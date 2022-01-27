The exhaustive Pattern Matching library for TypeScript with smart type inference.
import { match, select } from 'ts-pattern';
type Data =
| { type: 'text'; content: string }
| { type: 'img'; src: string };
type Result =
| { type: 'ok'; data: Data }
| { type: 'error'; error: Error };
const result: Result = ...;
return match(result)
.with({ type: 'error' }, (res) => `<p>Oups! An error occured</p>`)
.with({ type: 'ok', data: { type: 'text' } }, (res) => `<p>${res.data.content}</p>`)
.with({ type: 'ok', data: { type: 'img', src: select() } }, (src) => `<img src=${src} />`)
.exhaustive();
Write better and safer conditions. Pattern matching lets you express complex conditions in a single, compact expression. Your code becomes shorter and more readable. Exhaustiveness checking ensures you haven’t forgotten any possible case.
.exhaustive().
__.
when(<predicate>) and
not(<pattern>) patterns for complex cases.
select(<name?>) function.
Pattern Matching is a technique coming from functional programming languages to declaratively write conditional code branches based on the structure of a value. This technique has proven itself to be much more powerful and much less verbose than imperative alternatives (if/else/switch statements) especially when branching on complex data structures or on several values.
Pattern Matching is implemented in Haskell, Rust, Swift, Elixir and many other languages. There is a tc39 proposal to add Pattern Matching to the EcmaScript specification, but it is still in stage 1 and isn't likely to land before several years (if ever). Luckily, pattern matching can be implemented in userland.
ts-pattern Provides a typesafe pattern matching implementation that you can start using today.
Read the introduction blog post: Bringing Pattern Matching to TypeScript 🎨 Introducing TS-Pattern v3.0
Via npm
npm install ts-pattern
Via yarn
yarn add ts-pattern
|ts-pattern
|TypeScript v4.2+
|TypeScript v4.1+
|TypeScript v3.x-
|v3.x
|✅
|⚠️
|❌
|v2.x
|✅
|✅
|❌
|v1.x
|✅
|✅
|✅
✅ Full support
⚠️ Partial support, everything works except passing more than 2 patterns to
.with()
❌ No support
when Guard Demo
not Pattern Demo
select Pattern Demo
As an example, we are going to create a state reducer for a frontend application fetching some data using an HTTP request.
Our application can be in four different states:
idle,
loading,
success and
error. Depending on which state we are in, some events
can occur. Here are all the possible types of event our application
can respond to:
fetch,
success,
error and
cancel.
I use the word
event but you can replace it with
action if you are used
to Redux's terminology.
type State =
| { status: 'idle' }
| { status: 'loading'; startTime: number }
| { status: 'success'; data: string }
| { status: 'error'; error: Error };
type Event =
| { type: 'fetch' }
| { type: 'success'; data: string }
| { type: 'error'; error: Error }
| { type: 'cancel' };
Even though our application can handle 4 events, only a subset of these
events make sense for each given state. For instance we can only
cancel
a request if we are currently in the
loading state.
To avoid unwanted state changes that could lead to bugs, we want to create
a reducer function that matches on both the state and the event
and return a new state.
This is a case where
match really shines. Instead of writing nested
switch statements, we can do that in a very expressive way:
import { match, __, not, select, when } from 'ts-pattern';
const reducer = (state: State, event: Event): State =>
match<[State, Event], State>([state, event])
.with([{ status: 'loading' }, { type: 'success' }], ([, event]) => ({
status: 'success',
data: event.data,
}))
.with(
[{ status: 'loading' }, { type: 'error', error: select() }],
(error) => ({
status: 'error',
error,
})
)
.with([{ status: not('loading') }, { type: 'fetch' }], () => ({
status: 'loading',
startTime: Date.now(),
}))
.with(
[
{ status: 'loading', startTime: when((t) => t + 2000 < Date.now()) },
{ type: 'cancel' },
],
() => ({
status: 'idle',
})
)
.with(__, () => state)
.exhaustive();
Let's go through this bit by bit:
match takes a value and returns a builder on which you can add your pattern matching cases.
match<[State, Event], State>([state, event]);
Here we wrap the state and the event objects in an array and we explicitly
specify the type
[State, Event] to make sure it is interpreted as
a Tuple by TypeScript, so we
can match on each value separately.
Most of the time, you don't need to specify the type of input
and output with
match<Input, Output>(...) because
match is able to
infer both of these types.
Then we add a first
with clause:
.with([{ status: 'loading' }, { type: 'success' }], ([state, event]) => ({
// `state` is infered as { status: 'loading' }
// `event` is infered as { type: 'success', data: string }
status: 'success',
data: event.data,
}))
The first argument is the pattern: the shape of value you expect for this branch.
