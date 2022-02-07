TypeScript execution and REPL for node.js, with source map and native ESM support.
The latest documentation can also be found on our website: https://typestrong.org/ts-node
ts-node is a TypeScript execution engine and REPL for Node.js.
It JIT transforms TypeScript into JavaScript, enabling you to directly execute TypeScript on Node.js without precompiling. This is accomplished by hooking node's module loading APIs, enabling it to be used seamlessly alongside other Node.js tools and libraries.
tsconfig.json parsing
# Locally in your project.
npm install -D typescript
npm install -D ts-node
# Or globally with TypeScript.
npm install -g typescript
npm install -g ts-node
# Depending on configuration, you may also need these
npm install -D tslib @types/node
Tip: Installing modules locally allows you to control and share the versions through
package.json. ts-node will always resolve the compiler from
cwd before checking relative to its own installation.
# Execute a script as `node` + `tsc`.
ts-node script.ts
# Starts a TypeScript REPL.
ts-node
# Execute code with TypeScript.
ts-node -e 'console.log("Hello, world!")'
# Execute, and print, code with TypeScript.
ts-node -p -e '"Hello, world!"'
# Pipe scripts to execute with TypeScript.
echo 'console.log("Hello, world!")' | ts-node
# Equivalent to ts-node --transpileOnly
ts-node-transpile-only script.ts
# Equivalent to ts-node --cwdMode
ts-node-cwd script.ts
#!/usr/bin/env ts-node
console.log("Hello, world!")
Passing options via shebang requires the
env -S flag, which is available on recent versions of
env. (compatibility)
#!/usr/bin/env -S ts-node --files
// This shebang works on Mac and Linux with newer versions of env
// Technically, Mac allows omitting `-S`, but Linux requires it
To write scripts with maximum portability, specify all options in your
tsconfig.json and omit them from the shebang.
#!/usr/bin/env ts-node
// This shebang works everywhere
To test your version of
env for compatibility:
# Note that these unusual quotes are necessary
/usr/bin/env --debug '-S echo foo bar'
You can require ts-node and register the loader for future requires by using
require('ts-node').register({ /* options */ }). You can also use file shortcuts -
node -r ts-node/register or
node -r ts-node/register/transpile-only - depending on your preferences.
Note: If you need to use advanced node.js CLI arguments (e.g.
--inspect), use them with
node -r ts-node/register instead of ts-node's CLI.
ts-node exports a
create() function that can be used to initialize a TypeScript compiler that isn't registered to
require.extensions, and it uses the same code as
register.
ts-node supports a variety of options which can be specified via
tsconfig.json, as CLI flags, as environment variables, or programmatically.
For a complete list, see Options.
ts-node CLI flags must come before the entrypoint script. For example:
$ ts-node --project tsconfig-dev.json say-hello.ts Ronald
Hello, Ronald!
ts-node automatically finds and loads
tsconfig.json. Most ts-node options can be specified in a
"ts-node" object using their programmatic, camelCase names. We recommend this because it works even when you cannot pass CLI flags, such as
node --require ts-node/register and when using shebangs.
Use
--skipProject to skip loading the
tsconfig.json. Use
--project to explicitly specify the path to a
tsconfig.json.
When searching, it is resolved using the same search behavior as
tsc. By default, this search is performed relative to the entrypoint script. In
--cwdMode or if no entrypoint is specified -- for example when using the REPL -- the search is performed relative to
--cwd /
process.cwd().
You can use this sample configuration as a starting point:
{
// This is an alias to @tsconfig/node12: https://github.com/tsconfig/bases
"extends": "ts-node/node12/tsconfig.json",
// Most ts-node options can be specified here using their programmatic names.
"ts-node": {
// It is faster to skip typechecking.
// Remove if you want ts-node to do typechecking.
"transpileOnly": true,
"files": true,
"compilerOptions": {
// compilerOptions specified here will override those declared below,
// but *only* in ts-node. Useful if you want ts-node and tsc to use
// different options with a single tsconfig.json.
}
},
"compilerOptions": {
// typescript options here
}
}
Our bundled JSON schema lists all compatible options.
