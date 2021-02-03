Generate strongly-typed deep property path in typescript. Access deep property by a path.

Install

npm install ts- object - path

Usage

Get property path

import { createProxy, getPath } from 'ts-object-path' interface IExample { one: number ; two: string ; nested: IExample; collection: IExample[]; } const p = createProxy<IExample>(); getPath(p.one); getPath(p.nested.one); getPath(p.collection[ 5 ].nested.two); getPath(p.three);

Get deep property value

import { get } from 'ts-object-path' interface IExample { one?: number ; two?: string ; nested?: IExample; collection?: IExample[]; } const o: IExample = { one: 777 ; collection: [ null , { two: 'Hello' } ] }; get (o, p => p.one); get (o, p => p.nested.one); get (o, p => p.collection[ 1 ].two); get (o, p => p.collection[ 0 ].two, 'default' ); get (o, p => p.collection[ 0 ].one, 'default' ); get (o, p => p.three); const val: number = get (o, p => p.collection[ 1 ].two);

Set deep property value