The second argument is the handler function: the code branch that will be called if the input value matches the pattern.
The handler function takes the input value as first parameter with its type narrowed down to what the pattern matches.
In the second
with clause, we use the
select function:
.with(
[{ status: 'loading' }, { type: 'error', error: select() }],
(error) => ({
status: 'error',
error,
})
)
select let you extract a piece of your input value and inject it into your handler. It is pretty useful when pattern matching on deep data structures because it avoids the hassle of destructuring your input in your handler.
Since we didn't pass any name to
select(), It will inject the
event.error property as first argument to the handler function. Note that you can still access the full input value with its type narrowed by your pattern as second argument of the handler function:
.with(
[{ status: 'loading' }, { type: 'error', error: select() }],
(error, stateAndEvent) => {
// error: Error
// stateAndEvent: [{ status: 'loading' }, { type: 'error', error: Error }]
}
)
In a pattern, we can only have a single anonymous selection. If you need to select more properties on your input data structure, you will need to give them names:
.with(
[{ status: 'success', data: select('prevData') }, { type: 'error', error: select('err') }],
({ prevData, err }) => {
// Do something with (prevData: string) and (err: Error).
}
)
Each named selection will be injected inside a
selections object, passed as first argument to the handler function. Names can be any strings.
If you need to match on everything but a specific value, you can use a
not(<pattern>) pattern. it's a function taking a pattern and returning its opposite:
.with([{ status: not('loading') }, { type: 'fetch' }], () => ({
status: 'loading',
}))
when() and guard functions
Sometimes, we need to make sure our input value respects a condition that can't be expressed by a pattern. For example, imagine you need to check if a number is positive. In these cases, we can use guard functions: functions taking a value and returning a
boolean.
With
ts-pattern there are two options to use a guard function:
when(<guard function>) inside your pattern
.with(...)
.with(
[
{
status: 'loading',
startTime: when((t) => t + 2000 < Date.now()),
},
{ type: 'cancel' },
],
() => ({
status: 'idle',
})
)
.with(...)
.with optionally accepts a guard function as second parameter, between
the
pattern and the
handler callback:
.with(
[{ status: 'loading' },{ type: 'cancel' }],
([state, event]) => state.startTime + 2000 < Date.now(),
() => ({
status: 'idle'
})
)
This pattern will only match if the guard function returns
true.
__ wildcard
__ will match any value.
You can use it at the top level, or inside your pattern.
.with(__, () => state)
// You could also use it inside your pattern:
.with([__, __], () => state)
// at any level:
.with([__, { type: __ }], () => state)
.exhaustive();
.exhaustive() executes the pattern matching expression, and returns the result. It also enables exhaustiveness checking, making sure we don't forget any possible case in our input value. This extra type safety is very nice because forgetting a case is an easy mistake to make, especially in an evolving code-base.
Note that exhaustive pattern matching is optional. It comes with the trade-off of having longer compilation times because the type checker has more work to do.
Alternatively you can use
.otherwise(), which takes an handler function returning a default value.
.otherwise(handler) is equivalent to
.with(__, handler).exhaustive().
.otherwise(() => state);
If you don't want to use
.exhaustive() and also don't want to provide a default value with
.otherwise(), you can use
.run() instead:
.run();
It's just like
.exhaustive(), but it's unsafe and might throw runtime error if no branch matches your input value.
As you may know,
switch statements allow handling several cases with
the same code block:
switch (type) {
case 'text':
case 'span':
case 'p':
return 'text';
case 'btn':
case 'button':
return 'button';
}
Similarly, ts-pattern lets you pass several patterns to
.with() and if
one of these patterns matches your input, the handler function will be called:
const sanitize = (name: string) =>
match(name)
.with('text', 'span', 'p', () => 'text')
.with('btn', 'button', () => 'button')
.otherwise(() => name);
sanitize('span'); // 'text'
sanitize('p'); // 'text'
sanitize('button'); // 'button'
Obviously, it also works with more complex patterns than strings. Exhaustive matching also works as you would expect.
match
match(value);
Create a
Match object on which you can later call
.with,
.when,
.otherwise and
.run.
function match<TInput, TOutput>(input: TInput): Match<TInput, TOutput>;
input
.with
match(...)
