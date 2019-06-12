openbase logo
trj

ts-react-json-table

by Antonas Graciovas
0.1.2 (see all)

Simple React table component to display JSON data.

Overview

557

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React JSON table

Simple table component to display JSON data.

This is based on excellent react-json-table https://github.com/arqex/react-json-table. The component is written in TypeScript and supports React 16.x. It attempts to be backward compatible with react-json-table.

Features

Features are similar to original react-json-table

  • Basic functionality has no external dependencies when using pre-built UMD files.
  • Customizable cell contents to show your data the way you need.
  • Callbacks for clicks on headers, rows or cells.
  • Customizable column rendering and ability to add custom columns.
  • Customizable CSS class names for table, header, rows and cells.
  • No internal state, everything comes from the props.

Installation

npm install ts-react-json-table

Or use the pre-built UMD files ts-react-json-table.js and ts-react-json-table.min.js

Quickstart

const JsonTable = require('ts-react-json-table');

var items = [
  {"id": 75950,"name": "Louella Wallace","age": 24,"phone": "+44 (0)203 437 7302","color": "green"},
  {"id": 80616,"name": "Hanson Perry","age": 36,"phone": "+44 (0)203 279 3708","color": "brown"},
  {"id": 77621,"name": "Brandi Long","age": 20,"phone": "+44 (0)203 319 4880","color": "gray"},
  {"id": 81299,"name": "Tonia Sykes","age": 38,"phone": "+44 (0)208 328 3671","color": "blue"},
  {"id": 14225,"name": "Leach Durham","age": 23,"phone": "+44 (0)208 280 9572","color": "green"}
];

ReactDOM.render(<JsonTable rows = {items} />, document.body);

JSFiddle demo: https://jsfiddle.net/agracio/vx1yfna0/

Usage

props

PropTypeDescription
rowsArray[Object] (required)JSON data.
columnsArray[string|ColumnSettings] (optional)Table columns, if not defined rows JSON data is used. See column settings.
excludeColumnsArray[string] (optional)Exclude columns by key, allows to quickly exclude elements from rows JSON data without defining all columns. See exclude columns
classNamestring (optional)Class to use for <table> element.
theadClassNamestring (optional)Class to use for <thead> element.
captionstring (optional)Table <caption> element contents. If not defined <caption> element will not be rendered.
settingsTableSettings (optional)Table settings, see table settings.
onClickCellFunction (optional)Callback triggered when a cell is clicked: fn(event, columnName, rowData).
onClickRowFunction (optional)Callback triggered when a row is clicked: fn(event, rowData).
onClickHeaderFunction (optional)Callback triggered when a column header is clicked: fn(event, columnName).

Table settings

Setting nameTypeDescription
headerboolean (optional)Determines whether to show table header. Default is true.
classPrefixstring (optional)JsonTable uses class attributes for its markup like jsonRow or jsonCell. The default prefix is json but you can use this setting to change it in the case it is conflicting with other classes in your app.
noRowsMessagestring|ReactComponent (optional)Message shown when the table has no rows. Default is "No items".
cellClassFunction (optional)Cell custom class using fn(currentClass, columnKey, rowData).
headerClassFunction (optional)Header custom class using fn(currentClass, columnKey).
rowClassFunction (optional)Row custom class using fn(currentClass, rowData).
cellRendererFunction (optional)If provided, this function will be used to render all the cells' content. If not provided, the cell contents will be item[field], the value of the item for that field.

Column settings

Setting nameTypeDescription
keystringObject key of rows JSON data.
labelstring (optional)Column header, if not defined key is used.
cellFunction|string (optional)Contents of table cell, if not defined key is used. Can be string or function(row, columnKey)
groupstring (optional)Allows to group multiple items under same group header. See column grouping

If columns props is not defined columns settings will be automatically generated using rows JSON data.

var rows = [
  {"id": 75950,"name": "Louella Wallace","age": 24,"phone": "+44 (0)203 437 7302","color": "green"},
  {"id": 80616,"name": "Hanson Perry","age": 36,"phone": "+44 (0)203 279 3708","color": "brown"},
  {"id": 77621,"name": "Brandi Long","age": 20,"phone": "+44 (0)203 319 4880","color": "gray"},
];

