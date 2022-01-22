TypeScript Compiler API wrapper. Provides a simple way to navigate and manipulate TypeScript and JavaScript code.
ts-simple-ast has been renamed to ts-morph.
View information on breaking changes in breaking-changes.md.
This library is still under early active development. Most common code manipulation/generation use cases are implemented, but there's still a lot of work to do.
Please open an issue if you find a feature missing or bug that isn't in the issue tracker.
View a generated report on what nodes have been wrapped in the wrapped-nodes.md file.
Work in progress: https://dsherret.github.io/ts-simple-ast/
import { Project } from "ts-simple-ast";
// initialize
const project = new Project({
// Optionally specify compiler options, tsconfig.json, virtual file system, and more here.
// If you initialize with a tsconfig.json, then it will automatically populate the project
// with the associated source files.
// Read more: https://dsherret.github.io/ts-simple-ast/setup/
});
// add source files
project.addExistingSourceFiles("src/**/*.ts");
const myClassFile = project.createSourceFile("src/MyClass.ts", "export class MyClass {}");
const myEnumFile = project.createSourceFile("src/MyEnum.ts", {
enums: [{
name: "MyEnum",
isExported: true,
members: [{ name: "member" }]
}]
});
// get information from ast
const myClass = myClassFile.getClassOrThrow("MyClass");
myClass.getName(); // returns: "MyClass"
myClass.hasExportKeyword(); // returns: true
myClass.isDefaultExport(); // returns: false
// manipulate ast
const myInterface = myClassFile.addInterface({
name: "IMyInterface",
isExported: true,
properties: [{
name: "myProp",
type: "number"
}]
});
myClass.rename("NewName");
myClass.addImplements(myInterface.getName());
myClass.addProperty({
name: "myProp",
initializer: "5"
});
project.getSourceFileOrThrow("src/ExistingFile.ts").delete();
// asynchronously save all the changes above
project.save();
// get underlying compiler node from the typescript AST from any node
const compilerNode = myClassFile.compilerNode;
Or navigate existing compiler nodes created with the TypeScript compiler (the
ts named export is the TypeScript compiler):
import { createWrappedNode, ClassDeclaration, ts } from "ts-simple-ast";
// some code that creates a class declaration using the ts object
const classNode: ts.ClassDeclaration = ...;
// create and use a wrapped node
const classDec = createWrappedNode(classNode) as ClassDeclaration;
const firstProperty = classDec.getProperties()[0];
// ... do more stuff here ...