Widget allows Travelsamrt deals to be searched from any site.
The widget can be used using NPM or with using the script tag.
Using NPM
npm i ts-search
Use as script tag
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ts-search/dist/search.js"></script>
Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc.
<search-widget orientation="horizontal" aid="fw"></search-widget>
Input Properties
|Attr
|Type
|Description
|orientation
|string
|Default options are: "horizontal" , "vertical"
|aid
|aid
|Partner AID e.g "fw"