Will result in the following column settings generated for the table:

var columns = [
   {key: 'id', label: 'id', cell: 'id'},
   {key: 'name', label: 'name', cell: 'name'},
   {key: 'age', label: 'age', cell: 'age'},
   {key: 'phone', label: 'phone', cell: 'phone'},
   {key: 'color', label: 'color', cell: 'color'},
];

You can specify column settings and pass them as columns prop. This also allows to change the order of columns in the table. Example for rows data above: 

var columns = [
   'id',
   'name',
   'age',
   {key: 'phone', label: 'Phone'},
   {key: 'color', label: 'Colourful', cell: function(row, columnKey){
       return <span style={{color: row.color}}>{row.color}</span>;
   }}
];

JSFiddle demo: https://jsfiddle.net/agracio/2dd7sxxs/

Complex JSON objects are also supported 

var rows = [
  {"id": 75950,"name":{"first":"Catherine","last":"Welch"},"age": 24,"phone": "+44 (0)203 437 7302","color": "green"},
  {"id": 80616,"name":{"first":"Goff","last":"Castro"},"age": 36,"phone": "+44 (0)203 279 3708","color": "brown"},
  {"id": 77621,"name":{"first":"Guthrie","last":"Sullivan"},"age": 20,"phone": "+44 (0)203 319 4880","color": "gray"},
];

var columns = [
    {key: 'name.first', label: 'First Name'},
    {key: 'name.last', label: 'Last Name'},
    'age',
    {key: 'phone', label: 'Phone'},
    {key: 'color', label: 'Color'}
];

Only columns defined in columns prop will be shown in table.

Column grouping

Columns can be grouped under same header by specifying group column property.

var rows = [
    {"id":56480,"company":"Plasmox","name":{"first":"Catherine","last":"Welch"},"position":"Regional manager","address":"888 Himrod Street, Independence, Virgin Islands, 3588","phone":"+1 (968) 567-2395","mobile":"+1 (804) 414-3278","email":"catherine.welch@plasmox.name","registered":"Wednesday, August 27, 2014 11:46 AM"},
    {"id":27368,"company":"Accidency","name":{"first":"Goff","last":"Castro"},"position":"Operations manager","address":"295 Bogart Street, Defiance, Marshall Islands, 8354","phone":"+1 (831) 510-2392","mobile":"+1 (840) 446-2807","email":"goff.castro@accidency.ca","registered":"Monday, November 9, 2015 7:37 PM"},
    {"id":44914,"company":"Viagreat","name":{"first":"Guthrie","last":"Sullivan"},"position":"Office manager","address":"802 Wythe Place, Jardine, Ohio, 7435","phone":"+1 (990) 409-3109","mobile":"+1 (875) 417-3069","email":"guthrie.sullivan@viagreat.tv","registered":"Tuesday, December 6, 2016 11:38 AM"},
    ];

var columns = [
    {key: 'company', label: 'Company'},
    {key: 'name.first', label: 'First Name', group: 'Employee'},
    {key: 'name.last', label: 'Last Name', group: 'Employee'},
    {key: 'position', label: 'Position', group: 'Employee'},
    {key: 'address', label: 'Address', group: 'Contact Details'},
    {key: 'phone', label: 'Phone', group: 'Contact Details'},
    {key: 'mobile', label: 'Mobile', group: 'Contact Details'},
    {key: 'email', label: 'Email', group: 'Contact Details'},
    {key: 'registered', label: 'Registered'}
];

JSFiddle demo: https://jsfiddle.net/agracio/sstjzy3L/

Exclude columns

This allows to exclude columns from table without defining all columns. For rows example above, if you wanted to show all columns except 'id' instead of passing columns prop 

var columns = [
   'name',
   'age',
   'phone',
   'color'
];

You can pass excludeColumns prop

var excludeColumns = [
   'id'
];

If both columns and excludeColumns props are passed, columns will be excluded even if they are defined in columns prop.

README update in progress...

