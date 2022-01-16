Directly patch typescript installation to allow custom transformers (plugins).
tsconfig.json, or provided programmatically in
CompilerOptions.
ts-patch /?)
Program instance during creation. (see: Transforming Program)
<yarn|npm|pnpm> add -D ts-patch
# For advanced options, see: ts-patch /?
ts-patch install
prepare script (keeps patch persisted after npm install)
package.json
{
/* ... */
"scripts": {
"prepare": "ts-patch install -s"
}
}
With a couple years of hindsight, it's time for a much needed redesign to make a more complete plugin ecosystem! The new design will also be friendlier for the various package management apps.
Development is already underway, but my time to work on it is limited! To follow progress, see this discussion.
Notes —
Add transformers to
compilerOptions in
plugins array.
Examples
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
// Source Transformer: 'type' defaults to 'program'
{ "transform": "transformer-module", "someOption1": 123, "someOption2": 321 },
// Source Transformer: program signature
{ "transform": "./transformers/my-transformer.ts", "type": "program" },
// Source Transformer: program signature, applies after TS transformers
{ "transform": "transformer-module1", "type": "config", "after": true },
// Source Transformer: checker signature, applies to TS declarations
{ "transform": "transformer-module2", "type": "checker", "afterDeclarations": true },
// Source Transformer: raw signature
{ "transform": "transformer-module3", "type": "raw" },
// Source Transformer: compilerOptions signature
{ "transform": "transformer-module4", "type": "compilerOptions" },
// Program Transformer: Only has one signature - no type specified, because it does not apply
{ "transform": "transformer-module5", "transformProgram": true }
]
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Description
|transform
|string
|Module name or path to transformer (.ts or .js)
|type
|string
|Source Transformer entry point signature (see: Source Transformer Signatures)
|import
|string
|Name of exported transformer function (defaults to
default export)
|tsConfig
|string
|tsconfig.json file for transformer (allows specifying compileOptions, path mapping support, etc)
|after
|boolean
|Apply transformer after stock TS transformers.
|afterDeclarations
|boolean
|Apply transformer to declaration (*.d.ts) files (TypeScript 2.9+).
|transformProgram
|boolean
|Transform
Program during
ts.createProgram() (see: Transforming Program)
|...
|Provide your own custom options, which will be passed to the transformer
Note: Required options are bold
The following are the possible values for the
type option and their corresponding entry point signatures.
Note: These apply to Source Transformers only.
Signature with
ts.Program instance:
(program: ts.Program, config: PluginConfig, extras: TransformerExtras) => ts.TransformerFactory
ts.TransformerFactory >>>
(context: ts.TransformationContext) => (sourceFile: ts.SourceFile) => ts.SourceFile
TransformerExtras >>> See Type Declaration
Note: This is not the configuration for a Program Transformer.
Signature with transformer's config:
(config: PluginConfig) => ts.TransformerFactory
Signature with
ts.TypeChecker:
(checker: ts.TypeChecker, config: PluginConfig) => ts.TransformerFactory
Signature without
ts-patch wrapper:
/* ts.TransformerFactory */
(context: ts.TransformationContext) => (sourceFile: ts.SourceFile) => ts.SourceFile
(compilerOpts: ts.CompilerOptions, config: PluginConfig) => ts.TransformerFactory
Transformers can be written in JS or TS.
// transformer1-module
import * as ts from 'typescript';
export default function(program: ts.Program, pluginOptions: any) {
return (ctx: ts.TransformationContext) => {
return (sourceFile: ts.SourceFile) => {
function visitor(node: ts.Node): ts.Node {
// if (ts.isCallExpression(node)) {
// return ts.createLiteral('call');
// }
return ts.visitEachChild(node, visitor, ctx);
}
return ts.visitEachChild(sourceFile, visitor, ctx);
};
};
}
{ transform: "typescript-transform-paths" }
{ transform: "typescript-is/lib/transform-inline/transformer" }
{ transform: "ts-transform-img/dist/transform", type: "config" }
{ transform: "ts-transform-css-modules/dist/transform", type: "config" }
{ transform: "ts-transform-react-intl/dist/transform", import: "transform", type: "config" }
{ transform: "ts-nameof", type: "raw" }
{ transform: "typescript-transform-jsx" }
{ transform: "ts-transformer-minify-privates" }
Sometimes you want to do more than just transform source code. For example you may want to:
For this, we've introduced what we call a Program Transformer. The transform action takes place during
ts.createProgram, and allows
re-creating the
Program instance that typescript uses.
To configure a Program Transformer, supply
"transformProgram": true in the config transformer entry.
Note: The
type,
before, and
after options do not apply to a Program Transformer and will be ignored
There is only one possible signature for a Program Transformer entry point.
(program: ts.Program, host: ts.CompilerHost | undefined, options: PluginConfig, extras: ProgramTransformerExtras) => ts.Program
ProgramTransformerExtras >>> See Type Declaration
/**
* Add a file to Program
*/
import * as ts from 'typescript';
import * as path from 'path';
import { ProgramTransformerExtras, PluginConfig } from 'ts-patch';
export const newFile = path.resolve(__dirname, 'added-file.ts');
export default function (
program: ts.Program,
host: ts.CompilerHost | undefined,
options: PluginConfig,
{ ts: tsInstance }: ProgramTransformerExtras
) {
return tsInstance.createProgram(
/* rootNames */ program.getRootFileNames().concat([ newFile ]),
program.getCompilerOptions(),
host,
/* oldProgram */ program
);
}
Note: For a more complete example, see Transforming Program with additional AST transformations
Diagnostics can be altered in a Source Transformer.
To alter diagnostics, use the program type signature, and use the following properties from the
TransformerExtras parameter
|property
|description
|diagnostics
|Reference to
Diagnostic array
|addDiagnostic()
|Directly add
Diagnostic to
diagnostics array
|removeDiagnostic()
|Directly remove
Diagnostic from
diagnostics array (uses splice, for safe removal)
|Tool
|Type
|Description
|TS AST Viewer
|Website
|Allows you to see the
Node structure and other TS properties of your source code.
|ts-query
|NPM Package
|Perform fast CSS-like queries on AST to find specific nodes (by attribute, kind, name, etc)
|ts-query Playground
|Website
|Test
ts-query in realtime
|ts-expose-internals
|NPM Package
|Exposes internal types and methods of the TS compiler API
|Author
|Module
|Ron S.
|ts-patch
|cevek
|ttypescript
#typescript-compiler-api tag
#compiler-api room on the TypeScript Discord Server.
This project is licensed under the MIT License, as described in
LICENSE.md