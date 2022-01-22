TypeScript Compiler API wrapper. Provides a simple way to navigate and manipulate TypeScript and JavaScript code.

NOTICE - LIBRARY RENAMED!

ts-simple-ast has been renamed to ts-morph.

View information on breaking changes in breaking-changes.md.

This library is still under early active development. Most common code manipulation/generation use cases are implemented, but there's still a lot of work to do.

Please open an issue if you find a feature missing or bug that isn't in the issue tracker.

Report

View a generated report on what nodes have been wrapped in the wrapped-nodes.md file.

Documentation

Work in progress: https://dsherret.github.io/ts-simple-ast/

Getting Started

Example

import { Project } from "ts-simple-ast" ; const project = new Project({ }); project.addExistingSourceFiles( "src/**/*.ts" ); const myClassFile = project.createSourceFile( "src/MyClass.ts" , "export class MyClass {}" ); const myEnumFile = project.createSourceFile( "src/MyEnum.ts" , { enums: [{ name: "MyEnum" , isExported: true , members: [{ name: "member" }] }] }); const myClass = myClassFile.getClassOrThrow( "MyClass" ); myClass.getName(); myClass.hasExportKeyword(); myClass.isDefaultExport(); const myInterface = myClassFile.addInterface({ name: "IMyInterface" , isExported: true , properties: [{ name: "myProp" , type : "number" }] }); myClass.rename( "NewName" ); myClass.addImplements(myInterface.getName()); myClass.addProperty({ name: "myProp" , initializer: "5" }); project.getSourceFileOrThrow( "src/ExistingFile.ts" ).delete(); project.save(); const compilerNode = myClassFile.compilerNode;

Or navigate existing compiler nodes created with the TypeScript compiler (the ts named export is the TypeScript compiler):

import { createWrappedNode, ClassDeclaration, ts } from "ts-simple-ast" ; const classNode: ts.ClassDeclaration = ...; const classDec = createWrappedNode(classNode) as ClassDeclaration; const firstProperty = classDec.getProperties()[ 0 ];

Resources