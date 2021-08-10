Protoc Plugin for generating TypeScript Declarations
This repository contains a protoc plugin that generates TypeScript declarations
(
.d.ts files) that match the JavaScript output of
protoc --js_out=import_style=commonjs,binary. This plugin can
also output service definitions as both
.js and
.d.ts files in the structure required by grpc-web, and as
.d.ts files in the structure required by grpc-node.
This plugin is tested and written using TypeScript 2.7.
As a prerequisite, download or install
protoc (the protocol buffer compiler) for your platform from the github releases page or via a package manager (ie: brew, apt).
For the latest stable version of the ts-protoc-gen plugin:
npm install ts-protoc-gen
For our latest build straight from master:
npm install ts-protoc-gen@next
The bazel rules have been moved to a separate project here. There is a migration guide for existing users.
Contributions are welcome! Please refer to CONTRIBUTING.md for more information.
As mentioned above, this plugin for
protoc serves two purposes:
By default, protoc will generate ES5 code when the
--js_out flag is used (see javascript compiler documentation). You have the choice of two module syntaxes, CommonJS or closure. This plugin (
ts-protoc-gen) can be used to generate Typescript definition files (
.d.ts) to provide type hints for CommonJS modules only.
To generate TypeScript definitions you must first configure
protoc to use this plugin and then specify where you want the TypeScript definitions to be written to using the
--ts_out flag.
# Path to this plugin
PROTOC_GEN_TS_PATH="./node_modules/.bin/protoc-gen-ts"
# Directory to write generated code to (.js and .d.ts files)
OUT_DIR="./generated"
protoc \
--plugin="protoc-gen-ts=${PROTOC_GEN_TS_PATH}" \
--js_out="import_style=commonjs,binary:${OUT_DIR}" \
--ts_out="${OUT_DIR}" \
users.proto base.proto
In the above example, the
generated folder will contain both
.js and
.d.ts files which you can reference in your TypeScript project to get full type completion and make use of ES6-style import statements, eg:
import { MyMessage } from "../generated/users_pb";
const msg = new MyMessage();
msg.setName("John Doe");
gRPC is a framework that enables client and server applications to communicate transparently, and makes it easier to build connected systems.
grpc-web is a comparability layer on both the server and client-side which allows gRPC to function natively in modern web-browsers.
To generate client-side service stubs from your protobuf files you must configure ts-protoc-gen to emit service definitions by passing the
service=grpc-web param to the
--ts_out flag, eg:
# Path to this plugin, Note this must be an abolsute path on Windows (see #15)
PROTOC_GEN_TS_PATH="./node_modules/.bin/protoc-gen-ts"
# Directory to write generated code to (.js and .d.ts files)
OUT_DIR="./generated"
protoc \
--plugin="protoc-gen-ts=${PROTOC_GEN_TS_PATH}" \
--js_out="import_style=commonjs,binary:${OUT_DIR}" \
--ts_out="service=grpc-web:${OUT_DIR}" \
users.proto base.proto
The
generated folder will now contain both
pb_service.js and
pb_service.d.ts files which you can reference in your TypeScript project to make RPCs.
Note Note that these modules require a CommonJS environment. If you intend to consume these stubs in a browser environment you will need to use a module bundler such as webpack.
Note Both
js and
d.ts service files will be generated regardless of whether there are service definitions in the proto files.
import {
UserServiceClient,
GetUserRequest
} from "../generated/users_pb_service";
const client = new UserServiceClient("https://my.grpc/server");
const req = new GetUserRequest();
req.setUsername("johndoe");
client.getUser(req, (err, user) => {
/* ... */
});
This plugin can generate
.d.ts files for gRPC service definitions as required by grpc-node.
To generate these declaration files from your protobuf files you must configure ts-protoc-gen to emit service definitions by passing the
service=grpc-node param to the
--ts_out flag, eg:
# Path to this plugin, Note this must be an abolsute path on Windows (see #15)
PROTOC_GEN_TS_PATH="./node_modules/.bin/protoc-gen-ts"
# Path to the grpc_node_plugin
PROTOC_GEN_GRPC_PATH="./node_modules/.bin/grpc_tools_node_protoc_plugin"
# Directory to write generated code to (.js and .d.ts files)
OUT_DIR="./generated"
protoc \
--plugin="protoc-gen-ts=${PROTOC_GEN_TS_PATH}" \
--plugin=protoc-gen-grpc=${PROTOC_GEN_GRPC_PATH} \
--js_out="import_style=commonjs,binary:${OUT_DIR}" \
--ts_out="service=grpc-node:${OUT_DIR}" \
--grpc_out="${OUT_DIR}" \
users.proto base.proto
The
generated folder will now contain both
_grpc_pb.js and
_grpc_pb.d.ts files which you can reference in your TypeScript project to make RPCs.
Note This plugin does not generate the
_grpc_pb.js files itself; those are generated by the protoc-gen-grpc plugin. This plugin only generates the
_grpc_pb.d.ts files.
@grpc/grpc-js instead of
grpc
Add a mode parameter to generate files that import
@grpc/grpc-js instead of
grpc, for example:
--ts_out="service=grpc-node,mode=grpc-js:${OUT_DIR}"
You'll also need to specify the
grpc_js option within the
--grpc_out flag, for example:
--grpc_out="grpc_js:${OUT_DIR}"
If you're consuming the server interface types you'll need to use version
@grpc/grpc-js@1.2.0 or higher.
ts-protoc-gen.
By default the google-protobuf library will use the JavaScript number type to store 64bit float and integer values; this can lead to overflow problems as you exceed JavaScript's
Number.MAX_VALUE. To work around this, you should consider using the
jstype annotation on any 64bit fields, ie:
message Example {
uint64 bigInt = 1 [jstype = JS_STRING];
}