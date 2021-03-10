TypeScript's largest utility library

ts-toolbelt is the largest, and most tested type library available right now, featuring +200 utilities. Our type collection packages some of the most advanced mapped types, conditional types, and recursive types on the market.

Spend less time, build stronger. Benefit from a wide range of generic type functions to achieve better type safety.

We work just like lodash, or ramda, but applied to the type system. Our mission is to provide you with simple ways to compute, change, and create types. We abstract all those complex type checks away for you. We provide a simple, reusable, and standard API to help you get more done with TypeScript.

ts-toolbelt is a well organized package that can help you perform advanced operations on object types, union types, as well as function, and literal types. It is carefully and coherently designed for building robust, flexible, and type-safe software.

We are a community and a knowledge base. Everyone is welcome to ask questions about types. If you are stuck or you misunderstand something, you came to the right place!. We welcome beginners and advanced developers to come take part. Welcome!

Getting Started

Prerequisites

npm install typescript@^4.1.0 --save-dev

For best results, add this to your tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions" : { "strictNullChecks" : true , "strict" : true , "lib" : [ "es2015" ], } }

Installation

npm install ts-toolbelt --save

Hello World

import { Object } from "ts-toolbelt" type merge = Object .Merge<{name: string }, {age?: number }> type optional = Object .Optional<{id: number , name: string }, "name" >

You can level-up, and re-code this library from scratch.

Imports

The project is organized around TypeScript's main concepts:

Any Boolean Class Function Iteration List Number Object Object.P String Union Test

TIP How to choose categories? Match your type with them.

There are many ways to import the types into your project:

Explicit import {Any, Boolean , Class, Function , Iteration, List, Number , Object , String , Union} from "ts-toolbelt"

Compact import {A, B, C, F, I, L, N, O, S, U} from "ts-toolbelt"

Portable import tb from "ts-toolbelt"

You can also import our non-official API from the community:

import {Community} from "ts-toolbelt"

TIP The community API is for our community to publish useful types that don't see fit in the standard API.

Utility Index

ANY OBJECT LIST FUNCTION STRING UNION CLASS BOOLEAN NUMBER OBJECT.P ITERATION Await Assign Append AutoPath At Diff Class And Absolute Merge Iteration At AtLeast Assign Compose Join Exclude Instance Not Add Omit IterationOf Cast Compulsory AtLeast Curry Length Filter Parameters Or Greater Pick Key Compute CompulsoryKeys Compulsory Exact Replace Has Xor GreaterEq Readonly Next Contains Diff CompulsoryKeys Function Split IntersectOf IsNegative Update Pos Equals Either Concat Length Last IsPositive Record Prev Extends Exclude Diff Narrow Merge IsZero Key ExcludeKeys Drop NoInfer NonNullable Lower Keys Filter Either Parameters Nullable LowerEq KnownKeys FilterKeys Exclude Pipe Pop Negate Is Has ExcludeKeys Promisify Replace Range Promise HasPath Extract Return Select Sub Try Includes Filter UnCurry Strict Type Intersect FilterKeys ValidPath ListOf x IntersectKeys Flatten Invert Group ListOf Has Merge HasPath MergeAll Head Modify Includes NonNullable Intersect NonNullableKeys IntersectKeys Nullable KeySet NullableKeys Last Object LastKey Omit Length Optional List OptionalKeys Longest Overwrite Merge Partial MergeAll Patch Modify PatchAll NonNullable Path NonNullableKeys Paths Nullable Pick NullableKeys Readonly ObjectOf ReadonlyKeys Omit Record Optional Replace OptionalKeys Required Overwrite RequiredKeys Partial Select Patch SelectKeys PatchAll Undefinable Path UndefinableKeys Paths Unionize Pick UnionOf Pop Update Prepend Writable Readonly WritableKeys ReadonlyKeys Remove Repeat Replace Required RequiredKeys Reverse Select SelectKeys Shortest Tail Take Undefinable UndefinableKeys Unionize UnionOf UnNest Update Writable WritableKeys Zip ZipObj

In this wiki, you will find some extra resources for your learning, and understanding.

Are you missing something? Participate to the open-wiki by posting your questions.

Running tests

For this project

To run the lint & type tests, simply run:

npm test

For your project

Want to test your own types? Let's get started:

import { Number , Test} from "ts-toolbelt" const {checks, check} = Test checks([ check< Number .Add< 1 , 30 >, 31 , Test.Pass>(), check< Number .Add< 5 , -3 >, 2 , Test.Pass>(), ])

TIP Place it in a file that won't be executed, it's just for TypeScript to test types.

Continuous Integration

The releases are done with Travis CI in stages & whenever a branch or PR is pushed:

Tests are run with npm test

Tests against DefinitelyTyped

Releases to npm@[branch-name]

Compatibility

The project is maintained to adapt to the constant changes of TypeScript:

ts-toolbelt typescript 9.x.x ^4.1.x

Major version numbers will upgrade whenever TypeScript had breaking changes.

Otherwise, the release versions will naturally follow the semantic versioning.

What's next

Automated performance tests npx tsc --noEmit --extendedDiagnostics

Need to write more examples

