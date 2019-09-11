Webpack loader for GLSL shaders

A glsl shader loader for webpack, includes support for nested imports, allowing for smart code reuse among more complex shader implementations. The shader is returned as a string.

Why fork

I had a problem using other webpack shader loaders with typescript. While i was investigating what is the problem, i forked and tried to make my version work with typescript. Other than support with typescript, it has no other benefits.

Install

npm install --save-dev ts-shader-loader

Usage

In configuration

{ module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.(glsl|vs|fs)$/ , loader : 'ts-shader-loader' } ] } }

and then

import myLovleyShaderGlsl from './myLovelyShader.glsl' );

Imports

This loader supports an import syntax to allow you to maximise your code reuse and keep those shaders DRY. This syntax is very similar to that of SASS.

Example

Example project structure:

src/ ---- ts/ ---- ---- main.ts ---- shaders/ ---- ---- includes/ ---- ---- ---- perlin-noise.glsl ---- ---- fragment.glsl

If I require my fragment shader inside main.js :

import shader from '../shaders/fragment.glsl' );

I can have that shader include other .glsl files inline, like so:

@import ./includes/perlin-noise;

N.B. all imports within .glsl files exclude the file extension and are relative to the file doing the importing.

Imported files are parsed for @import statements as well, so you can nest imports as deep as you'd like (although, you should probably rethink your shader if you require any more than 2 levels).

Imported files are inserted directly into the source file in place of the @import statement and no special handling or error checking is provided. So, if you get syntax errors, please first check that shader works as one contiguous file before raising an issue.

TODO