@tsconfig/bases maintains recommended configurations for several node versions. As a convenience, these are bundled with ts-node.
{
"extends": "ts-node/node16/tsconfig.json",
// Or install directly with `npm i -D @tsconfig/node16`
"extends": "@tsconfig/node16/tsconfig.json",
}
If no
tsconfig.json is loaded from disk, ts-node will use the newest recommended defaults from
@tsconfig/bases compatible with your
node and
typescript versions.
With the latest
node and
typescript, this is
@tsconfig/node16.
Older versions of
typescript are incompatible with
@tsconfig/node16. In those cases we will use an older default configuration.
When in doubt,
ts-node --showConfig will log the configuration being used, and
ts-node -vv will log
node and
typescript versions.
node flags
node flags must be passed directly to
node; they cannot be passed to the ts-node binary nor can they be specified in
tsconfig.json
We recommend using the
NODE_OPTIONS environment variable to pass options to
node.
NODE_OPTIONS='--trace-deprecation --abort-on-uncaught-exception' ts-node ./index.ts
Alternatively, you can invoke
node directly and install ts-node via
--require/
-r
node --trace-deprecation --abort-on-uncaught-exception -r ts-node/register ./index.ts
ts-node supports
-p),
--eval (
-e),
--require (
-r) and
--interactive (
-i) similar to the node.js CLI options.
All command-line flags support both
--camelCase and
--hyphen-case.
Environment variables, where available, are in
ALL_CAPS
-h, --help Prints the help text
-v, --version Prints the version.
-vv prints node and typescript compiler versions, too
-e, --eval Evaluate code
-p, --print Print result of
--eval
-i, --interactive Opens the REPL even if stdin does not appear to be a terminal
-P, --project [path] Path to TypeScript JSON project file
TS_NODE_PROJECT
--skipProject Skip project config resolution and loading
false
TS_NODE_SKIP_PROJECT
-c, --cwdMode Resolve config relative to the current directory instead of the directory of the entrypoint script
-O, --compilerOptions [opts] JSON object to merge with compiler options
TS_NODE_COMPILER_OPTIONS
--showConfig Print resolved
tsconfig.json, including
ts-node options, and exit
-T, --transpileOnly Use TypeScript's faster
transpileModule
false
TS_NODE_TRANSPILE_ONLY
--typeCheck Opposite of
--transpileOnly
true
TS_NODE_TYPE_CHECK
-H, --compilerHost Use TypeScript's compiler host API
false
TS_NODE_COMPILER_HOST
--files Load
files,
include and
exclude from
tsconfig.json on startup
false
TS_NODE_FILES
-D, --ignoreDiagnostics [code] Ignore TypeScript warnings by diagnostic code
TS_NODE_IGNORE_DIAGNOSTICS
-I, --ignore [pattern] Override the path patterns to skip compilation
/node_modules/
TS_NODE_IGNORE
--skipIgnore Skip ignore checks
false
TS_NODE_SKIP_IGNORE
-C, --compiler [name] Specify a custom TypeScript compiler
typescript
TS_NODE_COMPILER
--swc Transpile with swc. Implies
--transpileOnly
false
--transpiler [name] Specify a third-party, non-typechecking transpiler
--preferTsExts Re-order file extensions so that TypeScript imports are preferred
false
TS_NODE_PREFER_TS_EXTS
--logError Logs TypeScript errors to stderr instead of throwing exceptions
false
TS_NODE_LOG_ERROR
--pretty Use pretty diagnostic formatter
false
TS_NODE_PRETTY
TS_NODE_DEBUG Enable debug logging
-r, --require [path] Require a node module before execution
--cwd Behave as if invoked in this working directory
process.cwd()
TS_NODE_CWD
--emit Emit output files into
.ts-node directory
false
TS_NODE_EMIT
--scope Scope compiler to files within
scopeDir. Anything outside this directory is ignored.
false
TS_NODE_SCOPE
--scopeDir Directory within which compiler is limited when
scope is enabled.
tsconfig.json "rootDir" if specified, directory containing
tsconfig.json, or cwd if no
tsconfig.json is loaded.
