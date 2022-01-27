The exhaustive Pattern Matching library for TypeScript with smart type inference.

import { match, select } from 'ts-pattern' ; type Data = | { type : 'text' ; content: string } | { type : 'img' ; src: string }; type Result = | { type : 'ok' ; data: Data } | { type : 'error' ; error: Error }; const result: Result = ...; return match(result) .with({ type : 'error' }, ( res ) => `<p>Oups! An error occured</p>` ) .with({ type : 'ok' , data: { type : 'text' } }, ( res ) => `<p> ${res.data.content} </p>` ) .with({ type : 'ok' , data: { type : 'img' , src: select() } }, ( src ) => `<img src= ${src} />` ) .exhaustive();

About

Write better and safer conditions. Pattern matching lets you express complex conditions in a single, compact expression. Your code becomes shorter and more readable. Exhaustiveness checking ensures you haven’t forgotten any possible case.

Features

Works on any data structure : nested objects, arrays, tuples, Sets, Maps and all primitive types.

: nested objects, arrays, tuples, Sets, Maps and all primitive types. Typesafe , with helpful type inference.

, with helpful type inference. Exhaustive matching support, enforcing that you are matching every possible case with .exhaustive() .

support, enforcing that you are matching every possible case with . Expressive API , with catch-all and type specific wildcards : __ .

, with catch-all and type specific : . Supports when(<predicate>) and not(<pattern>) patterns for complex cases.

and patterns for complex cases. Supports properties selection, via the select(<name?>) function.

function. Tiny bundle footprint (only 1.4kb).

What is Pattern Matching?

Pattern Matching is a technique coming from functional programming languages to declaratively write conditional code branches based on the structure of a value. This technique has proven itself to be much more powerful and much less verbose than imperative alternatives (if/else/switch statements) especially when branching on complex data structures or on several values.

Pattern Matching is implemented in Haskell, Rust, Swift, Elixir and many other languages. There is a tc39 proposal to add Pattern Matching to the EcmaScript specification, but it is still in stage 1 and isn't likely to land before several years (if ever). Luckily, pattern matching can be implemented in userland. ts-pattern Provides a typesafe pattern matching implementation that you can start using today.

Read the introduction blog post: Bringing Pattern Matching to TypeScript 🎨 Introducing TS-Pattern v3.0

Installation

Via npm

npm install ts-pattern

Via yarn

yarn add ts-pattern

compatibility with different TypeScript versions

ts-pattern TypeScript v4.2+ TypeScript v4.1+ TypeScript v3.x- v3.x ✅ ⚠️ ❌ v2.x ✅ ✅ ❌ v1.x ✅ ✅ ✅

✅ Full support

⚠️ Partial support, everything works except passing more than 2 patterns to .with()

❌ No support

Documentation

Getting Started

As an example, we are going to create a state reducer for a frontend application fetching some data using an HTTP request.

Example: a state reducer with ts-pattern

Our application can be in four different states: idle , loading , success and error . Depending on which state we are in, some events can occur. Here are all the possible types of event our application can respond to: fetch , success , error and cancel .

I use the word event but you can replace it with action if you are used to Redux's terminology.

type State = | { status: 'idle' } | { status: 'loading' ; startTime: number } | { status: 'success' ; data: string } | { status: 'error' ; error: Error }; type Event = | { type : 'fetch' } | { type : 'success' ; data: string } | { type : 'error' ; error: Error } | { type : 'cancel' };

Even though our application can handle 4 events, only a subset of these events make sense for each given state. For instance we can only cancel a request if we are currently in the loading state. To avoid unwanted state changes that could lead to bugs, we want to create a reducer function that matches on both the state and the event and return a new state.

This is a case where match really shines. Instead of writing nested switch statements, we can do that in a very expressive way:

import { match, __, not, select, when } from 'ts-pattern' ; const reducer = (state: State, event: Event): State => match<[State, Event], State>([state, event]) .with([{ status: 'loading' }, { type : 'success' }], ( [, event] ) => ({ status: 'success' , data: event.data, })) .with( [{ status: 'loading' }, { type : 'error' , error: select() }], ( error ) => ({ status: 'error' , error, }) ) .with([{ status: not( 'loading' ) }, { type : 'fetch' }], () => ({ status: 'loading' , startTime: Date .now(), })) .with( [ { status: 'loading' , startTime: when( ( t ) => t + 2000 < Date .now()) }, { type : 'cancel' }, ], () => ({ status: 'idle' , }) ) .with(__, () => state) .exhaustive();

Let's go through this bit by bit:

match takes a value and returns a builder on which you can add your pattern matching cases.

match<[State, Event], State>([state, event]);

Here we wrap the state and the event objects in an array and we explicitly specify the type [State, Event] to make sure it is interpreted as a Tuple by TypeScript, so we can match on each value separately.

