React JSON table

Simple table component to display JSON data.

This is based on excellent react-json-table https://github.com/arqex/react-json-table. The component is written in TypeScript and supports React 16.x. It attempts to be backward compatible with react-json-table .

Features

Features are similar to original react-json-table

Basic functionality has no external dependencies when using pre-built UMD files.

Customizable cell contents to show your data the way you need.

Callbacks for clicks on headers, rows or cells.

Customizable column rendering and ability to add custom columns.

Customizable CSS class names for table, header, rows and cells.

No internal state, everything comes from the props.

Installation

npm install ts-react-json-table

Or use the pre-built UMD files ts-react-json-table.js and ts-react-json-table.min.js

Quickstart

const JsonTable = require ( 'ts-react-json-table' );

var items = [ { "id" : 75950 , "name" : "Louella Wallace" , "age" : 24 , "phone" : "+44 (0)203 437 7302" , "color" : "green" }, { "id" : 80616 , "name" : "Hanson Perry" , "age" : 36 , "phone" : "+44 (0)203 279 3708" , "color" : "brown" }, { "id" : 77621 , "name" : "Brandi Long" , "age" : 20 , "phone" : "+44 (0)203 319 4880" , "color" : "gray" }, { "id" : 81299 , "name" : "Tonia Sykes" , "age" : 38 , "phone" : "+44 (0)208 328 3671" , "color" : "blue" }, { "id" : 14225 , "name" : "Leach Durham" , "age" : 23 , "phone" : "+44 (0)208 280 9572" , "color" : "green" } ]; ReactDOM.render( < JsonTable rows = {items} /> , document.body);

JSFiddle demo: https://jsfiddle.net/agracio/vx1yfna0/

Usage

props

Prop Type Description rows Array[Object] (required) JSON data. columns Array[string|ColumnSettings] (optional) Table columns, if not defined rows JSON data is used. See column settings. excludeColumns Array[string] (optional) Exclude columns by key, allows to quickly exclude elements from rows JSON data without defining all columns . See exclude columns className string (optional) Class to use for <table> element. theadClassName string (optional) Class to use for <thead> element. caption string (optional) Table <caption> element contents. If not defined <caption> element will not be rendered. settings TableSettings (optional) Table settings, see table settings. onClickCell Function (optional) Callback triggered when a cell is clicked: fn(event, columnName, rowData) . onClickRow Function (optional) Callback triggered when a row is clicked: fn(event, rowData) . onClickHeader Function (optional) Callback triggered when a column header is clicked: fn(event, columnName) .

Table settings

Setting name Type Description header boolean (optional) Determines whether to show table header. Default is true . classPrefix string (optional) JsonTable uses class attributes for its markup like jsonRow or jsonCell . The default prefix is json but you can use this setting to change it in the case it is conflicting with other classes in your app. noRowsMessage string|ReactComponent (optional) Message shown when the table has no rows. Default is "No items". cellClass Function (optional) Cell custom class using fn(currentClass, columnKey, rowData) . headerClass Function (optional) Header custom class using fn(currentClass, columnKey) . rowClass Function (optional) Row custom class using fn(currentClass, rowData) . cellRenderer Function (optional) If provided, this function will be used to render all the cells' content. If not provided, the cell contents will be item[field] , the value of the item for that field.

Column settings

Setting name Type Description key string Object key of rows JSON data. label string (optional) Column header, if not defined key is used. cell Function|string (optional) Contents of table cell, if not defined key is used. Can be string or function(row, columnKey) group string (optional) Allows to group multiple items under same group header. See column grouping

If columns props is not defined columns settings will be automatically generated using rows JSON data.

var rows = [ { "id" : 75950 , "name" : "Louella Wallace" , "age" : 24 , "phone" : "+44 (0)203 437 7302" , "color" : "green" }, { "id" : 80616 , "name" : "Hanson Perry" , "age" : 36 , "phone" : "+44 (0)203 279 3708" , "color" : "brown" }, { "id" : 77621 , "name" : "Brandi Long" , "age" : 20 , "phone" : "+44 (0)203 319 4880" , "color" : "gray" }, ];

