A typescript implementation of Rust's Result and Option objects.
Brings compile-time error checking and optional values to typescript.
$ npm install ts-results
or
$ yarn add ts-results
Convert this:
import { existsSync, readFileSync } from 'fs';
function readFile(path: string): string {
if (existsSync(path)) {
return readFileSync(path);
} else {
// Callers of readFile have no way of knowing the function can fail
throw new Error('invalid path');
}
}
// This line may fail unexpectedly without warnings from typescript
const text = readFile('test.txt');
To this:
import { existsSync, readFileSync } from 'fs';
import { Ok, Err, Result } from 'ts-results';
function readFile(path: string): Result<string, 'invalid path'> {
if (existsSync(path)) {
return new Ok(readFileSync(path)); // new is optional here
} else {
return new Err('invalid path'); // new is optional here
}
}
// Typescript now forces you to check whether you have a valid result at compile time.
const result = readFile('test.txt');
if (result.ok) {
// text contains the file's content
const text = result.val;
} else {
// err equals 'invalid path'
const err = result.val;
}
Convert this:
declare function getLoggedInUsername(): string | undefined;
declare function getImageURLForUsername(username: string): string | undefined;
function getLoggedInImageURL(): string | undefined {
const username = getLoggedInUsername();
if (!username) {
return undefined;
}
return getImageURLForUsername(username);
}
const stringUrl = getLoggedInImageURL();
const optionalUrl = stringUrl ? new URL(stringUrl) : undefined;
console.log(optionalUrl);
To this:
import { Option, Some, None } from 'ts-results';
declare function getLoggedInUsername(): Option<string>;
declare function getImageForUsername(username: string): Option<string>;
function getLoggedInImage(): Option<string> {
return getLoggedInUsername().andThen(getImageForUsername);
}
const optionalUrl = getLoggedInImage().map((url) => new URL(stringUrl));
console.log(optionalUrl); // Some(URL('...'))
// To extract the value, do this:
if (optionalUrl.some) {
const url: URL = optionalUrl.val;
}
import { Result, Err, Ok } from 'ts-results';
let okResult: Result<number, Error> = Ok(10);
let errorResult: Result<number, Error> = Err(new Error('bad number!'));
Note: Typescript currently has a bug, making this type narrowing only work when
strictNullChecks is turned on.
let result: Result<number, Error> = Ok(1);
if (result.ok) {
// Typescript knows that result.val is a number because result.ok was true
let number = result.val + 1;
} else {
// Typescript knows that result.val is an `Error` because result.ok was false
console.error(result.val.message);
}
if (result.err) {
// Typescript knows that result.val is an `Error` because result.err was true
console.error(result.val.message);
} else {
// Typescript knows that result.val is a number because result.err was false
let number = result.val + 1;
}
A stack trace is generated when an
Err is created.
let error = Err('Uh Oh');
let stack = error.stack;
let goodResult = new Ok(1);
let badResult = new Err(new Error('something went wrong'));
goodResult.unwrap(); // 1
badResult.unwrap(); // throws Error("something went wrong")
let goodResult = Ok(1);
let badResult = Err(new Error('something went wrong'));
goodResult.expect('goodResult should be a number'); // 1
badResult.expect('badResult should be a number'); // throws Error("badResult should be a number - Error: something went wrong")
let goodResult = Ok(1);
let badResult = Err(new Error('something went wrong'));
goodResult.map((num) => num + 1).unwrap(); // 2
badResult.map((num) => num + 1).unwrap(); // throws Error("something went wrong")
goodResult
.map((num) => num + 1)
.mapErr((err) => new Error('mapped'))
.unwrap(); // 2
badResult
.map((num) => num + 1)
.mapErr((err) => new Error('mapped'))
.unwrap(); // throws Error("mapped")
Deprecated in favor of unwrapOr
let goodResult = Ok(1);
let badResult = Err(new Error('something went wrong'));
goodResult.unwrapOr(5); // 1
badResult.unwrapOr(5); // 5
function checkIsValid(isValid: boolean): Result<void, Error> {
if (isValid) {
return Ok.EMPTY;
} else {
return new Err(new Error('Not valid'));
}
}
ts-results has two helper functions for operating over n
Result objects.
Either returns all of the
Ok values, or the first
Err value
let pizzaResult: Result<Pizza, GetPizzaError> = getPizzaSomehow();
let toppingsResult: Result<Toppings, GetToppingsError> = getToppingsSomehow();
let result = Result.all(pizzaResult, toppingsResult); // Result<[Pizza, Toppings], GetPizzaError | GetToppingsError>
let [pizza, toppings] = result.unwrap(); // pizza is a Pizza, toppings is a Toppings. Could throw GetPizzaError or GetToppingsError.