Most of the time, you don't need to specify the type of input and output with match<Input, Output>(...) because match is able to infer both of these types.

Then we add a first with clause:

.with([{ status: 'loading' }, { type : 'success' }], ( [state, event] ) => ({ status: 'success' , data: event.data, }))

The first argument is the pattern: the shape of value you expect for this branch.

The second argument is the handler function: the code branch that will be called if the input value matches the pattern.

The handler function takes the input value as first parameter with its type narrowed down to what the pattern matches.

In the second with clause, we use the select function:

.with( [{ status: 'loading' }, { type : 'error' , error: select() }], ( error ) => ({ status: 'error' , error, }) )

select let you extract a piece of your input value and inject it into your handler. It is pretty useful when pattern matching on deep data structures because it avoids the hassle of destructuring your input in your handler.

Since we didn't pass any name to select() , It will inject the event.error property as first argument to the handler function. Note that you can still access the full input value with its type narrowed by your pattern as second argument of the handler function:

.with( [{ status: 'loading' }, { type : 'error' , error: select() }], ( error, stateAndEvent ) => { } )

In a pattern, we can only have a single anonymous selection. If you need to select more properties on your input data structure, you will need to give them names:

.with( [{ status: 'success' , data: select( 'prevData' ) }, { type : 'error' , error: select( 'err' ) }], ( { prevData, err } ) => { } )

Each named selection will be injected inside a selections object, passed as first argument to the handler function. Names can be any strings.

If you need to match on everything but a specific value, you can use a not(<pattern>) pattern. it's a function taking a pattern and returning its opposite:

.with([{ status: not( 'loading' ) }, { type : 'fetch' }], () => ({ status: 'loading' , }))

when() and guard functions

Sometimes, we need to make sure our input value respects a condition that can't be expressed by a pattern. For example, imagine you need to check if a number is positive. In these cases, we can use guard functions: functions taking a value and returning a boolean .

With ts-pattern there are two options to use a guard function:

use when(<guard function>) inside your pattern

inside your pattern pass it as second parameter to .with(...)

using when(predicate)

.with( [ { status: 'loading' , startTime: when( ( t ) => t + 2000 < Date .now()), }, { type : 'cancel' }, ], () => ({ status: 'idle' , }) )

Passing a guard function to .with(...)

.with optionally accepts a guard function as second parameter, between the pattern and the handler callback:

.with( [{ status: 'loading' },{ type : 'cancel' }], ( [state, event] ) => state.startTime + 2000 < Date .now(), () => ({ status: 'idle' }) )

This pattern will only match if the guard function returns true .

the __ wildcard

__ will match any value. You can use it at the top level, or inside your pattern.

.with(__, () => state) .with([__, __], () => state) .with([__, { type : __ }], () => state)

.exhaustive(), .otherwise() and .run()

.exhaustive();

.exhaustive() executes the pattern matching expression, and returns the result. It also enables exhaustiveness checking, making sure we don't forget any possible case in our input value. This extra type safety is very nice because forgetting a case is an easy mistake to make, especially in an evolving code-base.

Note that exhaustive pattern matching is optional. It comes with the trade-off of having longer compilation times because the type checker has more work to do.

Alternatively you can use .otherwise() , which takes an handler function returning a default value. .otherwise(handler) is equivalent to .with(__, handler).exhaustive() .

.otherwise( () => state);

If you don't want to use .exhaustive() and also don't want to provide a default value with .otherwise() , you can use .run() instead:

.run();

It's just like .exhaustive() , but it's unsafe and might throw runtime error if no branch matches your input value.

Matching several patterns

As you may know, switch statements allow handling several cases with the same code block:

switch ( type ) { case 'text' : case 'span' : case 'p' : return 'text' ; case 'btn' : case 'button' : return 'button' ; }

Similarly, ts-pattern lets you pass several patterns to .with() and if one of these patterns matches your input, the handler function will be called:

const sanitize = ( name: string ) => match(name) .with( 'text' , 'span' , 'p' , () => 'text' ) .with( 'btn' , 'button' , () => 'button' ) .otherwise( () => name); sanitize( 'span' ); sanitize( 'p' ); sanitize( 'button' );

Obviously, it also works with more complex patterns than strings. Exhaustive matching also works as you would expect.

API Reference

match

match(value);

Create a Match object on which you can later call .with , .when , .otherwise and .run .

