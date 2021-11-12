A typescript implementation of Rust's Result and Option objects.

Brings compile-time error checking and optional values to typescript.

Contents

Installation

$ npm install ts-results

or

$ yarn add ts-results

Example

Result Example

Convert this:

import { existsSync, readFileSync } from 'fs' ; function readFile ( path: string ): string { if (existsSync(path)) { return readFileSync(path); } else { throw new Error ( 'invalid path' ); } } const text = readFile( 'test.txt' );

To this:

import { existsSync, readFileSync } from 'fs' ; import { Ok, Err, Result } from 'ts-results' ; function readFile ( path: string ): Result < string , ' invalid path '> { if (existsSync(path)) { return new Ok(readFileSync(path)); } else { return new Err( 'invalid path' ); } } const result = readFile( 'test.txt' ); if (result.ok) { const text = result.val; } else { const err = result.val; }

Option Example

Convert this:

declare function getLoggedInUsername ( ): string | undefined ; declare function getImageURLForUsername ( username: string ): string | undefined ; function getLoggedInImageURL ( ): string | undefined { const username = getLoggedInUsername(); if (!username) { return undefined ; } return getImageURLForUsername(username); } const stringUrl = getLoggedInImageURL(); const optionalUrl = stringUrl ? new URL(stringUrl) : undefined ; console .log(optionalUrl);

To this:

import { Option, Some, None } from 'ts-results' ; declare function getLoggedInUsername ( ): Option < string > ; declare function getImageForUsername ( username: string ): Option < string > ; function getLoggedInImage ( ): Option < string > { return getLoggedInUsername().andThen(getImageForUsername); } const optionalUrl = getLoggedInImage().map( ( url ) => new URL(stringUrl)); console .log(optionalUrl); if (optionalUrl.some) { const url: URL = optionalUrl.val; }

Usage

import { Result, Err, Ok } from 'ts-results' ;

Creation

let okResult: Result< number , Error > = Ok( 10 ); let errorResult: Result< number , Error > = Err( new Error ( 'bad number!' ));

Type Safety

Note: Typescript currently has a bug, making this type narrowing only work when strictNullChecks is turned on.

let result: Result< number , Error > = Ok( 1 ); if (result.ok) { let number = result.val + 1 ; } else { console .error(result.val.message); } if (result.err) { console .error(result.val.message); } else { let number = result.val + 1 ; }

Stack Trace

A stack trace is generated when an Err is created.

let error = Err( 'Uh Oh' ); let stack = error.stack;

Unwrap

let goodResult = new Ok( 1 ); let badResult = new Err( new Error ( 'something went wrong' )); goodResult.unwrap(); badResult.unwrap();

Expect

let goodResult = Ok( 1 ); let badResult = Err( new Error ( 'something went wrong' )); goodResult.expect( 'goodResult should be a number' ); badResult.expect( 'badResult should be a number' );

Map and MapErr

let goodResult = Ok( 1 ); let badResult = Err( new Error ( 'something went wrong' )); goodResult.map( ( num ) => num + 1 ).unwrap(); badResult.map( ( num ) => num + 1 ).unwrap(); goodResult .map( ( num ) => num + 1 ) .mapErr( ( err ) => new Error ( 'mapped' )) .unwrap(); badResult .map( ( num ) => num + 1 ) .mapErr( ( err ) => new Error ( 'mapped' )) .unwrap();

Else

Deprecated in favor of unwrapOr

UnwrapOr

let goodResult = Ok( 1 ); let badResult = Err( new Error ( 'something went wrong' )); goodResult.unwrapOr( 5 ); badResult.unwrapOr( 5 );

Empty

function checkIsValid ( isValid: boolean ): Result < void , Error > { if (isValid) { return Ok.EMPTY; } else { return new Err( new Error ( 'Not valid' )); } }

Combining Results

ts-results has two helper functions for operating over n Result objects.

