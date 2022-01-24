openbase logo
13

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Reviews

Readme

Travelsmart Search Widget

Widget allows Travelsamrt deals to be searched from any site.

How to use

The widget can be used using NPM or with using the script tag.

Using NPM 

npm i ts-search

Use as script tag 

  <script src="https://unpkg.com/ts-search/dist/search.js"></script>

Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc.

<search-widget orientation="horizontal" aid="fw"></search-widget>

Input Properties

AttrTypeDescription
orientationstringDefault options are: "horizontal" , "vertical"
aidaidPartner AID e.g "fw"

