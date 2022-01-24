Travelsmart Search Widget

Widget allows Travelsamrt deals to be searched from any site.

How to use

The widget can be used using NPM or with using the script tag.

Using NPM

npm i ts-search

Use as script tag

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/ts-search/dist/search.js" ></script>

Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc.

<search-widget orientation= "horizontal" aid= "fw" ></search-widget>

Input Properties