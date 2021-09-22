TS PEG.js is a TS code generation plugin for peggy.
Installs ts-pegjs + peggy
$ npm install ts-pegjs
In Node.js, require both the peggy parser generator and the ts-pegjs plugin:
var peggy = require('peggy');
var tspegjs = require('ts-pegjs');
To generate a TS parser, pass to
pegjs.generate ts-pegjs plugin and your grammar:
var parser = pegjs.generate("start = ('a' / 'b')+", {
output: 'source',
format: 'commonjs',
plugins: [tspegjs],
tspegjs: {
customHeader: "// import lib\nimport { Lib } from 'mylib';"
}
});
The method will return source code of generated parser as a string.
Supported options of
pegjs.generate:
cache — if
true, makes the parser cache results, avoiding exponential
parsing time in pathological cases but making the parser slower (default:
false). This is strongly recommended for big grammars
(like javascript.pegjs or css.pegjs in example folder)
allowedStartRules — rules the parser will be allowed to start parsing from
(default: the first rule in the grammar)
custom-header — A custom header of TS code to be injected on the header of the output file. E.g. provides a convenient place for adding library imports.
returnTypes — An object containing rule names as keys and return type as string.
Sample usage:
peggy --plugin ./src/tspegjs -o examples/arithmetics.ts --cache examples/arithmetics.pegjs
It will generarate the parser in the TS flavour.
If you need to pass specific plugin options you can use the option
--extra-options-file provided by pegjs and pass it a filename (e.g. pegconfig.json) containing specific options like the following JSON sample:
peggy --plugin ./src/tspegjs --extra-options-file pegconfig.json -o examples/arithmetics.ts --cache examples/arithmetics.pegjs
{
"tspegjs": {
"customHeader": "// import lib\nimport { Lib } from 'mylib';"
}
}
Make sure to pass any additional CLI options, like
--extra-options-filebefore the parameter
-oas these will otherwise be treated as arguments to that one.
Save parser generated by
pegjs.generate to a file or use the one generated from the CLI tool.
In client TS code:
import { SyntaxError, parse } from './arithmetics';
try {
const sampleOutput = parse('my sample...');
} catch (ex: SyntaxError) {
// Handle parsing error
// [...]
}
Thanks to:
(c) 2017-2021, Pedro J. Molina at metadev.pro