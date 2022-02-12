ts-prototransforms your
.protofiles into strongly-typed, idiomatic TypeScript files!
(Note, if you're a new user of ts-proto and using a modern TS setup with
esModuleInterop, or want to use ts-proto in ESM / snowpack / vite, you need to also pass that as a
ts_proto_opt.)
ts-proto generates TypeScript types from protobuf schemas.
I.e. given a
person.proto schema like:
message Person {
string name = 1;
}
ts-proto will generate a
person.ts file like:
interface Person {
name: string
}
const Person = {
encode(person): Writer { ... }
decode(reader): Person { ... }
toJSON(person): unknown { ... }
fromJSON(data): Person { ... }
}
It also knows about services and will generate types for them as well, i.e.:
export interface PingService {
ping(request: PingRequest): Promise<PingResponse>;
}
It will also generate client implementations of
PingService; currently Twirp, grpc-web, grpc-js and nestjs are supported.
npm install ts-proto
protoc --plugin=./node_modules/.bin/protoc-gen-ts_proto --ts_proto_out=. ./simple.proto
ts_proto_out, is named based on the suffix of the plugin's name, i.e. "ts_proto" suffix in the
--plugin=./node_modules/.bin/protoc-gen-ts_proto parameter becomes the
_out prefix, per
protoc's CLI conventions.)
protoc --plugin=protoc-gen-ts_proto=.\node_modules\.bin\protoc-gen-ts_proto.cmd --ts_proto_out=. ./simple.proto (see #93)
protoc, i.e. the original
protoc
3.0.0 doesn't support the
_opt flag
This will generate
*.ts source files for the given
*.proto types.
If you want to package these source files into an npm package to distribute to clients, just run
tsc on them as usual to generate the
.js/
.d.ts files, and deploy the output as a regular npm package.
If you're using Buf, pass
strategy: all in your
buf.gen.yaml file (docs).
version: v1
plugins:
- name: ts
out: ../gen/ts
strategy: all
path: ../node_modules/ts-proto/protoc-gen-ts_proto
ts-proto is a clean break from either the built-in Google/Java-esque JS code of
protoc or the "make
.d.ts files the
*.js comments" approach of
protobufjs
protobufjs/minimal package is used for actually reading/writing bytes.)
*.proto-to-
*.ts workflow, currently no runtime reflection/loading of dynamic
.proto files
The generated types are "just data", i.e.:
export interface Simple {
name: string;
age: number;
createdAt: Date | undefined;
child: Child | undefined;
state: StateEnum;
grandChildren: Child[];
coins: number[];
}
Along with
encode/
decode factory methods:
export const Simple = {
encode(message: Simple, writer: Writer = Writer.create()): Writer {
...
},
decode(reader: Reader, length?: number): Simple {
...
},
fromJSON(object: any): Simple {
...
},
fromPartial(object: DeepPartial<Simple>): Simple {
...
},
toJSON(message: Simple): unknown {
...
},
};
This allows idiomatic TS/JS usage like:
const bytes = Simple.encode({ name: ..., age: ..., ... }).finish();
const simple = Simple.decode(Reader.create(bytes));
const { name, age } = simple;
Which can dramatically ease integration when converting to/from other layers without creating a class and calling the right getters/setters.
A poor man's attempt at "please give us back optional types"
The canonical protobuf wrapper types, i.e.
google.protobuf.StringValue, are mapped as optional values, i.e.
string | undefined, which means for primitives we can kind of pretend the protobuf type system has optional types.
(Update: ts-proto now also supports the proto3
optional keyword.)
Timestamps are mapped as
Date
(Configurable with the
useDate parameter.)
fromJSON/
toJSON use the proto3 canonical JSON encoding format (e.g. timestamps are ISO strings), unlike
protobufjs.
ObjectIds can be mapped as
mongodb.ObjectId
(Configurable with the
useObjectId parameter.)
(Note: this is currently only supported by the Twirp clients.)
If you're using ts-proto's clients to call backend micro-services, similar to the N+1 problem in SQL applications, it is easy for micro-service clients to (when serving an individual request) inadvertantly trigger multiple separate RPC calls for "get book 1", "get book 2", "get book 3", that should really be batched into a single "get books [1, 2, 3]" (assuming the backend supports a batch-oriented RPC method).
ts-proto can help with this, and essentially auto-batch your individual "get book" calls into batched "get books" calls.
