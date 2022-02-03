Generate Zod schemas (v3) from Typescript types/interfaces.

Usage

$ yarn add --dev ts-to-zod $ yarn ts-to-zod src/iDontTrustThisApi.ts src/nowIcanValidateEverything.ts

That's it, go to src/nowIcanValidateEverything.ts file, you should have all the exported interface and type as Zod schemas with the following name pattern: ${originalType}Schema .

Embedded validation

To make sure the generated zod schemas are 100% compatible with your original types, this tool is internally comparing z.infer<generatedSchema> and your original type. If you are running on those validation, please open an issue 😀

Notes:

Only exported types/interface are tested (so you can have some private types/interface and just exports the composed type)

Even if this is not recommanded, you can skip this validation step with --skipValidation . (At your own risk!)

Validators

This tool supports some JSDoc tags inspired from openapi to generate zod validator.

List of supported keywords:

JSDoc keyword JSDoc Example Generated Zod validator @minimum {number} @minimum 42 z.number().min(42) @maximum {number} @maximum 42 z.number().max(42) @minLength {number} @minLength 42 z.string().min(42) @maxLength {number} @maxLength 42 z.string().min(42) @format {"email"\|"uuid"\|"url"} @format email z.string().email() @pattern {regex} @pattern ^hello z.string().regex(/^hello/)

Those JSDoc tags can also be combined:

export interface HeroContact { email: string ; name: string ; phoneNumber: string ; hasSuperPower?: boolean ; age: number ; } export const heroContactSchema = z.object({ email: z.string().email(), name: z.string().min( 2 ).max( 50 ), phoneNumber: z.string().regex( /^([+]?d{1,2}[-s]?|)d{3}[-s]?d{3}[-s]?d{4}$/ ), hasSuperPower: z.boolean().default( true ), age: z.number().min( 0 ).max( 500 ), });

Advanced configuration

If you want to customized the schema name or restrict the exported schemas, you can do this by adding a ts-to-zod.config.js at the root of your project.

Just run yarn ts-to-zod --init and you will have a ready to use configuration file (with a bit of typesafety).

Limitation

Since we are generating Zod schemas, we are limited by what Zod actually supports:

No type generics

No complex circular dependencies (you will be warn if you have some in your types)

No Record<number, …>

…

To resume, you can use all the primitive types and some the following typescript helpers:

Record<string, …>

Pick<>

Omit<>

Partial<>

Required<>

Array<>

Promise<>

This utils is design to work with one file only, and will reference types from the same file:

export type Id = string ; export interface Hero { id: Id; name: string ; } export const idSchema = z.string(); export const heroSchema = z.object({ id: idSchema, name: z.string(), });

Programmatic API

You need more than one file? Want even more power? No problem, just use the tool as a library.

High-level function:

generate take a sourceText and generate two file getters

Please have a look to src/core/generate.test.ts for more examples.

Low-level functions:

generateZodSchema help you to generate export const ${varName} = ${zodImportValue}.object(…)

help you to generate generateZodInferredType help you to generate export type ${aliasName} = ${zodImportValue}.infer<typeof ${zodConstName}>

help you to generate generateIntegrationTests help you to generate a file comparing the original types & zod types

To learn more about thoses functions or their usages, src/core/generate.ts is a good starting point.

Local development

$ git clone $ cd ts-to-zod $ yarn $ ./bin/run USAGE $ ts-to-zod [input] [output] ...

You also have plenty of unit tests to play safely:

$ yarn test --watch

And a playground inside example , buildable with the following command:

$ yarn gen:example

Last note, if you are updating src/config.ts , you need to run yarn gen:config to have generate the schemas of the config ( src/config.zod.ts ) (Yes, we are using the tool to build itself #inception)

Have fun!