Signature

function match < TInput , TOutput >( input: TInput ): Match < TInput , TOutput > ;

Arguments

input Required the input value your patterns will be tested against.



match(...) .with(pattern, [...patterns], handler)

Signature

function with ( pattern: Pattern<TInput>, handler: (value: TInput, selections: Selections<TInput>) => TOutput ): Match < TInput , TOutput > ; function with ( pattern1: Pattern<TInput>, ...patterns: Pattern<TInput>[], handler: (value: TInput) => TOutput ): Match < TInput , TOutput > ; function with ( pattern: Pattern<TInput>[], when: (value: TInput) => unknown, handler: ( [selection: Selection<TInput>, ] value: TInput ) => TOutput ): Match < TInput , TOutput > ;

Arguments

pattern: Pattern<TInput> Required The pattern your input must match for the handler to be called. See all valid patterns below If you provide several patterns before providing the handler , the with clause will match if one of the patterns matches.

when: (value: TInput) => unknown Optional Additional condition the input must satisfy for the handler to be called. The input will match if your guard function returns a truthy value. TInput might be narrowed to a more precise type using the pattern .

handler: (value: TInput, selections: Selections<TInput>) => TOutput Required Function called when the match conditions are satisfied. All handlers on a single match case must return values of the same type, TOutput . TInput might be narrowed to a more precise type using the pattern . selections is an object of properties selected from the input with the select function.



match(...) .when(predicate, handler)

Signature

function when ( predicate: (value: TInput) => unknown, handler: (value: TInput) => TOutput ): Match < TInput , TOutput > ;

Arguments

predicate: (value: TInput) => unknown Required Condition the input must satisfy for the handler to be called.

handler: (value: TInput) => TOutput Required Function called when the predicate condition is satisfied. All handlers on a single match case must return values of the same type, TOutput .



match(...) .with(...) .exhaustive()

Executes the match case, return its result, and enable exhaustive pattern matching, making sure at compile time that all possible cases are handled.

Signature

function exhaustive ( ): IOutput ;

match(...) .with(...) .otherwise(defaultHandler)

Executes the match case and return its result.

Signature

function otherwise ( defaultHandler: (value: TInput) => TOutput ): TOutput ;

Arguments

defaultHandler: (value: TInput) => TOutput Required Function called if no pattern matched the input value. Think of it as the default: case of switch statements. All handlers on a single match case must return values of the same type, TOutput .



match(...) .with(...) .run()

Executes the match case and return its result.

Signature

function run ( ): TOutput ;

isMatching

With a single argument:

import { isMatching, __ } from 'ts-pattern' ; const isBlogPost = isMatching({ title: __.string, description: __.string, }); if (isBlogPost(value)) { }

With two arguments:

const blogPostPattern = { title: __.string, description: __.string, }; if (isMatching(blogPostPattern, value)) { }

Type guard function to check if a value is matching a pattern or not.

Signature

export function isMatching < p extends Pattern < any >>( pattern: p ): ( value: any ) => value is InvertPattern < p > ; export function isMatching < p extends Pattern < any >>( pattern: p, value: any ): value is InvertPattern < p > ;

Arguments

pattern: Pattern<any> Required The pattern a value should match.

value?: any Optional if a value is given as second argument, isMatching will return a boolean telling us whether or not the value matches the pattern. if the only argument given to the function is the pattern, then isMatching will return a type guard function taking a value and returning a boolean telling us whether or not the value matches the pattern.



Patterns

Patterns are values matching one of the possible shapes of your input. They can be literal values, data structures, wildcards, or special functions like not , when and select .

If your input isn't typed, (if it's a any or a unknown ), you have no constraints on the shape of your pattern, you can put whatever you want. In your handler, your value will take the type described by your pattern.

Literals

Literals are primitive JavaScript values, like number, string, boolean, bigint, null, undefined, and symbol.

import { match } from 'ts-pattern' ; const input: unknown = 2 ; const output = match(input) .with( 2 , () => 'number: two' ) .with( true , () => 'boolean: true' ) .with( 'hello' , () => 'string: hello' ) .with( undefined , () => 'undefined' ) .with( null , () => 'null' ) .with( 20n , () => 'bigint: 20n' ) .otherwise( () => 'something else' ); console .log(output);

__ wildcard

The __ pattern will match any value.

import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern' ; const input = 'hello' ; const output = match(input) .with(__, () => 'It will always match' ) .otherwise( () => 'This string will never be used' ); console .log(output);

__.string wildcard

The __.string pattern will match any value of type string .

import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern' ; const input = 'hello' ; const output = match(input) .with( 'bonjour' , () => 'Won‘t match' ) .with(__.string, () => 'it is a string!' ) .run(); console .log(output);

