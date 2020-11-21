This is a TypeScript AST Transformer that allows you to rewrite import path in output JS &
d.ts files accordingly. The primary use case for this is to mitigate different build system import structure, such as relative vs absolute
import and aliasing output
import paths.
Example for ttypescript usage is in
examples/ttypescript. Run
npx ttsc.
First of all, you need some level of familiarity with the TypeScript Compiler API.
compile.ts & tests should have examples of how this works. The available options are:
projectBaseDir: string
This is the base directory of your project folder. This is primarily used to determine the correct path when rewriting relative
import to
absolute import.
project?: string
Project name to rewrite relative
import to. For example:
import foo from './foo'
// Becomes
import foo from 'my-project-name/foo'
rewrite?(importPath: string, sourceFilePath: string): string
Custom rewrite function to rewrite any
import path we encounter to any new
import path.
alias?: Record<string, string>
Alias regex map to replace, e.g:
{
"^(foo)$": "external/$1"
}
Copyright (c) 2018 Dropbox, Inc.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.