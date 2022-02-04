Use this to load modules whose location is specified in the paths section of tsconfig.json.

Install

yarn add ts-transform-paths -D

Requirement

TypeScript >= 2.4.1

How to use

Unfortunately, TypeScript itself does not currently provide any easy way to use custom transformers (See https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/14419). The followings are the example usage of the custom transformer.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "paths" : { "@schema" : [ "./src/schema" ], "@modules/*" : [ "./src/modules/*" ] } } }

webpack (with ts-loader or awesome-typescript-loader)

const pathsTransformer = require ( "ts-transform-paths" ).default; module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.ts$/ , loader : "ts-loader" , options : { getCustomTransformers : ( program ) => pathsTransformer() } } ] } };

Rollup (with rollup-plugin-typescript2)

import typescript from "rollup-plugin-typescript2" ; import pathsTransformer from "ts-transform-paths" ; export default { plugins : [ typescript({ transformers : [ ( service ) => pathsTransformer() ] }) ] };

ttypescript

See ttypescript's README for how to use this with module bundlers such as webpack or Rollup.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "plugins" : [{ "transform" : "ts-transform-paths" }] } }

import { MyClass } from "@schema" ; const myClass = new MyClass( "Message" );

const pathsTransformer = require ( "ts-transform-paths" ).default; require ( "ts-node" ).register({ transformers : pathsTransformer() }); require ( "./my-ts-script" );

yarn node ./index.js

Thanks