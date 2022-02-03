Find potentially unused exports in your Typescript project with zero configuration.
ts-prune exposes a cli that reads your tsconfig file and prints out all the unused exports in your source files.
Install ts-prune with yarn or npm
# npm
npm install ts-prune --save-dev
# yarn
yarn add -D ts-prune
You can install it in your project and alias it to a npm script in package.json.
{
"scripts": {
"find-deadcode": "ts-prune"
}
}
If you want to run against different Typescript configuration than tsconfig.json:
ts-prune -p tsconfig.dev.json
ts-prune supports CLI and file configuration via cosmiconfig (all file formats are supported).
-p, --project - tsconfig.json path(
tsconfig.json by default)
-i, --ignore - errors ignore RegExp pattern
-e, --error - return error code if unused exports are found
-s, --skip - skip these files when determining whether code is used. (For example,
.test.ts? will stop ts-prune from considering an export in test file usages)
CLI configuration options:
ts-prune -p my-tsconfig.json -i my-component-ignore-patterns?
Configuration file example
ts-prunerc:
{
"ignore": "my-component-ignore-patterns?"
}
ts-prune | wc -l
ts-prune | grep -v src/ignore-this-path
You can either,
// ts-prune-ignore-next
export const thisNeedsIgnoring = foo;
grep -v to ignore a more widely used export name
ts-prune | grep -v ignoreThisThroughoutMyCodebase
