Serializable

Small library for deserialization and serialization for javascript and typescript

For working this library needed Metadata Reflection API. If your platform (browser/nodejs) don't support it you must use polifyll. Example: reflect-metadata

By default library don't crash on wrong types in json and return default value on wrong property. If you need more secure behavior you must override method onWrongType on Serializable object and drop exception in this method, by your logic want.

This example writed on typescript, but if remove typing, then him will work and on javascript.

import { jsonProperty, Serializable } from "ts-serializable" ; export class User extends Serializable { ( Number , null ) public id: number | null = null ; ( String ) public firstName: string = '' ; ( String ) public familyName: string = '' ; ( String , void 0 ) public lastName?: string = void 0 ; ( Date ) public birthdate: Date = new Date (); ([ String ]) public tags: string [] = []; (OtherClassConstructor, null ) public other: OtherClassConstructor | null = null ; public getFullName(): string { return [ this .firstName, this .familyName, this .lastName ].join( ' ' ); } public getAge(): number { return new Date ().getFullYear() - this .birthdate.getFullYear(); } } const user: object = JSON .parse(json); user.getFullName(); user.getAge(); const user: User = new User().fromJSON(json); user.getFullName(); user.getAge(); const user: User = User.fromJSON(json); user.getFullName(); user.getAge();

Naming strategies:

Supported conversion between different naming cases, such as SnakeCase, KebabCase, PascalCase. Also you can set custom name for property of json object.

const json = { first_name: "Jack" , last_name: "Sparrow" , date_of_birth: "1690-05-05T21:29:43.000Z" , "very::strange::json:name" : "I love jewelry" }; ({ namingStrategy: new SnakeCaseNamingStrategy() }) class User extends Serializable { ( String , null ) public firstName: string | null = null ; ( String , null ) public lastName: string | null = null ; ( Date , null ) public dateOfBirth: Date | null = null ; ( "very::strange::json:name" ) ( String , null ) public veryStrangePropertyName: string | null = null ; } const user = new User().fromJSON(json); user.firstName === json.first_name; user.lastName === json.last_name; user.dateOfBirth?.toISOString() === json.date_of_birth; user.veryStrangePropertyName === json[ "very::strange::json:name" ];

How to specify settings:

Serializable.defaultSettings: SerializationSettings = { ...options }; (settings?: Partial<SerializationSettings>) class User extends Serializable { ...code } new User().fromJSON(json: object, settings?: Partial<SerializationSettings>);

Supported settings:

namingStrategy , INamingStrategy, default null - property name conversion strategies.

, INamingStrategy, default null - property name conversion strategies. dateFormatHandling , enum, default IsoDateFormat - ...coming soon.

, enum, default IsoDateFormat - ...coming soon. missingMemberHandling , enum, default Ignore - ...coming soon.

, enum, default Ignore - ...coming soon. referenceLoopHandling , enum, default Serialize - ...coming soon.

, enum, default Serialize - ...coming soon. nullValueHandling , enum, default Include - ...coming soon.

, enum, default Include - ...coming soon. defaultValueHandling , enum, default Ignore - ...coming soon.

, enum, default Ignore - ...coming soon. logLevel, enum, default Warning - ...coming soon.

View-Models from Backend Models:

If you need to create view-model from dto or entities model you can use same model. Just add VM property to dto or entities model and mark this property by @jsonIgnore() decorator and this property will not be serialized to json.

import { jsonProperty, jsonIgnore, Serializable } from "ts-serializable" ; export class User extends Serializable { ( String ) public firstName: string = '' ; ( String ) public familyName: string = '' ; () public isExpanded: boolean = false ; } const user = new User(); user.isExpanded = true ; JSON .stringify(user);

Deep copy