For ts-proto to do this, you need to implement your service's RPC methods with the batching convention of:
Batch<OperationName>
Batch<OperationName> input type has a single repeated field (i.e.
repeated string ids = 1)
Batch<OperationName> output type has either a:
repeated Foo foos = 1) where the output order is the same as the input
ids order, or
map<string, Entity> entities = 1;)
When ts-proto recognizes methods of this pattern, it will automatically create a "non-batch" version of
<OperationName> for the client, i.e.
client.Get<OperationName>, that takes a single id and returns a single result.
This provides the client code with the illusion that it can make individual
Get<OperationName> calls (which is generally preferrable/easier when implementing the client's business logic), but the actual implementation that ts-proto provides will end up making
Batch<OperationName> calls to the backend service.
You also need to enable the
useContext=true build-time parameter, which gives all client methods a Go-style
ctx parameter, with a
getDataLoaders method that lets ts-proto cache/resolve request-scoped DataLoaders, which provide the fundamental auto-batch detection/flushing behavior.
See the
batching.proto file and related tests for examples/more details.
But the net effect is that ts-proto can provide SQL-/ORM-style N+1 prevention for clients calls, which can be critical especially in high-volume / highly-parallel implementations like GraphQL front-end gateways calling backend micro-services.
ts-proto is a
protoc plugin, so you run it by (either directly in your project, or more likely in your mono-repo schema pipeline, i.e. like Ibotta or Namely):
ts-proto to your
package.json
npm install to download it
protoc with a
plugin parameter like:
protoc --plugin=node_modules/ts-proto/protoc-gen-ts_proto ./batching.proto -I.
ts-proto can also be invoked with Gradle using the protobuf-gradle-plugin:
protobuf {
plugins {
// `ts` can be replaced by any unused plugin name, e.g. `tsproto`
ts {
path = 'path/to/plugin'
}
}
// This section only needed if you provide plugin options
generateProtoTasks {
all().each { task ->
task.plugins {
// Must match plugin ID declared above
ts {
option 'foo=bar'
}
}
}
}
}
Generated code will be placed in the Gradle build directory.
With
--ts_proto_opt=context=true, the services will have a Go-style
ctx parameter, which is useful for tracing/logging/etc. if you're not using node's
async_hooks api due to performance reasons.
With
--ts_proto_opt=forceLong=long, all 64-bit numbers will be parsed as instances of
Long (using the long library).
Alternatively, if you pass
--ts_proto_opt=forceLong=string, all 64-bit numbers will be outputted as strings.
The default behavior is
forceLong=number, which will internally still use the
long library to encode/decode values on the wire (so you will still see a
util.Long = Long line in your output), but will convert the
long values to
number automatically for you. Note that a runtime error is thrown if, while doing this conversion, a 64-bit value is larger than can be correctly stored as a
number.
With
--ts_proto_opt=esModuleInterop=true changes output to be
esModuleInterop compliant.
Specifically the
Long imports will be generated as
import Long from 'long' instead of
import * as Long from 'long'.
With
--ts_proto_opt=env=node or
browser or
both, ts-proto will make environment-specific assumptions in your output. This defaults to
both, which makes no environment-specific assumptions.
Using
node changes the types of
bytes from
Uint8Array to
Buffer for easier integration with the node ecosystem which generally uses
Buffer.
Currently
browser doesn't have any specific behavior other than being "not
node". It probably will soon/at some point.
With
--ts_proto_opt=useOptionals=true, non-scalar fields are declared as optional TypeScript properties, e.g.
field?: Message instead of the default
field: Message | undefined.
ts-proto defaults to
useOptionals=false, e.g.
field: Message | undefined, because it is the most safe for use cases like:
interface SomeMessage {
firstName: string | undefined;
lastName: string | undefined;
}
const data = { firstName: 'a', lastTypo: 'b' };
// This would compile if `lastName` was `lastName?`, even though the
// `lastTypo` key above means that `lastName` is not assigned.
const message: SomeMessage = {
...data,
};
However, the type-safety of
useOptionals=false is admittedly tedious if you have many inherently-unused fields, so you can use
useOptionals=true if that trade-off makes sense for your project.
You can also use the generated
SomeMessage.fromPartial methods to opt into the optionality on a per-call-site basis. The
fromPartial allows the creator/writer to have default values applied (i.e.
undefined -->
0), and the return value will still be the non-optional type that provides a consistent view (i.e. always
0) to clients.
