Generate Zod schemas (v3) from Typescript types/interfaces.
$ yarn add --dev ts-to-zod
$ yarn ts-to-zod src/iDontTrustThisApi.ts src/nowIcanValidateEverything.ts
That's it, go to
src/nowIcanValidateEverything.ts file, you should have all the exported
interface and
type as Zod schemas with the following name pattern:
${originalType}Schema.
To make sure the generated zod schemas are 100% compatible with your original types, this tool is internally comparing
z.infer<generatedSchema> and your original type. If you are running on those validation, please open an issue 😀
Notes:
--skipValidation. (At your own risk!)
This tool supports some JSDoc tags inspired from openapi to generate zod validator.
List of supported keywords:
|JSDoc keyword
|JSDoc Example
|Generated Zod validator
@minimum {number}
@minimum 42
z.number().min(42)
@maximum {number}
@maximum 42
z.number().max(42)
@minLength {number}
@minLength 42
z.string().min(42)
@maxLength {number}
@maxLength 42
z.string().min(42)
@format {"email"\|"uuid"\|"url"}
@format email
z.string().email()
@pattern {regex}
@pattern ^hello
z.string().regex(/^hello/)
Those JSDoc tags can also be combined:
// source.ts
export interface HeroContact {
/**
* The email of the hero.
*
* @format email
*/
email: string;
/**
* The name of the hero.
*
* @minLength 2
* @maxLength 50
*/
name: string;
/**
* The phone number of the hero.
*
* @pattern ^([+]?d{1,2}[-s]?|)d{3}[-s]?d{3}[-s]?d{4}$
*/
phoneNumber: string;
/**
* Does the hero has super power?
*
* @default true
*/
hasSuperPower?: boolean;
/**
* The age of the hero
*
* @minimum 0
* @maximum 500
*/
age: number;
}
// output.ts
export const heroContactSchema = z.object({
/**
* The email of the hero.
*
* @format email
*/
email: z.string().email(),
/**
* The name of the hero.
*
* @minLength 2
* @maxLength 50
*/
name: z.string().min(2).max(50),
/**
* The phone number of the hero.
*
* @pattern ^([+]?d{1,2}[-s]?|)d{3}[-s]?d{3}[-s]?d{4}$
*/
phoneNumber: z.string().regex(/^([+]?d{1,2}[-s]?|)d{3}[-s]?d{3}[-s]?d{4}$/),
/**
* Does the hero has super power?
*
* @default true
*/
hasSuperPower: z.boolean().default(true),
/**
* The age of the hero
*
* @minimum 0
* @maximum 500
*/
age: z.number().min(0).max(500),
});
If you want to customized the schema name or restrict the exported schemas, you can do this by adding a
ts-to-zod.config.js at the root of your project.
Just run
yarn ts-to-zod --init and you will have a ready to use configuration file (with a bit of typesafety).
Since we are generating Zod schemas, we are limited by what Zod actually supports:
Record<number, …>
To resume, you can use all the primitive types and some the following typescript helpers:
Record<string, …>
Pick<>
Omit<>
Partial<>
Required<>
Array<>
Promise<>
This utils is design to work with one file only, and will reference types from the same file:
// source.ts
export type Id = string;
export interface Hero {
id: Id;
name: string;
}
// output.ts
export const idSchema = z.string();
export const heroSchema = z.object({
id: idSchema,
name: z.string(),
});
You need more than one file? Want even more power? No problem, just use the tool as a library.
High-level function:
generate take a
sourceText and generate two file getters
Please have a look to
src/core/generate.test.ts for more examples.
Low-level functions:
generateZodSchema help you to generate
export const ${varName} = ${zodImportValue}.object(…)
generateZodInferredType help you to generate
export type ${aliasName} = ${zodImportValue}.infer<typeof ${zodConstName}>
generateIntegrationTests help you to generate a file comparing the original types & zod types
To learn more about thoses functions or their usages,
src/core/generate.ts is a good starting point.
$ git clone
$ cd ts-to-zod
$ yarn
$ ./bin/run
USAGE
$ ts-to-zod [input] [output]
...
You also have plenty of unit tests to play safely:
$ yarn test --watch
And a playground inside
example, buildable with the following command:
$ yarn gen:example
Last note, if you are updating
src/config.ts, you need to run
yarn gen:config to have generate the schemas of the config (
src/config.zod.ts) (Yes, we are using the tool to build itself #inception)
Have fun!