tt

ts-toolbelt

by Pierre-Antoine Mills
9.6.0 (see all)

👷 TypeScript's largest type utility library

Overview

Downloads/wk

754K

GitHub Stars

3.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

banner

TypeScript's largest utility library

Language grade: JavaScript

📖 Documentation · 📣 Announcements · 🐞 Report Bug · 🍩 Request Feature · 🤔 Ask Questions

About

ts-toolbelt is the largest, and most tested type library available right now, featuring +200 utilities. Our type collection packages some of the most advanced mapped types, conditional types, and recursive types on the market.

Spend less time, build stronger. Benefit from a wide range of generic type functions to achieve better type safety.

We work just like lodash, or ramda, but applied to the type system. Our mission is to provide you with simple ways to compute, change, and create types. We abstract all those complex type checks away for you. We provide a simple, reusable, and standard API to help you get more done with TypeScript.

ts-toolbelt is a well organized package that can help you perform advanced operations on object types, union types, as well as function, and literal types. It is carefully and coherently designed for building robust, flexible, and type-safe software.

demo

We are a community and a knowledge base. Everyone is welcome to ask questions about types. If you are stuck or you misunderstand something, you came to the right place!. We welcome beginners and advanced developers to come take part. Welcome!

Getting Started

Prerequisites

npm install typescript@^4.1.0 --save-dev

For best results, add this to your tsconfig.json

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    // highly recommended (required by few utilities)
    "strictNullChecks": true,

    // this is optional, but enable whenever possible
    "strict": true,

    // this is the lowest supported standard library
    "lib": ["es2015"],
  }
}

Installation

npm install ts-toolbelt --save

Hello World

import {Object} from "ts-toolbelt"
// Check the docs below for more

// Merge two `object` together
type merge = Object.Merge<{name: string}, {age?: number}>
// {name: string, age?: number}

// Make a field of an `object` optional
type optional = Object.Optional<{id: number, name: string}, "name">
// {id: number, name?: string}

You can level-up, and re-code this library from scratch.

Documentation ⤢

Imports

The project is organized around TypeScript's main concepts:

AnyBooleanClassFunctionIterationList
NumberObjectObject.PStringUnionTest

TIP How to choose categories? Match your type with them.

There are many ways to import the types into your project:

  • Explicit

    import {Any, Boolean, Class, Function, Iteration, List, Number, Object, String, Union} from "ts-toolbelt"

  • Compact

    import {A, B, C, F, I, L, N, O, S, U} from "ts-toolbelt"

  • Portable

    import tb from "ts-toolbelt"

You can also import our non-official API from the community:

import {Community} from "ts-toolbelt"

TIP The community API is for our community to publish useful types that don't see fit in the standard API.

Utility Index

ANYOBJECTLISTFUNCTIONSTRINGUNIONCLASSBOOLEANNUMBEROBJECT.PITERATION
AwaitAssignAppendAutoPathAtDiffClassAndAbsoluteMergeIteration
AtAtLeastAssignComposeJoinExcludeInstanceNotAddOmitIterationOf
CastCompulsoryAtLeastCurryLengthFilterParametersOrGreaterPickKey
ComputeCompulsoryKeysCompulsoryExactReplaceHasXorGreaterEqReadonlyNext
ContainsDiffCompulsoryKeysFunctionSplitIntersectOfIsNegativeUpdatePos
EqualsEitherConcatLengthLastIsPositiveRecordPrev
ExtendsExcludeDiffNarrowMergeIsZero
KeyExcludeKeysDropNoInferNonNullableLower
KeysFilterEitherParametersNullableLowerEq
KnownKeysFilterKeysExcludePipePopNegate
IsHasExcludeKeysPromisifyReplaceRange
PromiseHasPathExtractReturnSelectSub
TryIncludesFilterUnCurryStrict
TypeIntersectFilterKeysValidPathListOf
xIntersectKeysFlatten
InvertGroup
ListOfHas
MergeHasPath
MergeAllHead
ModifyIncludes
NonNullableIntersect
NonNullableKeysIntersectKeys
NullableKeySet
NullableKeysLast
ObjectLastKey
OmitLength
OptionalList
OptionalKeysLongest
OverwriteMerge
PartialMergeAll
PatchModify
PatchAllNonNullable
PathNonNullableKeys
PathsNullable
PickNullableKeys
ReadonlyObjectOf
ReadonlyKeysOmit
RecordOptional
ReplaceOptionalKeys
RequiredOverwrite
RequiredKeysPartial
SelectPatch
SelectKeysPatchAll
UndefinablePath
UndefinableKeysPaths
UnionizePick
UnionOfPop
UpdatePrepend
WritableReadonly
WritableKeysReadonlyKeys
Remove
Repeat
Replace
Required
RequiredKeys
Reverse
Select
SelectKeys
Shortest
Tail
Take
Undefinable
UndefinableKeys
Unionize
UnionOf
UnNest
Update
Writable
WritableKeys
Zip
ZipObj

Archives ⤢

EXAMPLE https://millsp.github.io/ts-toolbelt/4.2.1/

Good to Know ⤢

In this wiki, you will find some extra resources for your learning, and understanding.

Are you missing something? Participate to the open-wiki by posting your questions.

Running tests

For this project

To run the lint & type tests, simply run:

npm test

For your project

Want to test your own types? Let's get started:

import {Number, Test} from "ts-toolbelt"

const {checks, check} = Test

checks([
    check<Number.Add<1, 30>, 31, Test.Pass>(),
    check<Number.Add<5, -3>, 2,  Test.Pass>(),
])

TIP Place it in a file that won't be executed, it's just for TypeScript to test types.

Continuous Integration

The releases are done with Travis CI in stages & whenever a branch or PR is pushed:

  • Tests are run with npm test
  • Tests against DefinitelyTyped
  • Releases to npm@[branch-name]

Compatibility

The project is maintained to adapt to the constant changes of TypeScript:

ts-toolbelttypescript
9.x.x^4.1.x

Major version numbers will upgrade whenever TypeScript had breaking changes.

Otherwise, the release versions will naturally follow the semantic versioning.

What's next

  • Automated performance tests

    # performance is checked manually with 
npx tsc --noEmit --extendedDiagnostics

  • Need to write more examples

NameIntro
eledoc🌒 A material dark theme for TypeDoc.
material-candy🍬 A vscode theme to uplift your mood, stay happy and focused.
utility-typesCollection of utility types, complementing TypeScript built-in mapped types and aliases.

License

FOSSA Status

