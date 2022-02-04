openbase logo
ttp

ts-transform-paths

by OniVe
2.0.3 (see all)

Load node modules according to tsconfig paths.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ts-transform-paths

travis npm-version npm-downloads license

Use this to load modules whose location is specified in the paths section of tsconfig.json.

Install

yarn add ts-transform-paths -D

Requirement

TypeScript >= 2.4.1

How to use

Unfortunately, TypeScript itself does not currently provide any easy way to use custom transformers (See https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/14419). The followings are the example usage of the custom transformer.

tsconfig.json

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "paths": {
      "@schema": ["./src/schema"],
      "@modules/*": ["./src/modules/*"]
    }
  }
}

webpack (with ts-loader or awesome-typescript-loader)

// webpack.config.js
const pathsTransformer = require("ts-transform-paths").default;

module.exports = {
  // ...
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.ts$/,
        loader: "ts-loader", // or 'awesome-typescript-loader'
        options: {
          getCustomTransformers: (program) => pathsTransformer()
        }
      }
    ]
  }
};

Rollup (with rollup-plugin-typescript2)

// rollup.config.js
import typescript from "rollup-plugin-typescript2";
import pathsTransformer from "ts-transform-paths";

export default {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    typescript({
      transformers: [
        (service) => pathsTransformer()
      ]
    })
  ]
};

ttypescript

See ttypescript's README for how to use this with module bundlers such as webpack or Rollup.

// tsconfig.json
{
  "compilerOptions": {
    // ...
    "plugins": [{ "transform": "ts-transform-paths" }]
  }
  // ...
}

ts-node

// my-ts-script.ts
import { MyClass } from "@schema";

const myClass = new MyClass("Message");

// index.js
const pathsTransformer = require("ts-transform-paths").default;

require("ts-node").register({
  transformers: pathsTransformer()
});

require("./my-ts-script");

yarn node ./index.js

Thanks