TS_NODE_SCOPE_DIR
moduleTypes Override the module type of certain files, ignoring the
package.json
"type" field. See Module type overrides for details.
package.json
"type" and
tsconfig.json
"module"
tsconfig.json or API.
TS_NODE_HISTORY Path to history file for REPL
~/.ts_node_repl_history
--noExperimentalReplAwait Disable top-level await in REPL. Equivalent to node's
--no-experimental-repl-await
TS_NODE_EXPERIMENTAL_REPL_AWAIT set
false to disable
experimentalResolverFeatures Enable experimental features that re-map imports and require calls to support:
baseUrl,
paths,
rootDirs,
.js to
.ts file extension mappings,
outDir to
rootDir mappings for composite projects and monorepos. For details, see #1514
false
tsconfig.json or API.
The API includes additional options not shown here.
TypeScript is almost always written using modern
import syntax, but it is also transformed before being executed by the underlying runtime. You can choose to either transform to CommonJS or to preserve the native
import syntax, using node's native ESM support. Configuration is different for each.
Here is a brief comparison of the two.
|CommonJS
|Native ECMAScript modules
|Write native
import syntax
|Write native
import syntax
|Transforms
import into
require()
|Does not transform
import
|Node executes scripts using the classic CommonJS loader
|Node executes scripts using the new ESM loader
|Use any of:
ts-node CLI
node -r ts-node/register
NODE_OPTIONS="ts-node/register" node
require('ts-node').register({/* options */})
|Must use the ESM loader via:
node --loader ts-node/esm
NODE_OPTIONS="--loader ts-node/esm" node
Transforming to CommonJS is typically simpler and more widely supported because it is older. You must remove
"type": "module" from
package.json and set
"module": "CommonJS" in
tsconfig.json.
{
// This can be omitted; commonjs is the default
"type": "commonjs"
}
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "CommonJS"
}
}
If you must keep
"module": "ESNext" for
tsc, webpack, or another build tool, you can set an override for ts-node.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "ESNext"
},
"ts-node": {
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "CommonJS"
}
}
}
Node's ESM loader hooks are experimental and subject to change. ts-node's ESM support is as stable as possible, but it relies on APIs which node can and will break in new versions of node. Thus it is not recommended for production.
For complete usage, limitations, and to provide feedback, see #1007.
You must set
"type": "module" in
package.json and
"module": "ESNext" in
tsconfig.json.
{
"type": "module"
}
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "ESNext" // or ES2015, ES2020
}
}
ts-node uses sensible default configurations to reduce boilerplate while still respecting
tsconfig.json if you
have one. If you are unsure which configuration is used, you can log it with
ts-node --showConfig. This is similar to
tsc --showConfig but includes
"ts-node" options as well.
ts-node also respects your locally-installed
typescript version, but global installations fallback to the globally-installed
typescript. If you are unsure which versions are used,
ts-node -vv will log them.
$ ts-node -vv
ts-node v10.0.0
node v16.1.0
compiler v4.2.2
$ ts-node --showConfig
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es6",
"lib": [
"es6",
"dom"
],
"rootDir": "./src",
"outDir": "./.ts-node",
"module": "commonjs",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"strict": true,
"declaration": false,
"sourceMap": true,
"inlineSources": true,
"types": [
"node"
],
"stripInternal": true,
"incremental": true,
"skipLibCheck": true,
"importsNotUsedAsValues": "error",
"inlineSourceMap": false,
"noEmit": false
},
"ts-node": {
"cwd": "/d/project",
"projectSearchDir": "/d/project",
"require": [],
"project": "/d/project/tsconfig.json"
}
}
It is important to differentiate between errors from ts-node, errors from the TypeScript compiler, and errors from
node. It is also important to understand when errors are caused by a type error in your code, a bug in your code, or a flaw in your configuration.
TSError
Type errors from the compiler are thrown as a
TSError. These are the same as errors you get from
tsc.
SyntaxError
Any error that is not a
TSError is from node.js (e.g.
SyntaxError), and cannot be fixed by TypeScript or ts-node. These are bugs in your code or configuration.