Either returns all of the Ok values, or the first Err value

let pizzaResult: Result<Pizza, GetPizzaError> = getPizzaSomehow(); let toppingsResult: Result<Toppings, GetToppingsError> = getToppingsSomehow(); let result = Result.all(pizzaResult, toppingsResult); let [pizza, toppings] = result.unwrap();

Either returns the first Ok value, or all Err values

let url1: Result< string , Error1> = attempt1(); let url2: Result< string , Error2> = attempt2(); let url3: Result< string , Error3> = attempt3(); let result = Result.any(url1, url2, url3); let url = result.unwrap();

Usage with rxjs

resultMap

Allows you to do the same actions as the normal rxjs map operator on a stream of Result objects.

import { of, Observable } from 'rxjs' ; import { Ok, Err, Result } from 'ts-results' ; import { resultMap } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators' ; const obs$: Observable<Result< number , Error >> = of(Ok( 5 ), Err( 'uh oh' )); const greaterThanZero = obs$.pipe( resultMap( ( number ) => number > 0 ), ); greaterThanZero.subscribe( ( result ) => { if (result.ok) { console .log( 'Was greater than zero: ' + result.val); } else { console .log( 'Got Error Message: ' + result.val); } });

resultMapErr

import { resultMapErr } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators' ;

Behaves exactly the same as resultMap, but maps the error value.

resultMapTo

import { resultMapTo } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators' ;

Behaves the same as resultMap, but takes a value instead of a function.

resultMapErrTo

import { resultMapErrTo } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators' ;

Behaves the same as resultMapErr, but takes a value instead of a function.

elseMap

Allows you to turn a stream of Result objects into a stream of values, transforming any errors into a value.

Similar to calling the else function, but works on a stream of Result objects.

import { of, Observable } from 'rxjs' ; import { Ok, Err, Result } from 'ts-results' ; import { elseMap } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators' ; const obs$: Observable<Result< number , Error >> = of(Ok( 5 ), Err( new Error ( 'uh oh' ))); const doubled = obs$.pipe( elseMap( ( err ) => { console .log( 'Got error: ' + err.message); return -1 ; }), ); doubled.subscribe( ( number ) => { console .log( 'Got number: ' + number ); });

elseMapTo

import { elseMapTo } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators' ;

Behaves the same as elseMap, but takes a value instead of a function.

resultSwitchMap and resultMergeMap

Allows you to do the same actions as the normal rxjs switchMap and rxjs switchMap operator on a stream of Result objects.

Merging or switching from a stream of Result<T, E> objects onto a stream of <T2> objects turns the stream into a stream of Result<T2, E> objects.

Merging or switching from a stream of Result<T, E> objects onto a stream of Result<T2, E2> objects turn the stream into a stream of Result<T2, E | T2> objects.

import { of, Observable } from 'rxjs' ; import { Ok, Err, Result } from 'ts-results' ; import { resultMergeMap } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators' ; const obs$: Observable<Result< number , Error >> = of( new Ok( 5 ), new Err( new Error ( 'uh oh' ))); const obs2$: Observable<Result< string , CustomError>> = of( new Ok( 'hi' ), new Err( new CustomError( 'custom error' ))); const test$ = obs$.pipe( resultMergeMap( ( number ) => { console .log( 'Got number: ' + number ); return obs2$; }), ); test$.subscribe( ( result ) => { if (result.ok) { console .log( 'Got string: ' + result.val); } else { console .log( 'Got error: ' + result.val.message); } });

filterResultOk

Converts an Observable<Result<T, E>> to an Observble<T> by filtering out the Errs and mapping to the Ok values.

import { of, Observable } from 'rxjs' ; import { Ok, Err, Result } from 'ts-results' ; import { filterResultOk } from 'ts-results/rxjs-operators' ; const obs$: Observable<Result< number , Error >> = of( new Ok( 5 ), new Err( new Error ( 'uh oh' ))); const test$ = obs$.pipe(filterResultOk()); test$.subscribe( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Got number: ' + result); });

filterResultErr

Converts an Observable<Result<T, E>> to an Observble<T> by filtering out the Oks and mapping to the error values.