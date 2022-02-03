openbase logo
by Nadeesha Cabral
0.10.3

Find unused exports in a typescript project. 🛀

Readme

Build npm GitHub issues

ts-prune

Find potentially unused exports in your Typescript project with zero configuration.

asciicast Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ts-prune/community

Getting Started

ts-prune exposes a cli that reads your tsconfig file and prints out all the unused exports in your source files.

Installing

Install ts-prune with yarn or npm

# npm
npm install ts-prune --save-dev
# yarn
yarn add -D ts-prune

Usage

You can install it in your project and alias it to a npm script in package.json.

{
  "scripts": {
    "find-deadcode": "ts-prune"
  }
}

If you want to run against different Typescript configuration than tsconfig.json:

ts-prune -p tsconfig.dev.json

Examples

Configuration

ts-prune supports CLI and file configuration via cosmiconfig (all file formats are supported).

Configuration options

  • -p, --project - tsconfig.json path(tsconfig.json by default)
  • -i, --ignore - errors ignore RegExp pattern
  • -e, --error - return error code if unused exports are found
  • -s, --skip - skip these files when determining whether code is used. (For example, .test.ts? will stop ts-prune from considering an export in test file usages)

CLI configuration options:

ts-prune -p my-tsconfig.json -i my-component-ignore-patterns?

Configuration file example ts-prunerc: 

{
  "ignore": "my-component-ignore-patterns?"
}

FAQ

How do I get the count of unused exports?

ts-prune | wc -l

How do I ignore a specific path?

ts-prune | grep -v src/ignore-this-path

How do I ignore a specific identifier?

You can either,

1. Prefix the export with // ts-prune-ignore-next
// ts-prune-ignore-next
export const thisNeedsIgnoring = foo;
2. Use grep -v to ignore a more widely used export name
ts-prune | grep -v ignoreThisThroughoutMyCodebase

Acknowledgements

Contributors

Nadeesha
Nadeesha Cabral 		Snyk
Snyk bot 		Dan
Dan Vanderkam 		Josh
Josh Goldberg 		Vitaly
Vitaly Iegorov 		Amir
Amir Arad
David
David Graham 		Davis
Davis Ford 		Ivo
Ivo Raisr 		Kristján
Kristján Oddsson 		Simon
Simon Jang 		The
The Gitter Badger
Tim
Tim Bodeit 		Tim
Tim Saunders 		Torkel
Torkel Rogstad 		Victor
Victor Nogueira 		William
William Candillon 		phiresky/
phiresky