Eventually if TypeScript supports Exact Types, that should allow ts-proto to switch to
useOptionals=true as the default/only behavior, have the generated
Message.encode/
Message.toPartial/etc. methods accept
Exact<T> versions of the message types, and the result would be both safe + succinct.
Also see the comment in this issue which explains the nuance behind making all fields optional (currently
useOptionals only makes message fields optional), specifically that a message created with
const message: Message = { ...key not set... } (so
key is
undefined) vs.
const message = Message.decode(...key not set...) (so
key is the default value) would look different to clients.
Note that RPC methods, like
service.ping({ key: ... }), accept
DeepPartial versions of the request messages, because of the same rationale that it makes it easy for the writer call-site to get default values for free, and because the "reader" is the internal ts-proto serialization code, it can apply the defaults as necessary.
With
--ts_proto_opt=exportCommonSymbols=false, utility types like
DeepPartial won't be
exportd.
This should make it possible to use create barrel imports of the generated output, i.e.
import * from ./foo and
import * from ./bar.
Note that if you have the same message name used in multiple
*.proto files, you will still get import conflicts.
With
--ts_proto_opt=oneof=unions,
oneof fields will be generated as ADTs.
See the "OneOf Handling" section.
With
--ts_proto_opt=unrecognizedEnum=false enums will not contain an
UNRECOGNIZED key with value of -1.
With
--ts_proto_opt=lowerCaseServiceMethods=true, the method names of service methods will be lowered/camel-case, i.e.
service.findFoo instead of
service.FindFoo.
With
--ts_proto_opt=snakeToCamel=false, fields will be kept snake case.
snakeToCamel can also be set as string with
--ts_proto_opt=snakeToCamel=keys,json.
keys will keep field names as camelCase and
json will keep json field names as camelCase. Empty string will keep field names as snake_case.
With
--ts_proto_opt=outputEncodeMethods=false, the
Message.encode and
Message.decode methods for working with protobuf-encoded/binary data will not be output.
This is useful if you want "only types".
With
--ts_proto_opt=outputJsonMethods=false, the
Message.fromJSON and
Message.toJSON methods for working with JSON-coded data will not be output.
This is also useful if you want "only types".
With
--ts_proto_opt=outputPartialMethods=false, the
Message.fromPartial methods for accepting partially-formed objects/object literals will not be output.
With
--ts_proto_opt=stringEnums=true, the generated enum types will be string-based instead of int-based.
This is useful if you want "only types" and are using a gRPC REST Gateway configured to serialize enums as strings.
(Requires
outputEncodeMethods=false.)
With
--ts_proto_opt=outputClientImpl=false, the client implementations, i.e.
FooServiceClientImpl, that implement the client-side (in Twirp, see next option for
grpc-web) RPC interfaces will not be output.
With
--ts_proto_opt=outputClientImpl=grpc-web, the client implementations, i.e.
FooServiceClientImpl, will use the @improbable-eng/grpc-web library at runtime to send grpc messages to a grpc-web backend.
(Note that this only uses the grpc-web runtime, you don't need to use any of their generated code, i.e. the ts-proto output replaces their
ts-protoc-gen output.)
You'll need to add the
@improbable-eng/grpc-web and a transport to your project's
package.json; see the
integration/grpc-web directory for a working example. Also see #504 for integrating with grpc-web-devtools.
With
--ts_proto_opt=returnObservable=true, the return type of service methods will be
Observable<T> instead of
Promise<T>.
With
--ts_proto_opt=addGrpcMetadata=true, the last argument of service methods will accept the grpc
Metadata type, which contains additional information with the call (i.e. access tokens/etc.).
(Requires
nestJs=true.)
With
--ts_proto_opt=addNestjsRestParameter=true, the last argument of service methods will be an rest parameter with type any. This way you can use custom decorators you could normally use in nestjs.
(Requires
nestJs=true.)
With
--ts_proto_opt=nestJs=true, the defaults will change to generate NestJS protobuf friendly types & service interfaces that can be used in both the client-side and server-side of NestJS protobuf implementations. See the nestjs readme for more information and implementation examples.
Specifically
outputEncodeMethods,
outputJsonMethods, and
outputClientImpl will all be false, and
lowerCaseServiceMethods will be true.