__.number wildcard

The __.number pattern will match any value of type number .

import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern' ; const input = 2 ; const output = match< number | string >(input) .with(__.string, () => 'it is a string!' ) .with(__.number, () => 'it is a number!' ) .run(); console .log(output);

__.boolean wildcard

The __.boolean pattern will match any value of type boolean .

import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern' ; const input = true ; const output = match< number | string | boolean >(input) .with(__.string, () => 'it is a string!' ) .with(__.number, () => 'it is a number!' ) .with(__.boolean, () => 'it is a boolean!' ) .run(); console .log(output);

__.nullish wildcard

The __.nullish pattern will match any value of type null or undefined .

You will not often need this wildcard as ordinarily null and undefined are their own wildcards.

However, sometimes null and undefined appear in a union together (e.g. null | undefined | string ) and you may want to treat them as equivalent.

import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern' ; const input = null ; const output = match< number | string | boolean | null | undefined >(input) .with(__.string, () => 'it is a string!' ) .with(__.number, () => 'it is a number!' ) .with(__.boolean, () => 'it is a boolean!' ) .with(__.nullish, () => 'it is either null or undefined!' ) .with( null , () => 'it is null!' ) .with( undefined , () => 'it is undefined!' ) .exhaustive(); console .log(output);

__.NaN wildcard

The __.NaN pattern will match NaN values.

Note that __.number also matches NaNs , but this pattern lets you explicitly match them if you want to handle them separately:

import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern' ; const input = NaN ; const output = match< number >(input) .with(__.NaN, () => 'This is not a number!' ) .with(__.number, () => 'This is a number!' ) .exhaustive(); console .log(output);

Objects

A pattern can be an object with sub-pattern properties. In order to match, the input must be an object with all properties defined on the pattern object and each property must match its sub-pattern.

import { match } from 'ts-pattern' ; type Input = | { type : 'user' ; name: string } | { type : 'image' ; src: string } | { type : 'video' ; seconds: number }; let input: Input = { type : 'user' , name: 'Gabriel' }; const output = match(input) .with({ type : 'image' }, () => 'image' ) .with({ type : 'video' , seconds: 10 }, () => 'video of 10 seconds.' ) .with({ type : 'user' }, ( { name } ) => `user of name: ${name} ` ) .otherwise( () => 'something else' ); console .log(output);

Lists (arrays)

To match on a list of values, your pattern can be an array with a single sub-pattern in it. This sub-pattern will be tested against all elements in your input array, and they must all match for your list pattern to match.

import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern' ; type Input = { title: string ; content: string }[]; let input: Input = [ { title: 'Hello world!' , content: 'This is a very interesting content' }, { title: 'Bonjour!' , content: 'This is a very interesting content too' }, ]; const output = match(input) .with( [{ title: __.string, content: __.string }], ( posts ) => 'a list of posts!' ) .otherwise( () => 'something else' ); console .log(output);

Tuples (arrays)

In TypeScript, Tuples are arrays with a fixed number of elements which can be of different types. You can pattern match on tuples with a tuple pattern, matching your value in length and shape.

import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern' ; type Input = | [ number , '+' , number ] | [ number , '-' , number ] | [ number , '*' , number ] | [ '-' , number ]; const input: Input = [ 3 , '*' , 4 ]; const output = match<Input>(input) .with([__, '+' , __], ( [x, , y] ) => x + y) .with([__, '-' , __], ( [x, , y] ) => x - y) .with([__, '*' , __], ( [x, , y] ) => x * y) .with([ '-' , __], ( [, x] ) => -x) .otherwise( () => NaN ); console .log(output);

Sets

Similarly to array patterns, set patterns have a different meaning if they contain a single sub-pattern or several of them:

import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern' ; type Input = Set< string | number >; const input: Input = new Set([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); const output = match<Input>(input) .with( new Set([ 1 , 'hello' ]), ( set ) => `Set contains 1 and 'hello'` ) .with( new Set([ 1 , 2 ]), ( set ) => `Set contains 1 and 2` ) .with( new Set([__.string]), ( set ) => `Set contains only strings` ) .with( new Set([__.number]), ( set ) => `Set contains only numbers` ) .otherwise( () => '' ); console .log(output);

If a Set pattern contains one single wildcard pattern, it will match if each value in the input set match the wildcard.

If a Set pattern contains several values, it will match if the input Set contains each of these values.

