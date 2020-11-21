This is a TypeScript AST Transformer that allows you to rewrite import path in output JS & d.ts files accordingly. The primary use case for this is to mitigate different build system import structure, such as relative vs absolute import and aliasing output import paths.

Usage

ttypescript

Example for ttypescript usage is in examples/ttypescript . Run npx ttsc .

Compiler Wrapper

First of all, you need some level of familiarity with the TypeScript Compiler API.

compile.ts & tests should have examples of how this works. The available options are:

projectBaseDir: string

This is the base directory of your project folder. This is primarily used to determine the correct path when rewriting relative import to absolute import.

project?: string

Project name to rewrite relative import to. For example:

import foo from './foo' import foo from 'my-project-name/foo'

rewrite?(importPath: string, sourceFilePath: string): string

Custom rewrite function to rewrite any import path we encounter to any new import path.

Alias regex map to replace, e.g:

{ "^(foo)$" : "external/$1" }

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Dropbox, Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.