Note that
addGrpcMetadata,
addNestjsRestParameter and
returnObservable will still be false.
With
--ts_proto_opt=useDate=false, fields of type
google.protobuf.Timestamp will not be mapped to type
Date in the generated types. See Timestamp for more details.
With
--ts_proto_opt=useObjectId=true, fields of a type called ObjectId where the message is constructed to have on field called value that is a string will be mapped to type
mongodb.ObjectId in the generated types. This will require your project to install the mongodb npm package. See ObjectId for more details.
With
--ts_proto_opt=outputSchema=true, meta typings will be generated that can later be used in other code generators.
With
--ts_proto_opt=outputTypeRegistry=true, the type registry will be generated that can be used to resolve message types by fully-qualified name. Also, each message will get extra
$type field containing fully-qualified name.
With
--ts_proto_opt=outputServices=grpc-js, ts-proto will output service definitions and server / client stubs in grpc-js format.
With
--ts_proto_opt=outputServices=generic-definitions, ts-proto will output generic (framework-agnostic) service definitions. These definitions contain descriptors for each method with links to request and response types, which allows to generate server and client stubs at runtime, and also generate strong types for them at compile time. An example of a library that uses this approach is nice-grpc.
With
--ts_proto_opt=outputServices=false, or
=none, ts-proto will output NO service definitions.
With
--ts_proto_opt=emitImportedFiles=false, ts-proto will not emit
google/protobuf/* files unless you explicit add files to
protoc like this
protoc --plugin=./node_modules/.bin/protoc-gen-ts_proto my_message.proto google/protobuf/duration.proto
With
--ts_proto_opt=fileSuffix=<SUFFIX>, ts-proto will emit generated files using the specified suffix. A
helloworld.proto file with
fileSuffix=.pb would be generated as
helloworld.pb.ts. This is common behavior in other protoc plugins and provides a way to quickly glob all the generated files.
With
--ts_proto_opt=enumsAsLiterals=true, the generated enum types will be enum-ish object with
as const.
With
--ts_proto_opt=useExactTypes=false, the generated
fromPartial method will not use Exact types.
The default behavior is
useExactTypes=true, which makes
fromPartial use Exact type for its argument to make TypeScript reject any unknown properties.
With
--ts_proto_opt=unknownFields=true, all unknown fields will be parsed and output as arrays of buffers.
With
--ts_proto_opt=onlyTypes=true, only types will be emitted, and imports for
long and
protobufjs/minimal will be excluded.
Note: This is a combination of
outputJsonMethods=false,outputEncodeMethods=false,outputClientImpl=false,nestJs=false
With
--ts_proto_opt=usePrototypeForDefaults=true, the generated code will wrap new objects with
Object.create.
This allows code to do hazzer checks to detect when default values have been applied, which due to proto3's behavior of not putting default values on the wire, is typically only useful for interacting with proto2 messages.
When enabled, default values are inherited from a prototype, and so code can use Object.keys().includes("someField") to detect if someField was actually decoded or not.
Note that, as indicated, this means Object.keys will not include set-by-default fields, so if you have code that iterates over messages keys in a generic fashion, it will have to also iterate over keys inherited from the prototype.
If you're looking for
ts-proto to generate only types for your Protobuf types then passing all three of
outputEncodeMethods,
outputJsonMethods, and
outputClientImpl as
false is probably what you want, i.e.:
--ts_proto_opt=onlyTypes=true.
We have a great way of working together with nestjs.
ts-proto generates
interfaces and
decorators for you controller, client. For more information see the nestjs readme.
If you want to run
ts-proto on every change of a proto file, you'll need to use a tool like chokidar-cli and use it as a script in
package.json:
"proto:generate": "protoc --ts_proto_out=. ./<proto_path>/<proto_name>.proto --ts_proto_opt=esModuleInterop=true",
"proto:watch": "chokidar \"**/*.proto\" -c \"npm run proto:generate\""
Kudos to our sponsors:
If you need ts-proto customizations or priority support for your company, you can ping me at via email.
Requirements
Setup
The commands below assume you have Docker installed. To use a local copy of
protoc without docker, use commands suffixed with
:local
yarn install to install the dependencies.
yarn build:test or
yarn build:test:local to generate the test files.
This runs the following commands:
-
proto2bin— Converts integration test
.protofiles to
.bin.
