformers: { before: ['src/react/ts-jest-keys-transformer.js'] }

TypeScript API

See test for detail. You can try it with $ npm test .

const ts = require ( 'typescript' ); const keysTransformer = require ( 'ts-transformer-keys/transformer' ).default; const program = ts.createProgram([ ], { strict : true , noEmitOnError : true , target : ts.ScriptTarget.ES5 }); const transformers = { before : [keysTransformer(program)], after : [] }; const { emitSkipped, diagnostics } = program.emit( undefined , undefined , undefined , false , transformers); if (emitSkipped) { throw new Error (diagnostics.map( diagnostic => diagnostic.messageText).join( '

' )); }

As a result, the TypeScript code shown here is compiled into the following JavaScript.

; Object .defineProperty(exports, "__esModule" , { value : true }); var ts_transformer_keys_1 = require ( "ts-transformer-keys" ); var keysOfProps = [ "id" , "name" , "age" ]; console .log(keysOfProps);

Note

The keys function can only be used as a call expression. Writing something like keys.toString() results in a runtime error.

function can only be used as a call expression. Writing something like results in a runtime error. keys does not work with a dynamic type parameter, i.e., keys<T>() in the following code is converted to an empty array( [] ).

class MyClass<T extends object> { keys() { return keys<T>(); } }

License

MIT