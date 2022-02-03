openbase logo
Readme

ts-to-zod

Generate Zod schemas (v3) from Typescript types/interfaces.

Version Github CI codecov License oclif

Usage

$ yarn add --dev ts-to-zod
$ yarn ts-to-zod src/iDontTrustThisApi.ts src/nowIcanValidateEverything.ts

That's it, go to src/nowIcanValidateEverything.ts file, you should have all the exported interface and type as Zod schemas with the following name pattern: ${originalType}Schema.

Embedded validation

To make sure the generated zod schemas are 100% compatible with your original types, this tool is internally comparing z.infer<generatedSchema> and your original type. If you are running on those validation, please open an issue 😀

Notes:

  • Only exported types/interface are tested (so you can have some private types/interface and just exports the composed type)
  • Even if this is not recommanded, you can skip this validation step with --skipValidation. (At your own risk!)

Validators

This tool supports some JSDoc tags inspired from openapi to generate zod validator.

List of supported keywords:

JSDoc keywordJSDoc ExampleGenerated Zod validator
@minimum {number}@minimum 42z.number().min(42)
@maximum {number}@maximum 42z.number().max(42)
@minLength {number}@minLength 42z.string().min(42)
@maxLength {number}@maxLength 42z.string().min(42)
@format {"email"\|"uuid"\|"url"}@format emailz.string().email()
@pattern {regex}@pattern ^helloz.string().regex(/^hello/)

Those JSDoc tags can also be combined:

// source.ts
export interface HeroContact {
  /**
   * The email of the hero.
   *
   * @format email
   */
  email: string;

  /**
   * The name of the hero.
   *
   * @minLength 2
   * @maxLength 50
   */
  name: string;

  /**
   * The phone number of the hero.
   *
   * @pattern ^([+]?d{1,2}[-s]?|)d{3}[-s]?d{3}[-s]?d{4}$
   */
  phoneNumber: string;

  /**
   * Does the hero has super power?
   *
   * @default true
   */
  hasSuperPower?: boolean;

  /**
   * The age of the hero
   *
   * @minimum 0
   * @maximum 500
   */
  age: number;
}

// output.ts
export const heroContactSchema = z.object({
  /**
   * The email of the hero.
   *
   * @format email
   */
  email: z.string().email(),

  /**
   * The name of the hero.
   *
   * @minLength 2
   * @maxLength 50
   */
  name: z.string().min(2).max(50),

  /**
   * The phone number of the hero.
   *
   * @pattern ^([+]?d{1,2}[-s]?|)d{3}[-s]?d{3}[-s]?d{4}$
   */
  phoneNumber: z.string().regex(/^([+]?d{1,2}[-s]?|)d{3}[-s]?d{3}[-s]?d{4}$/),

  /**
   * Does the hero has super power?
   *
   * @default true
   */
  hasSuperPower: z.boolean().default(true),

  /**
   * The age of the hero
   *
   * @minimum 0
   * @maximum 500
   */
  age: z.number().min(0).max(500),
});

Advanced configuration

If you want to customized the schema name or restrict the exported schemas, you can do this by adding a ts-to-zod.config.js at the root of your project.

Just run yarn ts-to-zod --init and you will have a ready to use configuration file (with a bit of typesafety).

Limitation

Since we are generating Zod schemas, we are limited by what Zod actually supports:

  • No type generics
  • No complex circular dependencies (you will be warn if you have some in your types)
  • No Record<number, …>

To resume, you can use all the primitive types and some the following typescript helpers:

  • Record<string, …>
  • Pick<>
  • Omit<>
  • Partial<>
  • Required<>
  • Array<>
  • Promise<>

This utils is design to work with one file only, and will reference types from the same file:

// source.ts
export type Id = string;
export interface Hero {
  id: Id;
  name: string;
}

// output.ts
export const idSchema = z.string();
export const heroSchema = z.object({
  id: idSchema,
  name: z.string(),
});

Programmatic API

You need more than one file? Want even more power? No problem, just use the tool as a library.

High-level function:

  • generate take a sourceText and generate two file getters

Please have a look to src/core/generate.test.ts for more examples.

Low-level functions:

  • generateZodSchema help you to generate export const ${varName} = ${zodImportValue}.object(…)
  • generateZodInferredType help you to generate export type ${aliasName} = ${zodImportValue}.infer<typeof ${zodConstName}>
  • generateIntegrationTests help you to generate a file comparing the original types & zod types

To learn more about thoses functions or their usages, src/core/generate.ts is a good starting point.

Local development

$ git clone
$ cd ts-to-zod
$ yarn
$ ./bin/run
USAGE
  $ ts-to-zod [input] [output]
  ...

You also have plenty of unit tests to play safely:

$ yarn test --watch

And a playground inside example, buildable with the following command:

$ yarn gen:example

Last note, if you are updating src/config.ts, you need to run yarn gen:config to have generate the schemas of the config (src/config.zod.ts) (Yes, we are using the tool to build itself #inception)

Have fun!

