retry for functions returning a promise

Changelog

Usage

Install with yarn: yarn add ts-retry-promise

Install with npm: npm install --save ts-retry-promise

Then you can import it with:

import { retry } from 'ts-retry-promise' ; const result: number = await retry( () => Promise .resolve( 1 ), {retries: 3 });

This will instantly start calling your function until it returns a resolved promise, no retries are left or a timeout occurred.

If you want to add retries to an existing function, use the decorator:

import { retryDecorator } from 'ts-retry-promise' ; const asyncFunction = async (s: String ) => s; const decoratedFunction = retryDecorator(asyncFunction, {timeout: 1 }); const result: string = await decoratedFunction( "1" );

Here decoratedFunction is a function with the same signature as asyncFunction , but will do retries in case of failures.

Configuration

Both retry and retryDecorator take an optional second argument where you can configure the number of retries and timeouts:

export interface RetryConfig<T> { retries?: number | "INFINITELY" ; delay?: number ; until?: ( t: T ) => boolean ; logger?: ( msg: string ) => void ; timeout?: number | "INFINITELY" ; backoff?: "FIXED" | "EXPONENTIAL" | "LINEAR" | ( ( attempt: number , delay: number ) => number ); // maximal backoff in ms ( default : 5 * 60 * 1000 ) maxBackOff ?: number ; }

Customize

customizeRetry returns a new instance of retry that has the defined default configuration.

import { customizeRetry } from 'ts-retry-promise' ; const impatientRetry = customizeRetry({timeout: 5 }); await expect(impatientRetry( async () => wait( 10 ))).to.be.rejectedWith( "Timeout" ); const retryUntilNotEmpty = customizeRetry({until: ( array: any [] ) => array.length > 0 }); const result = await retryUntilNotEmpty( async () => [ 1 , 2 ]); expect(result).to.deep.eq([ 1 , 2 ]);

You can do the same for decorators:

import { customizeDecorator } from 'ts-retry-promise' ; const asyncFunction = async (s: string ) => { await wait( 3 ); return s; }; const impatientDecorator = customizeDecorator({timeout: 1 }); expect(impatientDecorator(asyncFunction)( "1" )).to.be.rejectedWith( "Timeout" );

Failure

In case retry failed, an error is thrown. You can access the error that occurred the last time the function has been retried via the property lastError :

retry( async () => throw "1" ) .catch( err => console .log(err.lastError));

NotRetryableError

Wrapped function can throw NotRetryableError if retrying need to be stopped eventually:

import { NotRetryableError } from 'ts-retry-promise' ; retry( async () => throw new NotRetryableError( "This error" )) .catch( err => console .log(err.lastError), { retries: 'INFINITELY' });

Samples

retryDecorator can be used on any function that returns a promise

const loadUserProfile: ( id: number ) => Promise <{ name: string }> = async id => ({name: "Mr " + id}); const robustProfileLoader = retryDecorator(loadUserProfile, {retries: 2 }); const profile = await robustProfileLoader( 123 );

retry is well suited for acceptance tests (but not restricted to)

it( "will retry until no exception or limit reached" , async () => { await retry( async () => { const title = await browser.$( "h1" ); expect(title).to.eq( "Loaded" ); }); }); it( "can return a result" , async () => { const pageTitle = await retry( async () => { const title = await browser.$( "h1" ); expect(title).to.be.not.empty; return title; }); expect(pageTitle).to.eq( "Loaded" ); }); it( "can be configured and has defaults" , async () => { await retry( async () => { }, {backoff: "LINEAR" , retries: 100 }); }); it( "will retry until condition is met or limit reached" , async () => { await retry( () => browser.$$( "ul" ), {until: ( list ) => list.length === 2 }); }); it( "can have a timeout" , async () => { const promise = retry( () => wait( 100 ), {timeout: 10 }, ); await expect(promise).to.be.rejectedWith( "Timeout" ); }); it( "can create a customized retry" , async () => { const impatientRetry = customizeRetry({timeout: 5 }); await expect(impatientRetry( async () => wait( 10 ))).to.be.rejectedWith( "Timeout" ); }); it( "can create another customized retry" , async () => { const retryUntilNotEmpty = customizeRetry({until: ( array: number [] ) => array.length > 0 }); const result = await retryUntilNotEmpty( async () => [ 1 , 2 ]); expect(result).to.deep.eq([ 1 , 2 ]); }); it( "can customize default config" , async () => { const originalTimeout = defaultRetryConfig.timeout; try { defaultRetryConfig.timeout = 1 ; await expect(retry( async () => wait( 10 ))).to.be.rejectedWith( "Timeout" ); } finally { defaultRetryConfig.timeout = originalTimeout; } });

Release instructions

Release automation has been setup according this guide.