Your version of
node may not support all JavaScript syntax supported by TypeScript. The compiler must transform this syntax via "downleveling," which is controlled by
the tsconfig
"target" option. Otherwise your code will compile fine, but node will throw a
SyntaxError.
For example,
node 12 does not understand the
?. optional chaining operator. If you use
"target": "esnext", then the following TypeScript syntax:
const bar: string | undefined = foo?.bar;
will compile into this JavaScript:
const a = foo?.bar;
When you try to run this code, node 12 will throw a
SyntaxError. To fix this, you must switch to
"target": "es2019" or lower so TypeScript transforms
?. into something
node can understand.
These tricks will make ts-node faster.
It is often better to use
tsc --noEmit to typecheck once before your tests run or as a lint step. In these cases, ts-node can skip typechecking.
transpileOnly to skip typechecking
swc integration
require() which may trigger repeated typechecking; prefer
import
--files; one may be faster depending on your project
tsc --showConfig; make sure all executed files are included
skipLibCheck
types array to avoid loading unnecessary
@types
ts-node works by registering hooks for
.ts,
.tsx,
.js, and/or
.jsx extensions.
Vanilla
node loads
.js by reading code from disk and executing it. Our hook runs in the middle, transforming code from TypeScript to JavaScript and passing the result to
node for execution. This transformation will respect your
tsconfig.json as if you had compiled via
tsc.
.js and
.jsx are only transformed when
allowJs is enabled.
.tsx and
.jsx are only transformed when
jsx is enabled.
Warning: if a file is ignored or its file extension is not registered, node will either fail to resolve the file or will attempt to execute it as JavaScript without any transformation. This may cause syntax errors or other failures, because node does not understand TypeScript type syntax nor bleeding-edge ECMAScript features.
Warning: When ts-node is used with
allowJs, all non-ignored JavaScript files are transformed using the TypeScript compiler.
node_modules
By default, ts-node avoids compiling files in
/node_modules/ for three reasons:
If you need to import uncompiled TypeScript in
node_modules, use
--skipIgnore or
TS_NODE_SKIP_IGNORE to bypass this restriction.
If a compiled JavaScript file with the same name as a TypeScript file already exists, the TypeScript file will be ignored. ts-node will import the pre-compiled JavaScript.
To force ts-node to import the TypeScript source, not the precompiled JavaScript, use
--preferTsExts.
You can use ts-node together with tsconfig-paths to load modules according to the
paths section in
tsconfig.json.
{
"ts-node": {
// Do not forget to `npm i -D tsconfig-paths`
"require": ["tsconfig-paths/register"]
}
}
The official TypeScript Handbook explains the intended purpose for
"paths" in "Additional module resolution flags".
The TypeScript compiler has a set of additional flags to inform the compiler of transformations that are expected to happen to the sources to generate the final output.
It is important to note that the compiler will not perform any of these transformations; it just uses these pieces of information to guide the process of resolving a module import to its definition file.
This means
"paths" are intended to describe mappings that the build tool or runtime already performs, not to tell the build tool or
runtime how to resolve modules. In other words, they intend us to write our imports in a way
node already understands. For this reason, ts-node does not modify
node's module resolution behavior to implement
"paths" mappings.
ts-node does not use
files,
include or
exclude, by default. This is because a large majority projects do not use all of the files in a project directory (e.g.
Gulpfile.ts, runtime vs tests) and parsing every file for types slows startup time. Instead, ts-node starts with the script file (e.g.
ts-node index.ts) and TypeScript resolves dependencies based on imports and references.
For global definitions, you can use the
typeRoots compiler option. This requires that your type definitions be structured as type packages (not loose TypeScript definition files). More details on how this works can be found in the TypeScript Handbook.
Example
tsconfig.json:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"typeRoots" : ["./node_modules/@types", "./typings"]
}
}
Example project structure:
<project_root>/
-- tsconfig.json
-- typings/
-- <module_name>/
-- index.d.ts
Example module declaration file:
declare module '<module_name>' {
// module definitions go here
}
For module definitions, you can use
paths:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"custom-module-type": ["types/custom-module-type"]
}
}
}
An alternative approach for definitions of third-party libraries are triple-slash directives. This may be helpful if you prefer not to change your TypeScript
compilerOptions or structure your custom type definitions when using
typeRoots. Below is an example of the triple-slash directive as a relative path within your project:
/// <reference types="./types/untyped_js_lib" />
import UntypedJsLib from "untyped_js_lib"
Tip: If you must use
files,
include, or
exclude, enable
--files flags or set
TS_NODE_FILES=true.