Either returns the first
Ok value, or all
Err values
let url1: Result<string, Error1> = attempt1();
let url2: Result<string, Error2> = attempt2();
let url3: Result<string, Error3> = attempt3();
let result = Result.any(url1, url2, url3); // Result<string, Error1 | Error2 | Error3>
let url = result.unwrap(); // At least one attempt gave us a successful url
Allows you to do the same actions as the normal rxjs map operator on a stream of Result objects.
import { of, Observable } from 'rxjs';
import { Ok, Err, Result } from 'ts-results';
import { resultMap } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators';
const obs$: Observable<Result<number, Error>> = of(Ok(5), Err('uh oh'));
const greaterThanZero = obs$.pipe(
resultMap((number) => number > 0), // Doubles the value
); // Has type Observable<Result<boolean, 'uh oh'>>
greaterThanZero.subscribe((result) => {
if (result.ok) {
console.log('Was greater than zero: ' + result.val);
} else {
console.log('Got Error Message: ' + result.val);
}
});
// Logs the following:
// Got number: 10
// Got Error Message: uh oh
import { resultMapErr } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators';
Behaves exactly the same as resultMap, but maps the error value.
import { resultMapTo } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators';
Behaves the same as resultMap, but takes a value instead of a function.
import { resultMapErrTo } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators';
Behaves the same as resultMapErr, but takes a value instead of a function.
Allows you to turn a stream of Result objects into a stream of values, transforming any errors into a value.
Similar to calling the else function, but works on a stream of Result objects.
import { of, Observable } from 'rxjs';
import { Ok, Err, Result } from 'ts-results';
import { elseMap } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators';
const obs$: Observable<Result<number, Error>> = of(Ok(5), Err(new Error('uh oh')));
const doubled = obs$.pipe(
elseMap((err) => {
console.log('Got error: ' + err.message);
return -1;
}),
); // Has type Observable<number>
doubled.subscribe((number) => {
console.log('Got number: ' + number);
});
// Logs the following:
// Got number: 5
// Got error: uh oh
// Got number: -1
import { elseMapTo } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators';
Behaves the same as elseMap, but takes a value instead of a function.
Allows you to do the same actions as the normal rxjs switchMap and rxjs switchMap operator on a stream of Result objects.
Merging or switching from a stream of
Result<T, E> objects onto a stream of
<T2> objects turns the stream into a
stream of
Result<T2, E> objects.
Merging or switching from a stream of
Result<T, E> objects onto a stream of
Result<T2, E2> objects turn the stream
into a stream of
Result<T2, E | T2> objects.
import { of, Observable } from 'rxjs';
import { Ok, Err, Result } from 'ts-results';
import { resultMergeMap } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators';
const obs$: Observable<Result<number, Error>> = of(new Ok(5), new Err(new Error('uh oh')));
const obs2$: Observable<Result<string, CustomError>> = of(new Ok('hi'), new Err(new CustomError('custom error')));
const test$ = obs$.pipe(
resultMergeMap((number) => {
console.log('Got number: ' + number);
return obs2$;
}),
); // Has type Observable<Result<string, CustomError | Error>>
test$.subscribe((result) => {
if (result.ok) {
console.log('Got string: ' + result.val);
} else {
console.log('Got error: ' + result.val.message);
}
});
// Logs the following:
// Got number: 5
// Got string: hi
// Got error: custom error
// Got error: uh oh
Converts an
Observable<Result<T, E>> to an
Observble<T> by filtering out the Errs and mapping to the Ok values.
import { of, Observable } from 'rxjs';
import { Ok, Err, Result } from 'ts-results';
import { filterResultOk } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators';
const obs$: Observable<Result<number, Error>> = of(new Ok(5), new Err(new Error('uh oh')));
const test$ = obs$.pipe(filterResultOk()); // Has type Observable<number>
test$.subscribe((result) => {
console.log('Got number: ' + result);
});
// Logs the following:
// Got number: 5
Converts an
Observable<Result<T, E>> to an
Observble<T> by filtering out the Oks and mapping to the error values.
import { of, Observable } from 'rxjs';
import { Ok, Err, Result } from 'ts-results';
import { filterResultOk } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators';
const obs$: Observable<Result<number, Error>> = of(new Ok(5), new Err(new Error('uh oh')));
const test$ = obs$.pipe(filterResultOk()); // Has type Observable<number>
test$.subscribe((result) => {
console.log('Got number: ' + result);
});
// Logs the following:
// Got number: 5