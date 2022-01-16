TS Patch

Directly patch typescript installation to allow custom transformers (plugins).

Plugins are specified in tsconfig.json , or provided programmatically in CompilerOptions .

, or provided programmatically in . Based on ttypescript - Fully compatible + offers more features

Features

Patch / unpatch any version of typescript (4.0+)

Advanced options for patching individual libraries, specific locations, etc. (see ts-patch /? )

) (New) Supports 'transforming' the Program instance during creation. (see: Transforming Program)

instance during creation. (see: Transforming Program) (New) Add, remove, or modify diagnostics! (see: Altering Diagnostics)

Setup

Install package

<yarn|npm|pnpm> add -D ts-patch

Patch typescript

For advanced options, see: ts-patch /? ts-patch install

Add prepare script (keeps patch persisted after npm install)

package.json

{ /* ... */ "scripts": { "prepare": "ts-patch install -s" } }

Rewrite Coming Soon...

With a couple years of hindsight, it's time for a much needed redesign to make a more complete plugin ecosystem! The new design will also be friendlier for the various package management apps.

Development is already underway, but my time to work on it is limited! To follow progress, see this discussion.

Notes —

The new version will be a major release

It will still support all legacy packages and config

Previous major version will be maintained and patched for any issues for at least one year

Table of Contents

Configuring

Add transformers to compilerOptions in plugins array.

Examples

{ "compilerOptions": { "plugins": [ // Source Transformer: 'type' defaults to 'program' { "transform": "transformer-module", "someOption1": 123, "someOption2": 321 }, // Source Transformer: program signature { "transform": "./transformers/my-transformer.ts", "type": "program" }, // Source Transformer: program signature, applies after TS transformers { "transform": "transformer-module1", "type": "config", "after": true }, // Source Transformer: checker signature, applies to TS declarations { "transform": "transformer-module2", "type": "checker", "afterDeclarations": true }, // Source Transformer: raw signature { "transform": "transformer-module3", "type": "raw" }, // Source Transformer: compilerOptions signature { "transform": "transformer-module4", "type": "compilerOptions" }, // Program Transformer: Only has one signature - no type specified, because it does not apply { "transform": "transformer-module5", "transformProgram": true } ] } }

Plugin Options

Option Type Description transform string Module name or path to transformer (.ts or .js) type string Source Transformer entry point signature (see: Source Transformer Signatures) import string Name of exported transformer function (defaults to default export) tsConfig string tsconfig.json file for transformer (allows specifying compileOptions, path mapping support, etc) after boolean Apply transformer after stock TS transformers. afterDeclarations boolean Apply transformer to declaration (*.d.ts) files (TypeScript 2.9+). transformProgram boolean Transform Program during ts.createProgram() (see: Transforming Program) ... Provide your own custom options, which will be passed to the transformer

Note: Required options are bold

Source Transformer Signatures

The following are the possible values for the type option and their corresponding entry point signatures.

Note: These apply to Source Transformers only.

program (default)

Signature with ts.Program instance:

(program: ts.Program, config: PluginConfig, extras: TransformerExtras) => ts.TransformerFactory

ts.TransformerFactory >>> (context: ts.TransformationContext) => (sourceFile: ts.SourceFile) => ts.SourceFile

TransformerExtras >>> See Type Declaration

Note: This is not the configuration for a Program Transformer.

config

Signature with transformer's config:

(config: PluginConfig) => ts.TransformerFactory

checker

Signature with ts.TypeChecker :

(checker: ts.TypeChecker, config: PluginConfig) => ts.TransformerFactory

raw

Signature without ts-patch wrapper:

(context: ts.TransformationContext) => ( sourceFile: ts.SourceFile ) => ts.SourceFile

compilerOptions

(compilerOpts: ts.CompilerOptions, config: PluginConfig) => ts.TransformerFactory

Usage

Transforming AST Nodes

Transformers can be written in JS or TS.

import * as ts from 'typescript' ; export default function ( program: ts.Program, pluginOptions: any ) { return ( ctx: ts.TransformationContext ) => { return ( sourceFile: ts.SourceFile ) => { function visitor ( node: ts.Node ): ts . Node { return ts.visitEachChild(node, visitor, ctx); } return ts.visitEachChild(sourceFile, visitor, ctx); }; }; }

Example Node Transformers

{ transform: "typescript-transform-paths" }

{ transform: "typescript-is/lib/transform-inline/transformer" }

{ transform: "ts-transform-img/dist/transform", type: "config" }

{ transform: "ts-transform-css-modules/dist/transform", type: "config" }

{ transform: "ts-transform-react-intl/dist/transform", import: "transform", type: "config" }

{ transform: "ts-nameof", type: "raw" }

{ transform: "typescript-transform-jsx" }

{ transform: "ts-transformer-minify-privates" }

Transforming Program

Sometimes you want to do more than just transform source code. For example you may want to:

TypeCheck code after it's been transformed

Generate code and add it to the program

Add or remove emit files during transformation

For this, we've introduced what we call a Program Transformer. The transform action takes place during ts.createProgram , and allows re-creating the Program instance that typescript uses.

Configuring Program Transformer

To configure a Program Transformer, supply "transformProgram": true in the config transformer entry.

Note: The type , before , and after options do not apply to a Program Transformer and will be ignored

See Config Example

Signature

There is only one possible signature for a Program Transformer entry point.

(program: ts.Program, host: ts.CompilerHost | undefined , options: PluginConfig, extras: ProgramTransformerExtras) => ts.Program

ProgramTransformerExtras >>> See Type Declaration

Example Program Transformer

import * as ts from 'typescript' ; import * as path from 'path' ; import { ProgramTransformerExtras, PluginConfig } from 'ts-patch' ; export const newFile = path.resolve(__dirname, 'added-file.ts' ); export default function ( program: ts.Program, host: ts.CompilerHost | undefined , options: PluginConfig, { ts: tsInstance }: ProgramTransformerExtras ) { return tsInstance.createProgram( program.getRootFileNames().concat([ newFile ]), program.getCompilerOptions(), host, program ); }

Note: For a more complete example, see Transforming Program with additional AST transformations

Altering Diagnostics

Diagnostics can be altered in a Source Transformer.

To alter diagnostics, use the program type signature, and use the following properties from the TransformerExtras parameter

property description diagnostics Reference to Diagnostic array addDiagnostic() Directly add Diagnostic to diagnostics array removeDiagnostic() Directly remove Diagnostic from diagnostics array (uses splice, for safe removal)

Notes

This alters diagnostics during emit only. If you want to alter diagnostics in your IDE as well, you'll need to create a LanguageService plugin to accompany your source transformer

Resources

Recommended Reading

Tool Type Description TS AST Viewer Website Allows you to see the Node structure and other TS properties of your source code. ts-query NPM Package Perform fast CSS-like queries on AST to find specific nodes (by attribute, kind, name, etc) ts-query Playground Website Test ts-query in realtime ts-expose-internals NPM Package Exposes internal types and methods of the TS compiler API

Credit

Start here: Recommended Reading

Ask on StackOverflow with the #typescript-compiler-api tag

tag Read the handbook and still stuck? Ask in Discussions - someone may answer if they have time.

Check out the #compiler-api room on the TypeScript Discord Server.

License