Some projects require a patched typescript compiler which adds additional features. For example,
ttypescript and
ts-patch
add the ability to configure custom transformers. These are drop-in replacements for the vanilla
typescript module and
implement the same API.
For example, to use
ttypescript and
ts-transformer-keys, add this to your
tsconfig.json:
{
"ts-node": {
// This can be omitted when using ts-patch
"compiler": "ttypescript"
},
"compilerOptions": {
// plugin configuration is the same for both ts-patch and ttypescript
"plugins": [
{ "transform": "ts-transformer-keys/transformer" }
]
}
}
In transpile-only mode, we skip typechecking to speed up execution time. You can go a step further and use a
third-party transpiler to transform TypeScript into JavaScript even faster. You will still benefit from
ts-node's automatic
tsconfig.json discovery, sourcemap support, and global ts-node CLI. Integrations
can automatically derive an appropriate configuration from your existing
tsconfig.json which simplifies project
boilerplate.
What is the difference between a compiler and a transpiler?
For our purposes, a compiler implements TypeScript's API and can perform typechecking. A third-party transpiler does not. Both transform TypeScript into JavaScript.
swc support is built-in via the
--swc flag or
"swc": true tsconfig option.
swc is a TypeScript-compatible transpiler implemented in Rust. This makes it an order of magnitude faster than vanilla
transpileOnly.
To use it, first install
@swc/core or
@swc/wasm. If using
importHelpers, also install
@swc/helpers. If
target is less than "es2015" and using either
async/
await or generator functions, also install
regenerator-runtime.
npm i -D @swc/core @swc/helpers regenerator-runtime
Then add the following to your
tsconfig.json.
{
"ts-node": {
"swc": true
}
}
swcuses
@swc/helpersinstead of
tslib. If you have enabled
importHelpers, you must also install
@swc/helpers.
The
transpiler option allows using third-party transpiler integrations with ts-node.
transpiler must be given the
name of a module which can be
require()d. The built-in
swc integration is exposed as
ts-node/transpilers/swc.
For example, to use a hypothetical "speedy-ts-compiler", first install it into your project:
npm install speedy-ts-compiler
Then add the following to your tsconfig:
{
"ts-node": {
"transpileOnly": true,
"transpiler": "speedy-ts-compiler"
}
}
To write your own transpiler integration, check our API docs.
Integrations are
require()d by ts-node, so they can be published to npm for convenience. The module must export a
create function described by our
TranspilerModule interface.
create is invoked by ts-node
at startup to create the transpiler. The transpiler is used repeatedly to transform TypeScript into JavaScript.
When deciding between CommonJS and native ECMAScript modules, ts-node defaults to matching vanilla
node and
tsc
behavior. This means TypeScript files are transformed according to your
tsconfig.json
"module" option and executed
according to node's rules for the
package.json
"type" field.
In some projects you may need to override this behavior for some files. For example, in a webpack
project, you may have
package.json configured with
"type": "module" and
tsconfig.json with
"module": "esnext". However, webpack uses our CommonJS hook to execute your
webpack.config.ts,
so you need to force your webpack config and any supporting scripts to execute as CommonJS.
In these situations, our
moduleTypes option lets you override certain files, forcing execution as
CommonJS or ESM. Node supports similar overriding via
.cjs and
.mjs file extensions, but
.ts files cannot use them.
moduleTypes achieves the same effect, and also overrides your
tsconfig.json
"module" config appropriately.
The following example tells ts-node to execute a webpack config as CommonJS:
{
"ts-node": {
"transpileOnly": true,
"moduleTypes": {
"webpack.config.ts": "cjs",
// Globs are also supported with the same behavior as tsconfig "include"
"webpack-config-scripts/**/*": "cjs"
}
},
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "es2020",
"target": "es2020"
}
}
Each key is a glob pattern with the same syntax as tsconfig's
"include" array.
