Sinon extension providing functions to:

stub all object methods

stub interface

stub object constructor

Prerequisites

You have a version of Node.js >= v8.4.0 You have installed Typescript

Installation

npm install --save-dev ts-sinon or yarn add --dev ts-sinon

Object stubs example

Importing stubObject function:

import single function:

import { stubObject } from "ts-sinon" ;

import as part of sinon singleton:

import * as sinon from "ts-sinon" ; const stubObject = sinon.stubObject;

Stub all object methods:

class Test { method() { return "original" } } const test = new Test(); const testStub = stubObject<Test>(test); testStub.method.returns( "stubbed" ); expect(testStub.method()).to.equal( "stubbed" );

Partial stub:

class Test { public someProp: string = "test" ; methodA() { return "A: original" } methodB() { return "B: original" } } const test = new Test(); const testStub = stubObject<Test>(test, [ "methodA" ]); expect(testStub.methodA()).to.be.undefined; expect(testStub.methodB()).to.equal( "B: original" );

Stub with predefined return values (type-safe):

class Test { method() { return "original" } } const test = new Test(); const testStub = stubObject<Test>(test, { method: "stubbed" }); expect(testStub.method()).to.equal( "stubbed" );

Interface stubs example

Importing stubInterface function:

import single function:

import { stubInterface } from "ts-sinon" ;

import as part of sinon singleton:

import * as sinon from "ts-sinon" ; const stubInterface = sinon.stubInterface;

Interface stub (stub all methods):

interface Test { method(): string ; } const testStub = stubInterface<Test>(); expect(testStub.method()).to.be.undefined; testStub.method.returns( "stubbed" ); expect(testStub.method()).to.equal( "stubbed" );

Interface stub with predefined return values (type-safe):

interface Test { method(): string ; } const testStub = stubInterface<Test>({ method: "stubbed" }); expect(testStub.method()).to.equal( "stubbed" );

Object constructor stub example

Importing stubConstructor function:

import single function:

import { stubConstructor } from "ts-sinon" ;

import as part of sinon singleton:

import * as sinon from "ts-sinon" ; const stubConstructor = sinon.stubConstructor;

Object constructor stub (stub all methods):

without passing predefined args to the constructor:

class Test { public someVar: number = 10 ; method(): string { return "value" ; } } const testStub = stubConstructor(Test); expect(testStub.method()).to.be.undefined; testStub.method.returns( "stubbed" ); expect(testStub.method()).to.equal( "stubbed" ); expect(testStub.someVar).to.equal( 10 ); testStub.someVar = 20 ; expect(testStub.someVar).to.equal( 20 );

with passing predefined args to the constructor:

class Test { constructor ( public someVar: string , y: boolean ) {} } const testStub = stubConstructor(Test, "someValue" , true ); expect(testStub.someVar).to.equal( "someValue" );

Sinon methods

By importing 'ts-sinon' you have access to all sinon methods.

import sinon, { stubInterface } from "ts-sinon" ; const functionStub = sinon.stub(); const spy = sinon.spy();

or

import * as tsSinon from "ts-sinon" const functionStub = tsSinon.default.stub(); const spy = tsSinon.default.spy(); const tsStubInterface = tsSinon.stubInterface<T>();

Packages

Dev Dependencies:

Tests