.with(pattern, [...patterns], handler)
function with(
pattern: Pattern<TInput>,
handler: (value: TInput, selections: Selections<TInput>) => TOutput
): Match<TInput, TOutput>;
// Overload for multiple patterns
function with(
pattern1: Pattern<TInput>,
...patterns: Pattern<TInput>[],
// no selection object is provided when using multiple patterns
handler: (value: TInput) => TOutput
): Match<TInput, TOutput>;
// Overload for guard functions
function with(
pattern: Pattern<TInput>[],
when: (value: TInput) => unknown,
handler: (
[selection: Selection<TInput>, ]
value: TInput
) => TOutput
): Match<TInput, TOutput>;
pattern: Pattern<TInput>
handler, the
with clause will match if one of the patterns matches.
when: (value: TInput) => unknown
TInput might be narrowed to a more precise type using the
pattern.
handler: (value: TInput, selections: Selections<TInput>) => TOutput
match case must return values of the same type,
TOutput.
TInput might be narrowed to a more precise type using the
pattern.
selections is an object of properties selected from the input with the
select function.
.when
match(...)
.when(predicate, handler)
function when(
predicate: (value: TInput) => unknown,
handler: (value: TInput) => TOutput
): Match<TInput, TOutput>;
predicate: (value: TInput) => unknown
handler: (value: TInput) => TOutput
match case must return values of the same type,
TOutput.
.exhaustive
match(...)
.with(...)
.exhaustive()
Executes the match case, return its result, and enable exhaustive pattern matching, making sure at compile time that all possible cases are handled.
function exhaustive(): IOutput;
.otherwise
match(...)
.with(...)
.otherwise(defaultHandler)
Executes the match case and return its result.
function otherwise(defaultHandler: (value: TInput) => TOutput): TOutput;
defaultHandler: (value: TInput) => TOutput
default: case of
switch statements.
match case must return values of the same type,
TOutput.
.run
match(...)
.with(...)
.run()
Executes the match case and return its result.
function run(): TOutput;
isMatching
With a single argument:
import { isMatching, __ } from 'ts-pattern';
const isBlogPost = isMatching({
title: __.string,
description: __.string,
});
if (isBlogPost(value)) {
// value: { title: string, description: string }
}
With two arguments:
const blogPostPattern = {
title: __.string,
description: __.string,
};
if (isMatching(blogPostPattern, value)) {
// value: { title: string, description: string }
}
Type guard function to check if a value is matching a pattern or not.
export function isMatching<p extends Pattern<any>>(
pattern: p
): (value: any) => value is InvertPattern<p>;
export function isMatching<p extends Pattern<any>>(
pattern: p,
value: any
): value is InvertPattern<p>;
pattern: Pattern<any>
value?: any
isMatching will return a boolean telling us whether or not the value matches the pattern.
isMatching will return a type guard function taking a value and returning a boolean telling us whether or not the value matches the pattern.
Patterns are values matching one of the possible shapes of your input. They can
be literal values, data structures, wildcards, or special functions like
not,
when and
select.
If your input isn't typed, (if it's a
any or a
unknown), you have no constraints
on the shape of your pattern, you can put whatever you want. In your handler, your
value will take the type described by your pattern.
Literals are primitive JavaScript values, like number, string, boolean, bigint, null, undefined, and symbol.
import { match } from 'ts-pattern';
const input: unknown = 2;
const output = match(input)
.with(2, () => 'number: two')
.with(true, () => 'boolean: true')
.with('hello', () => 'string: hello')
.with(undefined, () => 'undefined')
.with(null, () => 'null')
.with(20n, () => 'bigint: 20n')
.otherwise(() => 'something else');
console.log(output);
// => 'two'
__ wildcard
The
__ pattern will match any value.
import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern';
const input = 'hello';
const output = match(input)
.with(__, () => 'It will always match')
.otherwise(() => 'This string will never be used');
console.log(output);
// => 'It will always match'
__.string wildcard
The
__.string pattern will match any value of type
string.
import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern';
const input = 'hello';
const output = match(input)
.with('bonjour', () => 'Won‘t match')
.with(__.string, () => 'it is a string!')
.run();
console.log(output);
// => 'it is a string!'
__.number wildcard
The
__.number pattern will match any value of type
number.
import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern';
const input = 2;
const output = match<number | string>(input)
.with(__.string, () => 'it is a string!')
.with(__.number, () => 'it is a number!')
.run();
console.log(output);
// => 'it is a number!'
__.boolean wildcard
The
__.boolean pattern will match any value of type
boolean.
import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern';
const input = true;
const output = match<number | string | boolean>(input)
.with(__.string, () => 'it is a string!')
.with(__.number, () => 'it is a number!')
.with(__.boolean, () => 'it is a boolean!')
.run();
console.log(output);
// => 'it is a boolean!'
