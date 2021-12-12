A little retry tool to execute a function until the function is sucessfull. Can also bind a timeout to a function. This lib is usable in typescript, in javascript, in node, in SPA tools (rest, Vue, Svelte...) and browser (available in ESM and common js format).
Breaking change: For those who are using 1.x in typescript, you may have to add a type to RetryOptions if you want to use
the new
untilfunction. This type is the called function returns type.
to retry something:
const result = await retry(
()=> {/* do something */},
{ delay:100, maxTry:5}
);
to retry something async :
const result = await retryAsync(
async () => {/* do something */},
{ delay:100, maxTry:5 }
);
to retry until the answer is 42 :
try {
await retryAsync(
async () => {/* do something */},
{
delay:100,
maxTry:5,
until: lastResult => lastResult===42
}
);
} catch (err) {
if (isTooManyTries(err)) {
// Did not get 42 after 'maxTry' calls
} else {
// something else goes wrong
}
}
Need to call a function at multiple locations with same retryOptions ? Use decorators:
const fn = (param1: string, param2:number) => /* do something */;
const decoratedFn = retryDecorator(
fn,
{ delay:100, maxTry:5 }
);
const title1 = await decoratedFn("value1", 1);
const title2 = await decoratedFn("valueXXX", 2);
const fn = async (name: string): Promise<any> => { /* something async */ };
const decoratedFn = retryAsyncDecorator(
fn,
{ delay:100, maxTry:5 }
);
const result1 = await decoratedFn("Smith");
const result2 = await decoratedFn("Doe");
to wait:
await wait(10000); // Wait for 10 seconds
to set a timeout:
try {
const result = await waitUntil(
async ()=> {/* do something */},
10000
);
} catch (err) {
if (isTimeoutError(error)) { {
// fn does not complete after 10 seconds
} else {
// fn throws an exception
}
}
to set a timeout on something async:
try {
const result = await waitUntilAsync(
async ()=> {/* do something */},
10000
);
} catch (err) {
if (isTimeoutError(error)) {
// fn does not complete after 10 seconds
} else {
// fn throws an exception
}
}
const fn = (title: string, count:number) => /* a long task */;
const decoratedFn = waitUntilDecorator(
fn,
{ delay:100, maxTry:5 }
);
const title1 = await decoratedFn("Intro", 1);
const title2 = await decoratedFn("A chapter", 2);
const fn = async (name: string): Promise<any> => { /* a long task */ };
const decoratedFn = waitUntilAsyncDecorator(
fn,
{ delay:100, maxTry:5 }
);
const result1 = await decoratedFn("John");
const result2 = await decoratedFn("Doe");
retry comes with handy utilities function for common use case:
// in all cases results is a string and cannot be null or undefined
const result = await retryUntilDefined( (): string|undefined => { ... } ) );
const result = await retryUntilAsyncDefined( (): Promise<string|null> => { ... } );
const decorated = retryUntilDefinedDecorator( (p1: string): string|undefined => { ... } );
const result = await decorated('hello world');
const decorated = retryAsyncUntilDefinedDecorator( (p1: string): Promise<string|undefined> => { ... } );
const result = await decorated('hello world');
// in all cases results is a string and cannot be null or undefined
const result = await retryUntilTruthy( (): boolean|undefined => { ... } ) );
const result = await retryAsyncUntilTruthy( (): Promise<number|null> => { ... } );
const decorated = retryUntilTruthyDecorator( (p1: string): boolean|undefined => { ... } );
const result = await decorated('hello world');
const decorated = retryAsyncUntilTruthyDecorator( (p1: string): Promise<boolean|null> => { ... } );
const result = await decorated('hello world');
const result = await retryAsyncUntilResponse( () => fetch(...) );
const decorated = retryAsyncUntilResponseDecorator( (param) => fetch(...) );
const result = await decorated('q=1');
retry(fn, retryOptions?): call repeteadly fn until fn does not throw an exception. Stop after retryOptions.maxTry count. Between each call wait retryOptions.delay milliseconds.
if stop to call fn after retryOptions.maxTry, throws fn execption, otherwise returns fn return value.
retryAsync(fn, retryOptions?): same as retry, except fn is an asynchronous function.
retryOptions:
until returns true. A
TooManyTries is thrown after
maxTry calls to fn;
When any option is not provided, the default one is applyed. The default options are:
delay: 250,
maxTry: 4 * 60,
until: null
setDefaultRetryOptions<T>(retryOptions: RetryOptions<T>): change the default retryOptions.
getDefaultRetryOptions<T>(): returns the current default retry options.
retryAsyncDecorator<T>(fn: T, retryOptions?: RetryOptions<T>) and
retryDecorator<T>(fn: T, retryOptions?: RetryOptions<T>): decorators that return a function with same signature than the given function. On decorated call, fn is called repeteadly it does not throw an exception or until retryOptions.maxTry.
