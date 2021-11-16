Small library for deserialization and serialization for javascript and typescript
onWrongType on
Serializable object and drop exception in this method, by your logic want.
This example writed on typescript, but if remove typing, then him will work and on javascript.
import { jsonProperty, Serializable } from "ts-serializable";
export class User extends Serializable {
// @jsonProperty parrameters is accepted types for json
// properties, if property in json will not by found or
// will have invalid type, then will return default value
@jsonProperty(Number, null)
public id: number | null = null; // default value necessarily
@jsonProperty(String)
public firstName: string = ''; // default value necessarily
@jsonProperty(String)
public familyName: string = ''; // default value necessarily
@jsonProperty(String, void 0)
public lastName?: string = void 0; // default value necessarily
@jsonProperty(Date)
public birthdate: Date = new Date(); // default value necessarily
@jsonProperty([String])
public tags: string[] = []; // default value necessarily
@jsonProperty(OtherClassConstructor, null)
public other: OtherClassConstructor | null = null; // default value necessarily
public getFullName(): string {
return [
this.firstName,
this.familyName,
this.lastName
].join(' ');
}
public getAge(): number {
return new Date().getFullYear() - this.birthdate.getFullYear();
}
}
/**
* Without Serializable
*/
const user: object = JSON.parse(json);
user.getFullName();
// runtime exception: Uncaught TypeError: user.getFullName is not a function
user.getAge();
// runtime exception: Uncaught TypeError: user.getAge is not a function
/**
* With Serializable
*/
const user: User = new User().fromJSON(json);
user.getFullName(); // work fine and return string
user.getAge(); // work fine and return number
// or
const user: User = User.fromJSON(json);
user.getFullName(); // work fine and return string
user.getAge(); // work fine and return number
Supported conversion between different naming cases, such as SnakeCase, KebabCase, PascalCase. Also you can set custom name for property of json object.
const json = {
first_name: "Jack",
last_name: "Sparrow",
date_of_birth: "1690-05-05T21:29:43.000Z",
"very::strange::json:name": "I love jewelry"
};
@jsonObject({ namingStrategy: new SnakeCaseNamingStrategy() })
class User extends Serializable {
@jsonProperty(String, null)
public firstName: string | null = null;
@jsonProperty(String, null)
public lastName: string | null = null;
@jsonProperty(Date, null)
public dateOfBirth: Date | null = null;
@jsonName("very::strange::json:name")
@jsonProperty(String, null)
public veryStrangePropertyName: string | null = null;
}
const user = new User().fromJSON(json);
user.firstName === json.first_name; // true
user.lastName === json.last_name; // true
user.dateOfBirth?.toISOString() === json.date_of_birth; // true
user.veryStrangePropertyName === json["very::strange::json:name"]; // true
How to specify settings:
// Global settings
Serializable.defaultSettings: SerializationSettings = { ...options };
// By object settings
@jsonObject(settings?: Partial<SerializationSettings>)
class User extends Serializable { ...code }
// By method settings
new User().fromJSON(json: object, settings?: Partial<SerializationSettings>);
Supported settings:
If you need to create view-model from dto or entities model you can use same model. Just add VM property to dto or entities model and mark this property by @jsonIgnore() decorator and this property will not be serialized to json.
import { jsonProperty, jsonIgnore, Serializable } from "ts-serializable";
export class User extends Serializable {
@jsonProperty(String)
public firstName: string = ''; // default value necessarily
@jsonProperty(String)
public familyName: string = ''; // default value necessarily
@jsonIgnore()
public isExpanded: boolean = false;
}
const user = new User();
user.isExpanded = true;
JSON.stringify(user);
// Result: {"firstName":"","familyName":""}
Deep copy
const newUser: User = new User().fromJSON(oldUser);