__.nullish wildcard
The
__.nullish pattern will match any value of type
null or
undefined.
You will not often need this wildcard as ordinarily
null and
undefined
are their own wildcards.
However, sometimes
null and
undefined appear in a union together
(e.g.
null | undefined | string) and you may want to treat them as equivalent.
import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern';
const input = null;
const output = match<number | string | boolean | null | undefined>(input)
.with(__.string, () => 'it is a string!')
.with(__.number, () => 'it is a number!')
.with(__.boolean, () => 'it is a boolean!')
.with(__.nullish, () => 'it is either null or undefined!')
.with(null, () => 'it is null!')
.with(undefined, () => 'it is undefined!')
.exhaustive();
console.log(output);
// => 'it is either null or undefined!'
__.NaN wildcard
The
__.NaN pattern will match
NaN values.
Note that
__.number also matches
NaNs, but this pattern lets you
explicitly match them if you want to handle them separately:
import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern';
const input = NaN;
const output = match<number>(input)
.with(__.NaN, () => 'This is not a number!')
.with(__.number, () => 'This is a number!')
.exhaustive();
console.log(output);
// => 'This is not a number!'
A pattern can be an object with sub-pattern properties. In order to match, the input must be an object with all properties defined on the pattern object and each property must match its sub-pattern.
import { match } from 'ts-pattern';
type Input =
| { type: 'user'; name: string }
| { type: 'image'; src: string }
| { type: 'video'; seconds: number };
let input: Input = { type: 'user', name: 'Gabriel' };
const output = match(input)
.with({ type: 'image' }, () => 'image')
.with({ type: 'video', seconds: 10 }, () => 'video of 10 seconds.')
.with({ type: 'user' }, ({ name }) => `user of name: ${name}`)
.otherwise(() => 'something else');
console.log(output);
// => 'user of name: Gabriel'
To match on a list of values, your pattern can be an array with a single sub-pattern in it. This sub-pattern will be tested against all elements in your input array, and they must all match for your list pattern to match.
import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern';
type Input = { title: string; content: string }[];
let input: Input = [
{ title: 'Hello world!', content: 'This is a very interesting content' },
{ title: 'Bonjour!', content: 'This is a very interesting content too' },
];
const output = match(input)
.with(
[{ title: __.string, content: __.string }],
(posts) => 'a list of posts!'
)
.otherwise(() => 'something else');
console.log(output);
// => 'a list of posts!'
In TypeScript, Tuples are arrays with a fixed number of elements which can be of different types. You can pattern match on tuples with a tuple pattern, matching your value in length and shape.
import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern';
type Input =
| [number, '+', number]
| [number, '-', number]
| [number, '*', number]
| ['-', number];
const input: Input = [3, '*', 4];
const output = match<Input>(input)
.with([__, '+', __], ([x, , y]) => x + y)
.with([__, '-', __], ([x, , y]) => x - y)
.with([__, '*', __], ([x, , y]) => x * y)
.with(['-', __], ([, x]) => -x)
.otherwise(() => NaN);
console.log(output);
// => 12
Similarly to array patterns, set patterns have a different meaning if they contain a single sub-pattern or several of them:
import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern';
type Input = Set<string | number>;
const input: Input = new Set([1, 2, 3]);
const output = match<Input>(input)
.with(new Set([1, 'hello']), (set) => `Set contains 1 and 'hello'`)
.with(new Set([1, 2]), (set) => `Set contains 1 and 2`)
.with(new Set([__.string]), (set) => `Set contains only strings`)
.with(new Set([__.number]), (set) => `Set contains only numbers`)
.otherwise(() => '');
console.log(output);
// => 'Set contains 1 and 2'
If a Set pattern contains one single wildcard pattern, it will match if each value in the input set match the wildcard.
If a Set pattern contains several values, it will match if the input Set contains each of these values.
Map patterns are similar to object patterns. They match if each keyed sub-pattern match the input value for the same key.
import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern';
type Input = Map<string, string | number>;
const input: Input = new Map([
['a', 1],
['b', 2],
['c', 3],
]);
const output = match<Input>(input)
.with(new Map([['b', 2]]), (map) => `map.get('b') is 2`)
.with(new Map([['a', __.string]]), (map) => `map.get('a') is a string`)
.with(
new Map([
['a', __.number],
['c', __.number],
]),
(map) => `map.get('a') and map.get('c') are number`
)
.otherwise(() => '');
console.log(output);
// => 'map.get('b') is 2'
when guards
the
when function enables you to test the input with a custom guard function.
The pattern will match only if all
when functions return a truthy value.
