TypeScript Language Service Plugin for SQL with a tagged template strings SQL builder. Inspired by andywer/squid

check sql error demo:

autocomplete demo:

Usage

run as a language service plugin

Install the plugin, run:

npm install ts-sql-plugin -D

Then, configure the plugins section in your tsconfig.json:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "module" : "commonjs" , "target" : "es5" , "plugins" : [ { "name" : "ts-sql-plugin" , "command" : "psql -c" , "tags" : { "sql" : "sql" , "raw" : "raw" , "cond" : "cond" , "and" : "and" , "or" : "or" , "ins" : "ins" , "upd" : "upd" , "mock" : "mock" }, "mock" : "0" , "cost_pattern" : "/\\(cost=\\d+\\.?\\d*\\.\\.(\\d+\\.?\\d*)/" , "error_cost" : null , "warn_cost" : null , "info_cost" : null , "schema_command" : "pg" } ] } }

Note: If you're using Visual Studio Code, you'll have to use the first approach above, with a path to the module, or run the "TypeScript: Select TypeScript Version" command and choose "Use Workspace Version", or click the version number between "TypeScript" and 😃 in the lower-right corner. Otherwise, VS Code will not be able to find your plugin. See https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript/wiki/Writing-a-Language-Service-Plugin#testing-locally

run as a command line application

Install the plugin, run:

npm install ts-sql-plugin -g

Then run:

ts-sql-plugin -p ./my_ts_project -c 'psql -U postgres -c'

Then in your code:

In the code below, some of the table names or column names are intentionally wrong. ts-sql-plugin will show you the errors.

import sql from 'ts-sql-plugin/sql' ; sql `select * from wrong_table_name where wrong_column_name= ${name} ` ; sql `select * from person where ${sql.and({ wrong_column_name: value, name: name } )}` ; sql `select * from person where ${sql.or([{ 'name like' : 'abc%' , age: 23 } , { 'age >': 23 }])}` ; sql `select * from person where (name like ${ 'abc%' } and age= ${ 23 } ) or age > ${ 23 } ` ; sql `insert into person ${sql.ins({ id: uuid(), name: name, ageeee: wrong_column_name_value } )}` ; sql `insert into person ${sql.ins([{ id: uuid(), name, age: 23 } , {id, name:'ppp', age:30}])}` ; sql `update person set ${sql.upd({ wrong_name_column: name, age: 23 } )} where id= ${id} ` ; sql `select * from person where ${sql.and({ 'name like' : '%' +name_like+ '%' , 'ageee >' : age_bigger_than } )}` ; sql `select * from person order by age ${reverse ? sql.raw `desc` : sql.raw `asc` } ` ; sql `select * from person where name= ${name} ${sql.cond(!!age_bigger_than) ` and ageeee > ${age_bigger_than} ` } ` ; sql `select * from person where id in ( ${[uuid(), uuid()]} )` ; sql `select * from person where id = any( ${[uuid(), uuid()]} )` ; sql `select * from ${sql.mock< 'person' | 'book' >(sql.raw([table_name]))} ` sql `select * from person where age = ${sql.mock< '12' >(some_value_can_not_use_the_default_mock__0)} ` const s1 = sql `select * from subscriptions.attribute where entity_id = any( ${[ 7045 ]} )` ; const s2 = sql `select * from ( ${s1} ) attr where attribute_id = any( ${[ 7049 , 7050 ]} )` ; const s1 = sql ` -- ts-sql-plugin:ignore-cost select * from subscriptions.attribute ` ; const s1 = sql ` /* ts-sql-plugin:emit("AllAttribute") */ /* @name AllAttribute */ select * from subscriptions.attribute ` ;

And there is a complete example using ts-sql-plugin and skm_ts in folder test_ts_sql_plugin.

Generate types from emitted sql

You can use pgtyped tool for generating types from your emitted sql via directive:

For generate types in realtime, use --watch option of cli.

VSCode syntax highlight extension

https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=darky.vscode-ts-sql-plugin