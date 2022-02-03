Find potentially unused exports in your Typescript project with zero configuration.

Getting Started

ts-prune exposes a cli that reads your tsconfig file and prints out all the unused exports in your source files.

Installing

Install ts-prune with yarn or npm

npm install ts-prune --save-dev yarn add -D ts-prune

Usage

You can install it in your project and alias it to a npm script in package.json.

{ "scripts" : { "find-deadcode" : "ts-prune" } }

If you want to run against different Typescript configuration than tsconfig.json:

ts-prune -p tsconfig.dev.json

Examples

Configuration

ts-prune supports CLI and file configuration via cosmiconfig (all file formats are supported).

Configuration options

-p, --project - tsconfig.json path( tsconfig.json by default)

- path( by default) -i, --ignore - errors ignore RegExp pattern

- errors ignore RegExp pattern -e, --error - return error code if unused exports are found

- return error code if unused exports are found -s, --skip - skip these files when determining whether code is used. (For example, .test.ts? will stop ts-prune from considering an export in test file usages)

CLI configuration options:

ts-prune -p my-tsconfig.json -i my-component-ignore-patterns?

Configuration file example ts-prunerc :

{ "ignore" : "my-component-ignore-patterns?" }

FAQ

How do I get the count of unused exports?

ts-prune | wc -l

How do I ignore a specific path?

ts-prune | grep -v src/ignore-this-path

How do I ignore a specific identifier?

You can either,

1. Prefix the export with // ts-prune-ignore-next

export const thisNeedsIgnoring = foo;

2. Use grep -v to ignore a more widely used export name

ts-prune | grep -v ignoreThisThroughoutMyCodebase

Acknowledgements

Contributors