-
bin2ts— Runs
ts-protoon the
.binfiles to generate
.tsfiles.
-
proto2pbjs— Generates a reference implementation using
pbjsfor testing compatibility.
yarn test
Workflow
yarn bin2ts or
yarn bin2ts:local.
yarn test to verify the typescript files are compatible with the reference implementation, and pass other tests.
.proto files in the integration directory:
yarn watch to automatically regenerate test files when proto files change.
yarn build:test to regenerate all integration test files.
yarn test to retest.
Contributing
yarn build:test and
yarn test to make sure everything works.
yarn prettier to format the typescript files.
.bin files for the tests where you added or modified
.proto files.
These are checked into git so that the test suite can run without having to invoke the
protocbuild chain.
.ts files.
Dockerized Protoc
The repository includes a dockerized version of
protoc, which is configured in docker-compose.yml.
It can be useful in case you want to manually invoke the plugin with a known version of
protoc.
Usage:
# Include the protoc alias in your shell.
. aliases.sh
# Run protoc as usual. The ts-proto directory is available in /ts-proto.
protoc --plugin=/ts-proto/protoc-gen-ts_proto --ts_proto_out=./output -I=./protos ./protoc/*.proto
# Or use the ts-protoc alias which specifies the plugin path for you.
ts-protoc --ts_proto_out=./output -I=./protos ./protoc/*.proto
../ is not allowed
/ts-proto
/host, and sets it as its working directory.
aliases.sh is sourced, you can use the
protoc command in any folder.
fromJSON/
toJSON
oneof=unions the default behavior in 2.0
forceLong default in 2.0, should default to
forceLong=long
esModuleInterop=true the default in 2.0
By default,
oneof fields are modeled "flatly" in the message, i.e.
oneof either_field { string field_a; string field_b } means that the message will have
field_a: string | undefined; field_b: string | undefined.
With this output, you'll have to check both
if object.field_a and
if object.field_b, and if you set one, you'll have to remember to unset the other.
We recommend using the
oneof=unions option, which will change the output to be an Abstract Data Type/ADT like:
interface YourMessage {
eitherField: { $case: 'field_a'; field_a: string } | { $case: 'field_b'; field_b: string };
}
As this will automatically enforce only one of
field_a or
field_b "being set" at a time, because the values are stored in the
eitherField field that can only have a single value at a time.
In ts-proto's currently-unscheduled 2.x release,
oneof=unions will become the default behavior.
In core Protobuf, values that are unset or equal to the default value are not sent over the wire.
The default value of a message is
undefined. Primitive types take their natural default value, i.e.
string is
'',
number is
0, etc.
This behavior enables forward compatibility, as primitive fields will always have a value, even when omitted by outdated agents, but it also means default and unset values cannot be distinguished.
If you need primitive fields where you can detect set/unset, see Wrapper Types.
Encode / Decode
ts-proto follows the Protobuf rules, and always returns default values for unsets fields when decoding, while omitting them from the output when serialized in binary format.
syntax = "proto3";
message Foo {
string bar = 1;
}
protobufBytes; // assume this is an empty Foo object, in protobuf binary format
Foo.decode(protobufBytes); // => { bar: '' }
Foo.encode({ bar: '' }); // => { }, writes an empty Foo object, in protobuf binary format
fromJSON / toJSON
Reading JSON will also initialize the default values. Since senders may either omit unset fields, or set them to the default value, use
fromJSON to normalize the input.
Foo.fromJSON({ }); // => { bar: '' }
Foo.fromJSON({ bar: '' }); // => { bar: '' }
Foo.fromJSON({ bar: 'baz' }); // => { bar: 'baz' }
When writing JSON,
ts-proto currently does not normalize message when converting to JSON, other than omitting unset fields, but it may do so in the future.
// Current ts-proto behavior
Foo.toJSON({ }); // => { }
Foo.toJSON({ bar: undefined }); // => { }
Foo.toJSON({ bar: '' }); // => { bar: '' } - note: this is the default value, but it's not omitted
Foo.toJSON({ bar: 'baz' }); // => { bar: 'baz' }
// Possible future behavior, where ts-proto would normalize message
Foo.toJSON({ }); // => { }
Foo.toJSON({ bar: undefined }); // => { }
Foo.toJSON({ bar: '' }); // => { } - note: omitting the default value, as expected
Foo.toJSON({ bar: 'baz' }); // => { bar: 'baz' }
Protobuf comes with several predefined message definitions, called "Well-Known Types". Their interpretation is defined by the Protobuf specification, and libraries are expected to convert these messages to corresponding native types in the target language.
ts-proto currently automatically converts these messages to their corresponding native types.