When multiple patterns match the same file, the last pattern takes precedence.
cjs overrides matches files to compile and execute as CommonJS.
esm overrides matches files to compile and execute as native ECMAScript modules.
package resets either of the above to default behavior, which obeys
package.json
"type" and
tsconfig.json
"module" options.
Files with an overridden module type are transformed with the same limitations as
isolatedModules. This will only affect rare cases such as using
const enums with
preserveConstEnums disabled.
This feature is meant to facilitate scenarios where normal
compilerOptions and
package.json configuration is not possible. For example, a
webpack.config.ts cannot be given its own
package.json to override
"type". Wherever possible you should favor using traditional
package.json and
tsconfig.json configurations.
TypeScript Node compiles source code via
require(), watching files and code reloads are out of scope for the project. If you want to restart the
ts-node process on file change, existing node.js tools such as nodemon, onchange and node-dev work.
There's also
ts-node-dev, a modified version of
node-dev using
ts-node for compilation that will restart the process on file change.
Assuming you are configuring AVA via your
package.json, add one of the following configurations.
Use this configuration if your
package.json does not have
"type": "module".
{
"ava": {
"extensions": [
"ts"
],
"require": [
"ts-node/register"
]
}
}
This configuration is necessary if your
package.json has
"type": "module".
{
"ava": {
"extensions": {
"ts": "module"
},
"nonSemVerExperiments": {
"configurableModuleFormat": true
},
"nodeArguments": [
"--loader=ts-node/esm"
]
}
}
ts-node support is built-in to gulp.
# Create a `gulpfile.ts` and run `gulp`.
gulp
See also: https://gulpjs.com/docs/en/getting-started/javascript-and-gulpfiles#transpilation
Create a new Node.js configuration and add
-r ts-node/register to "Node parameters."
Note: If you are using the
--project <tsconfig.json> command line argument as per the Configuration Options, and want to apply this same behavior when launching in IntelliJ, specify under "Environment Variables":
TS_NODE_PROJECT=<tsconfig.json>.
mocha --require ts-node/register --extensions ts,tsx --watch --watch-files src 'tests/**/*.{ts,tsx}' [...args]
Or specify options via your mocha config file.
{
// Specify "require" for CommonJS
"require": "ts-node/register",
// Specify "loader" for native ESM
"loader": "ts-node/esm",
"extensions": ["ts", "tsx"],
"spec": [
"tests/**/*.spec.*"
],
"watch-files": [
"src"
]
}
See also: https://mochajs.org/#configuring-mocha-nodejs
mocha --require ts-node/register --watch-extensions ts,tsx "test/**/*.{ts,tsx}" [...args]
Note:
--watch-extensions is only used in
--watch mode.
ts-node node_modules/tape/bin/tape [...args]
Create a new Node.js debug configuration, add
-r ts-node/register to node args and move the
program to the
args list (so VS Code doesn't look for
outFiles).
{
"configurations": [{
"type": "node",
"request": "launch",
"name": "Launch Program",
"runtimeArgs": [
"-r",
"ts-node/register"
],
"args": [
"${workspaceFolder}/src/index.ts"
]
}],
}
Note: If you are using the
--project <tsconfig.json> command line argument as per the Configuration Options, and want to apply this same behavior when launching in VS Code, add an "env" key into the launch configuration:
"env": { "TS_NODE_PROJECT": "<tsconfig.json>" }.
In many cases, setting
NODE_OPTIONS will enable
ts-node within other node tools, child processes, and worker threads.
NODE_OPTIONS="-r ts-node/register"
Or, if you require native ESM support:
NODE_OPTIONS="--loader ts-node/esm"
This tells any node processes which receive this environment variable to install
ts-node's hooks before executing other code.
ts-node is licensed under the MIT license. MIT
ts-node includes source code from Node.js which is licensed under the MIT license. Node.js license information
ts-node includes source code from the TypeScript compiler which is licensed under the Apache License 2.0. TypeScript license information