Note that you can narrow down the type of your input by providing a Type Guard function to when.
import { match, when } from 'ts-pattern';
type Input = { score: number };
const output = match<Input>({ score: 10 })
.with(
{
score: when((score): score is 5 => score === 5),
},
(input) => '😐' // input is infered as { score: 5 }
)
.with({ score: when((score) => score < 5) }, () => '😞')
.with({ score: when((score) => score > 5) }, () => '🙂')
.run();
console.log(output);
// => '🙂'
not patterns
The
not function enables you to match on everything but a specific value.
it's a function taking a pattern and returning its opposite:
import { match, not } from 'ts-pattern';
type Input = boolean | number;
const toNumber = (input: Input) =>
match(input)
.with(not(__.boolean), (n) => n) // n: number
.with(true, () => 1)
.with(false, () => 0)
.run();
console.log(toNumber(2));
// => 2
console.log(toNumber(true));
// => 1
select patterns
The
select function enables us to pick a piece of our input data structure
and inject it in our handler function.
It's especially useful when pattern matching on deep data structure to avoid the hassle of destructuring it in the handler function.
Selections can be either named (with
select('someName')) or anonymous (with
select()).
You can have only one anonymous selection by pattern, and the selected value will be directly inject in your handler as first argument:
import { match, select } from 'ts-pattern';
type Input =
| { type: 'post'; user: { name: string } }
| { ... };
const input = { type: 'post', user: { name: 'Gabriel' } }
const output = match<Input>(input)
.with(
{ type: 'post', user: { name: select() } },
username => username // username: string
)
.otherwise(() => 'anonymous');
console.log(output);
// => 'Gabriel'
If you need to select several things inside your input data structure, you can name your selections by giving a string to
select(<name>). Each selection will be passed as first argument to your handler in an object.
import { match, select } from 'ts-pattern';
type Input =
| { type: 'post'; user: { name: string }, content: string }
| { ... };
const input = { type: 'post', user: { name: 'Gabriel' }, content: 'Hello!' }
const output = match<Input>(input)
.with(
{ type: 'post', user: { name: select('name') }, content: select('body') },
({ name, body }) => `${name} wrote "${body}"`
)
.otherwise(() => '');
console.log(output);
// => 'Gabriel wrote "Hello!"'
instanceOf patterns
The
instanceOf function lets you build a pattern to check if
a value is an instance of a class:
import { match, instanceOf } from 'ts-pattern';
class A {
a = 'a';
}
class B {
b = 'b';
}
type Input = { value: A | B };
const input = { value: new A() };
const output = match<Input>(input)
.with({ value: instanceOf(A) }, (a) => {
return 'instance of A!';
})
.with({ value: instanceOf(B) }, (b) => {
return 'instance of B!';
})
.exhaustive();
console.log(output);
// => 'instance of A!'
ts-pattern heavily relies on TypeScript's type system to automatically infer the precise type of your input value based on your pattern. Here are a few examples showing how the input type would be narrowed using various patterns:
type Input = { type: string } | string;
match<Input, 'ok'>({ type: 'hello' })
.with(__, (value) => 'ok') // value: Input
.with(__.string, (value) => 'ok') // value: string
.with(
when((value) => true),
(value) => 'ok' // value: Input
)
.with(
when((value): value is string => true),
(value) => 'ok' // value: string
)
.with(not('hello'), (value) => 'ok') // value: Input
.with(not(__.string), (value) => 'ok') // value: { type: string }
.with(not({ type: __.string }), (value) => 'ok') // value: string
.with(not(when(() => true)), (value) => 'ok') // value: Input
.with({ type: __ }, (value) => 'ok') // value: { type: string }
.with({ type: __.string }, (value) => 'ok') // value: { type: string }
.with({ type: when(() => true) }, (value) => 'ok') // value: { type: string }
.with({ type: not('hello' as const) }, (value) => 'ok') // value: { type: string }
.with({ type: not(__.string) }, (value) => 'ok') // value: never
.with({ type: not(when(() => true)) }, (value) => 'ok') // value: { type: string }
.run();
This library has been heavily inspired by this great article by Wim Jongeneel: Pattern Matching in TypeScript with Record and Wildcard Patterns. It made me realize pattern matching could be implemented in userland and we didn't have to wait for it to be added to the language itself. I'm really grateful for that 🙏
typescript-pattern-matching
Wim Jongeneel released his own npm package for pattern matching.
ts-pattern has a few
notable differences:
ts-patterns's goal is to be a well unit-tested, well documented, production ready library.
__.
.exhaustive().
select() function.