Wrapper Types:
number | undefined
number | undefined
number | undefined
number | undefined
number | undefined
number | undefined
boolean | undefined
string | undefined
Uint8Array | undefined
JSON Types (Struct Types):
any | undefined (i.e.
number | string | boolean | null | array | object)
any[]
{ [key: string]: any } | undefined
Wrapper Types are messages containing a single primitive field, and can be imported in
.proto files with
import "google/protobuf/wrappers.proto".
Since these are messages, their default value is
undefined, allowing you to distinguish unset primitives from their default values, when using Wrapper Types.
ts-proto generates these fields as
<primitive> | undefined.
For example:
// Protobuf
syntax = "proto3";
import "google/protobuf/wrappers.proto";
message ExampleMessage {
google.protobuf.StringValue name = 1;
}
// TypeScript
interface ExampleMessage {
name: string | undefined;
}
When encoding a message the primitive value is converted back to its corresponding wrapper type:
ExampleMessage.encode({ name: 'foo' }) // => { name: { value: 'foo' } }, in binary
When calling toJSON, the value is not converted, because wrapper types are idiomatic in JSON.
ExampleMessage.toJSON({ name: 'foo' }) // => { name: 'foo' }
Protobuf's language and types are not sufficient to represent all possible JSON values, since JSON may contain values whose type is unknown in advance. For this reason, Protobuf offers several additional types to represent arbitrary JSON values.
These are called Struct Types, and can be imported in
.proto files with
import "google/protobuf/struct.proto".
any
number | string | boolean | null | array | object).
any[]
{ [key: string]: any }
ts-proto automatically converts back and forth between these Struct Types and their corresponding JSON types.
Example:
// Protobuf
syntax = "proto3";
import "google/protobuf/struct.proto";
message ExampleMessage {
google.protobuf.Value anything = 1;
}
// TypeScript
interface ExampleMessage {
anything: any | undefined;
}
Encoding a JSON value embedded in a message, converts it to a Struct Type:
ExampleMessage.encode({ anything: { "name": "hello" } })
/* Outputs the following structure, encoded in protobuf binary format:
{
anything: Value {
structValue = Struct {
fields = [
MapEntry {
key = "name",
value = Value {
stringValue = "hello"
}
]
}
}
}
}*/
ExampleMessage.encode({ anything: true })
/* Outputs the following structure encoded in protobuf binary format:
{
anything: Value {
boolValue = true
}
}*/
The representation of
google.protobuf.Timestamp is configurable by the
useDate flag.
|Protobuf well-known type
|Default/
useDate=true
useDate=false
useDate=string
google.protobuf.Timestamp
Date
{ seconds: number, nanos: number }
string
Numbers are by default assumed to be plain JavaScript
numbers.
This is fine for Protobuf types like
int32 and
float, but 64-bit types like
int64 can't be 100% represented by JavaScript's
number type, because
int64 can have larger/smaller values than
number.
ts-proto's default configuration (which is
forceLong=number) is to still use
number for 64-bit fields, and then throw an error if a value (at runtime) is larger than
Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER.
If you expect to use 64-bit / higher-than-
MAX_SAFE_INTEGER values, then you can use the ts-proto
forceLong option, which uses the long npm package to support the entire range of 64-bit values.
The protobuf number types map to JavaScript types based on the
forceLong config option:
|Protobuf number types
|Default/
forceLong=number
forceLong=long
forceLong=string
|double
|number
|number
|number
|float
|number
|number
|number
|int32
|number
|number
|number
|int64
|number*
|Long
|string
|uint32
|number
|number
|number
|uint64
|number*
|Unsigned Long
|string
|sint32
|number
|number
|number
|sint64
|number*
|Long
|string
|fixed32
|number
|number
|number
|fixed64
|number*
|Unsigned Long
|string
|sfixed32
|number
|number
|number
|sfixed64
|number*
|Long
|string
Where (*) indicates they might throw an error at runtime.
string name = 1.
StringValue name = 1.
SubMessage message = 1.