TooManyTries: an error thrown by retry functions when
until returns false after
maxTry calls. It comes with a type guard:
if (isTooManyTries(error)) {
// fn does not complete within 10 seconds
}
wait(duration?): Do nothing during "duration" milliseconds
waitUntil(fn, duration?, error?): waitUntil call asynchronously fn once. If fn complete within the duration (express in miliseconds), waitUntil returns the fn result. Otherwhise it thows the given error (if any) or a TimeoutError exception.
waitUntilAsync(fn, duration?, error?): same as waitUntil, except fn is an asynchronous function.
TimeoutError: an error thrown by waitUntil and waitUntilAsync. It comes with a isTimeoutError type guard:
if (isTimeoutError(error)) {
// fn does not complete within 10 seconds
}
In case of timeout fn is still executing. It is advise to add a mean to abort it.
setDefaultDuration(duration: number): change the default duration.
getDefaultDuration(): returns the current default duration.
waitUntilAsyncDecorator(fn: T, duration?: number, error?: Error) and
waitUntilDecorator(fn: T, duration?: number, error?: Error): decorators that return a function with same signature than the given function. On decorated call, fn is called bounded to the duration.
UntilDefined : To retry until we get a value which is neither null nor undefined.
For calling sync function:
retryUntilDefined<RETURN_TYPE>(
fn: () => RETURN_TYPE | undefined | null,
retryOptions?: RetryUtilsOptions,
): Promise<RETURN_TYPE>
retryUntilDefinedDecorator<PARAMETERS_TYPE, RETURN_TYPE>(
fn: (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => RETURN_TYPE | undefined | null,
retryOptions?: RetryUtilsOptions,
): (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => Promise<RETURN_TYPE>
For calling async function:
retryAsyncUntilDefined<RETURN_TYPE>(
fn: () => Promise<RETURN_TYPE | undefined | null>,
options?: RetryUtilsOptions,
): Promise<RETURN_TYPE>
retryAsyncUntilDefinedDecorator<PARAMETERS_TYPE, RETURN_TYPE>(
fn: (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => Promise<RETURN_TYPE | undefined | null>,
retryOptions?: RetryUtilsOptions,
): (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => Promise<RETURN_TYPE>
UntilTruthy : To retry until we get a value which javascript consider as truthy.
For calling sync function:
retryUntilTruthy<PARAMETERS_TYPE, RETURN_TYPE>(
fn: (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => RETURN_TYPE,
retryOptions?: RetryUtilsOptions,
): Promise<RETURN_TYPE>
retryUntilTruthyDecorator<PARAMETERS_TYPE, RETURN_TYPE>(
fn: (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => RETURN_TYPE,
retryOptions?: RetryUtilsOptions,
): (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => Promise<RETURN_TYPE>
For calling async function:
retryAsyncUntilTruthy<PARAMETERS_TYPE, RETURN_TYPE>(
fn: (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => Promise<RETURN_TYPE>,
retryOptions?: RetryUtilsOptions,
): Promise<RETURN_TYPE>
retryAsyncUntilTruthyDecorator<PARAMETERS_TYPE, RETURN_TYPE>(
fn: (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => Promise<RETURN_TYPE>,
retryOptions?: RetryUtilsOptions,
): (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => Promise<RETURN_TYPE>
UntilResponse : To retry until fetch is sucessfull.
retryAsyncUntilResponse<PARAMETERS_TYPE, RETURN_TYPE extends { ok: boolean }>(
fn: () => Promise<RETURN_TYPE>,
retryOptions?: RetryUtilsOptions,
): Promise<RETURN_TYPE>
retryAsyncUntilResponseDecorator<PARAMETERS_TYPE, RETURN_TYPE extends { ok: boolean }>(
fn: (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => Promise<RETURN_TYPE>,
retryOptions?: RetryUtilsOptions,
): (...args: PARAMETERS_TYPE) => Promise<RETURN_TYPE>
RetryUtilsOptions type is:
When not provided, maxTry and delay of global options are applied.
This lib works with Deno (to import it,use the url
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/franckLdx/ts-retry/<version>/src/index.ts). However it's more convenient to use the specific port of this lib to Deno: see
https://deno.land/x/retry