Sinon extension providing functions to:
npm install --save-dev ts-sinon
or
yarn add --dev ts-sinon
Importing stubObject function:
import { stubObject } from "ts-sinon";
import * as sinon from "ts-sinon";
const stubObject = sinon.stubObject;
Stub all object methods:
class Test {
method() { return "original" }
}
const test = new Test();
const testStub = stubObject<Test>(test);
testStub.method.returns("stubbed");
expect(testStub.method()).to.equal("stubbed");
Partial stub:
class Test {
public someProp: string = "test";
methodA() { return "A: original" }
methodB() { return "B: original" }
}
const test = new Test();
// second argument must be existing class method name, in this case only "methodA" or "methodB" are accepted.
const testStub = stubObject<Test>(test, ["methodA"]);
expect(testStub.methodA()).to.be.undefined;
expect(testStub.methodB()).to.equal("B: original");
Stub with predefined return values (type-safe):
class Test {
method() { return "original" }
}
const test = new Test();
const testStub = stubObject<Test>(test, { method: "stubbed" });
expect(testStub.method()).to.equal("stubbed");
Importing stubInterface function:
import { stubInterface } from "ts-sinon";
import * as sinon from "ts-sinon";
const stubInterface = sinon.stubInterface;
Interface stub (stub all methods):
interface Test {
method(): string;
}
const testStub = stubInterface<Test>();
expect(testStub.method()).to.be.undefined;
testStub.method.returns("stubbed");
expect(testStub.method()).to.equal("stubbed");
Interface stub with predefined return values (type-safe):
interface Test {
method(): string;
}
// method property has to be the same type as method() return type
const testStub = stubInterface<Test>({ method: "stubbed" });
expect(testStub.method()).to.equal("stubbed");
Importing stubConstructor function:
import { stubConstructor } from "ts-sinon";
import * as sinon from "ts-sinon";
const stubConstructor = sinon.stubConstructor;
Object constructor stub (stub all methods):
class Test {
public someVar: number = 10;
method(): string {
return "value";
}
}
// type will be guessed automatically
const testStub = stubConstructor(Test);
expect(testStub.method()).to.be.undefined;
testStub.method.returns("stubbed");
expect(testStub.method()).to.equal("stubbed");
expect(testStub.someVar).to.equal(10);
testStub.someVar = 20;
expect(testStub.someVar).to.equal(20);
class Test {
constructor(public someVar: string, y: boolean) {}
// ...
}
// it won't allow to pass incorrect args
const testStub = stubConstructor(Test, "someValue", true);
expect(testStub.someVar).to.equal("someValue");
By importing 'ts-sinon' you have access to all sinon methods.
import sinon, { stubInterface } from "ts-sinon";
const functionStub = sinon.stub();
const spy = sinon.spy();
// ...
or
import * as tsSinon from "ts-sinon"
const functionStub = tsSinon.default.stub();
const spy = tsSinon.default.spy();
const tsStubInterface = tsSinon.stubInterface<T>();
// ...
npm test