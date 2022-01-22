openbase logo
tsa

ts-simple-ast

by David Sherret
21.0.4 (see all)

TypeScript Compiler API wrapper for static analysis and programmatic code changes.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72.9K

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
NOTICE: ts-simple-ast has been renamed to ts-morph and version reset to 1.0.0. Switch at your leisure...

ts-simple-ast

npm version Build Status Coverage Status stable

TypeScript Compiler API wrapper. Provides a simple way to navigate and manipulate TypeScript and JavaScript code.

NOTICE - LIBRARY RENAMED!

ts-simple-ast has been renamed to ts-morph.

Library Development - Progress Update (06 January 2019)

View information on breaking changes in breaking-changes.md.

This library is still under early active development. Most common code manipulation/generation use cases are implemented, but there's still a lot of work to do.

Please open an issue if you find a feature missing or bug that isn't in the issue tracker.

View a generated report on what nodes have been wrapped in the wrapped-nodes.md file.

Documentation

Work in progress: https://dsherret.github.io/ts-simple-ast/

Getting Started

  1. Installing
  2. Instantiating
  3. Adding source files
  4. Getting source files
  5. Navigating
  6. Manipulating

Example

import { Project } from "ts-simple-ast";

// initialize
const project = new Project({
    // Optionally specify compiler options, tsconfig.json, virtual file system, and more here.
    // If you initialize with a tsconfig.json, then it will automatically populate the project
    // with the associated source files.
    // Read more: https://dsherret.github.io/ts-simple-ast/setup/
});

// add source files
project.addExistingSourceFiles("src/**/*.ts");
const myClassFile = project.createSourceFile("src/MyClass.ts", "export class MyClass {}");
const myEnumFile = project.createSourceFile("src/MyEnum.ts", {
    enums: [{
        name: "MyEnum",
        isExported: true,
        members: [{ name: "member" }]
    }]
});

// get information from ast
const myClass = myClassFile.getClassOrThrow("MyClass");
myClass.getName();          // returns: "MyClass"
myClass.hasExportKeyword(); // returns: true
myClass.isDefaultExport();  // returns: false

// manipulate ast
const myInterface = myClassFile.addInterface({
    name: "IMyInterface",
    isExported: true,
    properties: [{
        name: "myProp",
        type: "number"
    }]
});

myClass.rename("NewName");
myClass.addImplements(myInterface.getName());
myClass.addProperty({
    name: "myProp",
    initializer: "5"
});

project.getSourceFileOrThrow("src/ExistingFile.ts").delete();

// asynchronously save all the changes above
project.save();

// get underlying compiler node from the typescript AST from any node
const compilerNode = myClassFile.compilerNode;

Or navigate existing compiler nodes created with the TypeScript compiler (the ts named export is the TypeScript compiler):

import { createWrappedNode, ClassDeclaration, ts } from "ts-simple-ast";

// some code that creates a class declaration using the ts object
const classNode: ts.ClassDeclaration = ...;

// create and use a wrapped node
const classDec = createWrappedNode(classNode) as ClassDeclaration;
const firstProperty = classDec.getProperties()[0];

// ... do more stuff here ...

Resources