Maps

Map patterns are similar to object patterns. They match if each keyed sub-pattern match the input value for the same key.

import { match, __ } from 'ts-pattern' ; type Input = Map< string , string | number >; const input: Input = new Map([ [ 'a' , 1 ], [ 'b' , 2 ], [ 'c' , 3 ], ]); const output = match<Input>(input) .with( new Map([[ 'b' , 2 ]]), ( map ) => `map.get('b') is 2` ) .with( new Map([[ 'a' , __.string]]), ( map ) => `map.get('a') is a string` ) .with( new Map([ [ 'a' , __.number], [ 'c' , __.number], ]), ( map ) => `map.get('a') and map.get('c') are number` ) .otherwise( () => '' ); console .log(output);

when guards

the when function enables you to test the input with a custom guard function. The pattern will match only if all when functions return a truthy value.

Note that you can narrow down the type of your input by providing a Type Guard function to when.

import { match, when } from 'ts-pattern' ; type Input = { score: number }; const output = match<Input>({ score: 10 }) .with( { score: when((score): score is 5 => score === 5 ), }, ( input ) => '😐' ) .with({ score: when( ( score ) => score < 5 ) }, () => '😞' ) .with({ score: when( ( score ) => score > 5 ) }, () => '🙂' ) .run(); console .log(output);

not patterns

The not function enables you to match on everything but a specific value. it's a function taking a pattern and returning its opposite:

import { match, not } from 'ts-pattern' ; type Input = boolean | number ; const toNumber = ( input: Input ) => match(input) .with(not(__.boolean), ( n ) => n) .with( true , () => 1 ) .with( false , () => 0 ) .run(); console .log(toNumber( 2 )); console .log(toNumber( true ));

select patterns

The select function enables us to pick a piece of our input data structure and inject it in our handler function.

It's especially useful when pattern matching on deep data structure to avoid the hassle of destructuring it in the handler function.

Selections can be either named (with select('someName') ) or anonymous (with select() ).

You can have only one anonymous selection by pattern, and the selected value will be directly inject in your handler as first argument:

import { match, select } from 'ts-pattern' ; type Input = | { type : 'post' ; user: { name: string } } | { ... }; const input = { type : 'post' , user: { name: 'Gabriel' } } const output = match<Input>(input) .with( { type : 'post' , user: { name: select() } }, username => username ) .otherwise( () => 'anonymous' ); console .log(output);

If you need to select several things inside your input data structure, you can name your selections by giving a string to select(<name>) . Each selection will be passed as first argument to your handler in an object.

import { match, select } from 'ts-pattern' ; type Input = | { type : 'post' ; user: { name: string }, content: string } | { ... }; const input = { type : 'post' , user: { name: 'Gabriel' }, content: 'Hello!' } const output = match<Input>(input) .with( { type : 'post' , user: { name: select( 'name' ) }, content: select( 'body' ) }, ( { name, body } ) => ` ${name} wrote " ${body} "` ) .otherwise( () => '' ); console .log(output);

instanceOf patterns

The instanceOf function lets you build a pattern to check if a value is an instance of a class:

import { match, instanceOf } from 'ts-pattern' ; class A { a = 'a' ; } class B { b = 'b' ; } type Input = { value: A | B }; const input = { value: new A() }; const output = match<Input>(input) .with({ value: instanceOf(A) }, ( a ) => { return 'instance of A!' ; }) .with({ value: instanceOf(B) }, ( b ) => { return 'instance of B!' ; }) .exhaustive(); console .log(output);

type inference

ts-pattern heavily relies on TypeScript's type system to automatically infer the precise type of your input value based on your pattern. Here are a few examples showing how the input type would be narrowed using various patterns:

type Input = { type : string } | string ; match<Input, 'ok' >({ type : 'hello' }) .with(__, ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with(__.string, ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with( when( ( value ) => true ), ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with( when((value): value is string => true ), ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with(not( 'hello' ), ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with(not(__.string), ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with(not({ type : __.string }), ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with(not(when( () => true )), ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with({ type : __ }, ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with({ type : __.string }, ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with({ type : when( () => true ) }, ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with({ type : not( 'hello' as const ) }, ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with({ type : not(__.string) }, ( value ) => 'ok' ) .with({ type : not(when( () => true )) }, ( value ) => 'ok' ) .run();

Inspirations

This library has been heavily inspired by this great article by Wim Jongeneel: Pattern Matching in TypeScript with Record and Wildcard Patterns. It made me realize pattern matching could be implemented in userland and we didn't have to wait for it to be added to the language itself. I'm really grateful for that 🙏

how is this different from typescript-pattern-matching

Wim Jongeneel released his own npm package for pattern matching. ts-pattern has a few notable differences: