TS PEG.js

TS PEG.js is a TS code generation plugin for peggy.

Requirements

peggy (previous versions use: pegjs)

Installation

Installs ts-pegjs + peggy

npm install ts-pegjs

Usage

Generating a Parser from JS code

In Node.js, require both the peggy parser generator and the ts-pegjs plugin:

var peggy = require ( 'peggy' ); var tspegjs = require ( 'ts-pegjs' );

To generate a TS parser, pass to pegjs.generate ts-pegjs plugin and your grammar:

var parser = pegjs.generate( "start = ('a' / 'b')+" , { output: 'source' , format: 'commonjs' , plugins: [tspegjs], tspegjs: { customHeader: "// import lib

import { Lib } from 'mylib';" } });

The method will return source code of generated parser as a string.

Supported options of pegjs.generate :

cache — if true , makes the parser cache results, avoiding exponential parsing time in pathological cases but making the parser slower (default: false ). This is strongly recommended for big grammars (like javascript.pegjs or css.pegjs in example folder)

— if , makes the parser cache results, avoiding exponential parsing time in pathological cases but making the parser slower (default: ). This is strongly recommended for big grammars (like javascript.pegjs or css.pegjs in example folder) allowedStartRules — rules the parser will be allowed to start parsing from (default: the first rule in the grammar)

Plugin options

custom-header — A custom header of TS code to be injected on the header of the output file. E.g. provides a convenient place for adding library imports.

— A custom header of TS code to be injected on the header of the output file. E.g. provides a convenient place for adding library imports. returnTypes — An object containing rule names as keys and return type as string.

Generating a Parser from CLI

Sample usage:

peggy --plugin ./src/tspegjs -o examples/arithmetics .ts --cache examples/arithmetics .pegjs

It will generarate the parser in the TS flavour.

If you need to pass specific plugin options you can use the option --extra-options-file provided by pegjs and pass it a filename (e.g. pegconfig.json) containing specific options like the following JSON sample:

peggy --plugin ./src/tspegjs --extra-options-file pegconfig .json -o examples/arithmetics .ts --cache examples/arithmetics .pegjs

{ "tspegjs" : { "customHeader" : "// import lib

import { Lib } from 'mylib';" } }

Make sure to pass any additional CLI options, like --extra-options-file before the parameter -o as these will otherwise be treated as arguments to that one.

Using the Parser

Save parser generated by pegjs.generate to a file or use the one generated from the CLI tool. In client TS code:

import { SyntaxError , parse } from './arithmetics' ; try { const sampleOutput = parse( 'my sample...' ); } catch (ex: SyntaxError ) { }

Changelog

Changelog.

Acknowledgments

Thanks to:

David Majda for creating pegjs

Elantcev Mikhail for providing the pegjs PHP plugin, inspiration on this one.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

(c) 2017-2021, Pedro J. Molina at metadev.pro