Will result in the following column settings generated for the table:

var columns = [ { key : 'id' , label : 'id' , cell : 'id' }, { key : 'name' , label : 'name' , cell : 'name' }, { key : 'age' , label : 'age' , cell : 'age' }, { key : 'phone' , label : 'phone' , cell : 'phone' }, { key : 'color' , label : 'color' , cell : 'color' }, ];

You can specify column settings and pass them as columns prop. This also allows to change the order of columns in the table. Example for rows data above:

var columns = [ 'id' , 'name' , 'age' , { key : 'phone' , label : 'Phone' }, { key : 'color' , label : 'Colourful' , cell : function ( row, columnKey ) { return < span style = {{color: row.color }}> {row.color} </ span > ; }} ];

JSFiddle demo: https://jsfiddle.net/agracio/2dd7sxxs/

Complex JSON objects are also supported

var rows = [ { "id" : 75950 , "name" :{ "first" : "Catherine" , "last" : "Welch" }, "age" : 24 , "phone" : "+44 (0)203 437 7302" , "color" : "green" }, { "id" : 80616 , "name" :{ "first" : "Goff" , "last" : "Castro" }, "age" : 36 , "phone" : "+44 (0)203 279 3708" , "color" : "brown" }, { "id" : 77621 , "name" :{ "first" : "Guthrie" , "last" : "Sullivan" }, "age" : 20 , "phone" : "+44 (0)203 319 4880" , "color" : "gray" }, ]; var columns = [ { key : 'name.first' , label : 'First Name' }, { key : 'name.last' , label : 'Last Name' }, 'age' , { key : 'phone' , label : 'Phone' }, { key : 'color' , label : 'Color' } ];

Only columns defined in columns prop will be shown in table.

Column grouping

Columns can be grouped under same header by specifying group column property.

var rows = [ { "id" : 56480 , "company" : "Plasmox" , "name" :{ "first" : "Catherine" , "last" : "Welch" }, "position" : "Regional manager" , "address" : "888 Himrod Street, Independence, Virgin Islands, 3588" , "phone" : "+1 (968) 567-2395" , "mobile" : "+1 (804) 414-3278" , "email" : "catherine.welch@plasmox.name" , "registered" : "Wednesday, August 27, 2014 11:46 AM" }, { "id" : 27368 , "company" : "Accidency" , "name" :{ "first" : "Goff" , "last" : "Castro" }, "position" : "Operations manager" , "address" : "295 Bogart Street, Defiance, Marshall Islands, 8354" , "phone" : "+1 (831) 510-2392" , "mobile" : "+1 (840) 446-2807" , "email" : "goff.castro@accidency.ca" , "registered" : "Monday, November 9, 2015 7:37 PM" }, { "id" : 44914 , "company" : "Viagreat" , "name" :{ "first" : "Guthrie" , "last" : "Sullivan" }, "position" : "Office manager" , "address" : "802 Wythe Place, Jardine, Ohio, 7435" , "phone" : "+1 (990) 409-3109" , "mobile" : "+1 (875) 417-3069" , "email" : "guthrie.sullivan@viagreat.tv" , "registered" : "Tuesday, December 6, 2016 11:38 AM" }, ]; var columns = [ { key : 'company' , label : 'Company' }, { key : 'name.first' , label : 'First Name' , group : 'Employee' }, { key : 'name.last' , label : 'Last Name' , group : 'Employee' }, { key : 'position' , label : 'Position' , group : 'Employee' }, { key : 'address' , label : 'Address' , group : 'Contact Details' }, { key : 'phone' , label : 'Phone' , group : 'Contact Details' }, { key : 'mobile' , label : 'Mobile' , group : 'Contact Details' }, { key : 'email' , label : 'Email' , group : 'Contact Details' }, { key : 'registered' , label : 'Registered' } ];

JSFiddle demo: https://jsfiddle.net/agracio/sstjzy3L/

Exclude columns

This allows to exclude columns from table without defining all columns. For rows example above, if you wanted to show all columns except 'id' instead of passing columns prop

var columns = [ 'name' , 'age' , 'phone' , 'color' ];

You can pass excludeColumns prop

var excludeColumns = [ 'id' ];