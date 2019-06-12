This is based on excellent
react-json-tablehttps://github.com/arqex/react-json-table. The component is written in TypeScript and supports React 16.x. It attempts to be backward compatible with
react-json-table.
Features are similar to original
react-json-table
npm install ts-react-json-table
Or use the pre-built UMD files ts-react-json-table.js and ts-react-json-table.min.js
const JsonTable = require('ts-react-json-table');
var items = [
{"id": 75950,"name": "Louella Wallace","age": 24,"phone": "+44 (0)203 437 7302","color": "green"},
{"id": 80616,"name": "Hanson Perry","age": 36,"phone": "+44 (0)203 279 3708","color": "brown"},
{"id": 77621,"name": "Brandi Long","age": 20,"phone": "+44 (0)203 319 4880","color": "gray"},
{"id": 81299,"name": "Tonia Sykes","age": 38,"phone": "+44 (0)208 328 3671","color": "blue"},
{"id": 14225,"name": "Leach Durham","age": 23,"phone": "+44 (0)208 280 9572","color": "green"}
];
ReactDOM.render(<JsonTable rows = {items} />, document.body);
JSFiddle demo: https://jsfiddle.net/agracio/vx1yfna0/
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|rows
|Array[Object] (required)
|JSON data.
|columns
|Array[string|ColumnSettings] (optional)
|Table columns, if not defined
rows JSON data is used. See column settings.
|excludeColumns
|Array[string] (optional)
|Exclude columns by key, allows to quickly exclude elements from
rows JSON data without defining all
columns. See exclude columns
|className
|string (optional)
|Class to use for
<table> element.
|theadClassName
|string (optional)
|Class to use for
<thead> element.
|caption
|string (optional)
|Table
<caption> element contents. If not defined
<caption> element will not be rendered.
|settings
|TableSettings (optional)
|Table settings, see table settings.
|onClickCell
|Function (optional)
|Callback triggered when a cell is clicked:
fn(event, columnName, rowData).
|onClickRow
|Function (optional)
|Callback triggered when a row is clicked:
fn(event, rowData).
|onClickHeader
|Function (optional)
|Callback triggered when a column header is clicked:
fn(event, columnName).
|Setting name
|Type
|Description
|header
|boolean (optional)
|Determines whether to show table header. Default is
true.
|classPrefix
|string (optional)
|JsonTable uses
class attributes for its markup like
jsonRow or
jsonCell. The default prefix is
json but you can use this setting to change it in the case it is conflicting with other classes in your app.
|noRowsMessage
|string|ReactComponent (optional)
|Message shown when the table has no rows. Default is "No items".
|cellClass
|Function (optional)
|Cell custom class using
fn(currentClass, columnKey, rowData).
|headerClass
|Function (optional)
|Header custom class using
fn(currentClass, columnKey).
|rowClass
|Function (optional)
|Row custom class using
fn(currentClass, rowData).
|cellRenderer
|Function (optional)
|If provided, this function will be used to render all the cells' content. If not provided, the cell contents will be
item[field], the value of the item for that field.
|Setting name
|Type
|Description
|key
|string
|Object key of
rows JSON data.
|label
|string (optional)
|Column header, if not defined
key is used.
|cell
|Function|string (optional)
|Contents of table cell, if not defined
key is used. Can be
string or
function(row, columnKey)
|group
|string (optional)
|Allows to group multiple items under same group header. See column grouping
If
columns props is not defined columns settings will be automatically generated using
rows JSON data.
var rows = [
{"id": 75950,"name": "Louella Wallace","age": 24,"phone": "+44 (0)203 437 7302","color": "green"},
{"id": 80616,"name": "Hanson Perry","age": 36,"phone": "+44 (0)203 279 3708","color": "brown"},
{"id": 77621,"name": "Brandi Long","age": 20,"phone": "+44 (0)203 319 4880","color": "gray"},
];
Will result in the following column settings generated for the table:
var columns = [
{key: 'id', label: 'id', cell: 'id'},
{key: 'name', label: 'name', cell: 'name'},
{key: 'age', label: 'age', cell: 'age'},
{key: 'phone', label: 'phone', cell: 'phone'},
{key: 'color', label: 'color', cell: 'color'},
];
You can specify column settings and pass them as
columns prop.
This also allows to change the order of columns in the table.
Example for
rows data above:
var columns = [
'id',
'name',
'age',
{key: 'phone', label: 'Phone'},
{key: 'color', label: 'Colourful', cell: function(row, columnKey){
return <span style={{color: row.color}}>{row.color}</span>;
}}
];
JSFiddle demo: https://jsfiddle.net/agracio/2dd7sxxs/
Complex JSON objects are also supported
var rows = [
{"id": 75950,"name":{"first":"Catherine","last":"Welch"},"age": 24,"phone": "+44 (0)203 437 7302","color": "green"},
{"id": 80616,"name":{"first":"Goff","last":"Castro"},"age": 36,"phone": "+44 (0)203 279 3708","color": "brown"},
{"id": 77621,"name":{"first":"Guthrie","last":"Sullivan"},"age": 20,"phone": "+44 (0)203 319 4880","color": "gray"},
];
var columns = [
{key: 'name.first', label: 'First Name'},
{key: 'name.last', label: 'Last Name'},
'age',
{key: 'phone', label: 'Phone'},
{key: 'color', label: 'Color'}
];
Only columns defined in
columns prop will be shown in table.
Columns can be grouped under same header by specifying
group column property.
var rows = [
{"id":56480,"company":"Plasmox","name":{"first":"Catherine","last":"Welch"},"position":"Regional manager","address":"888 Himrod Street, Independence, Virgin Islands, 3588","phone":"+1 (968) 567-2395","mobile":"+1 (804) 414-3278","email":"catherine.welch@plasmox.name","registered":"Wednesday, August 27, 2014 11:46 AM"},
{"id":27368,"company":"Accidency","name":{"first":"Goff","last":"Castro"},"position":"Operations manager","address":"295 Bogart Street, Defiance, Marshall Islands, 8354","phone":"+1 (831) 510-2392","mobile":"+1 (840) 446-2807","email":"goff.castro@accidency.ca","registered":"Monday, November 9, 2015 7:37 PM"},
{"id":44914,"company":"Viagreat","name":{"first":"Guthrie","last":"Sullivan"},"position":"Office manager","address":"802 Wythe Place, Jardine, Ohio, 7435","phone":"+1 (990) 409-3109","mobile":"+1 (875) 417-3069","email":"guthrie.sullivan@viagreat.tv","registered":"Tuesday, December 6, 2016 11:38 AM"},
];
var columns = [
{key: 'company', label: 'Company'},
{key: 'name.first', label: 'First Name', group: 'Employee'},
{key: 'name.last', label: 'Last Name', group: 'Employee'},
{key: 'position', label: 'Position', group: 'Employee'},
{key: 'address', label: 'Address', group: 'Contact Details'},
{key: 'phone', label: 'Phone', group: 'Contact Details'},
{key: 'mobile', label: 'Mobile', group: 'Contact Details'},
{key: 'email', label: 'Email', group: 'Contact Details'},
{key: 'registered', label: 'Registered'}
];
JSFiddle demo: https://jsfiddle.net/agracio/sstjzy3L/
This allows to exclude columns from table without defining all columns.
For
rows example above, if you wanted to show all columns except 'id' instead of passing
columns prop
var columns = [
'name',
'age',
'phone',
'color'
];
You can pass
excludeColumns prop
var excludeColumns = [
'id'
];
If both
columns and
excludeColumns props are passed, columns will be excluded even if they are defined in
columns prop.