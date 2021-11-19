Tweaked version of node-dev that uses ts-node under the hood.
It restarts target node process when any of required files changes (as standard
node-dev) but shares Typescript compilation process between restarts. This significantly increases speed of restarting comparing to
node-dev -r ts-node/register ...,
nodemon -x ts-node ... variations because there is no need to instantiate
ts-node compilation each time.
yarn add ts-node-dev --dev
npm i ts-node-dev --save-dev
ts-node-dev [node-dev|ts-node flags] [ts-node-dev flags] [node cli flags] [--] [script] [script arguments]
So you just combine node-dev and ts-node options (see docs of those packages):
ts-node-dev --respawn --transpile-only server.ts
There is also short alias
tsnd for running
ts-node-dev:
tsnd --respawn server.ts
Look up flags and options can be used in ts-node's docs.
Also there are additional options specific to
ts-node-dev:
--ignore-watch - (default: []) - files/folders to be ignored by
node-dev. But this behaviour is enhanced: it also supports regular expression in the ignore strings and will check absolute paths of required files for match.
--deps - Also watch
node_modules; by default watching is turned off
--debug - Some additional [DEBUG] output
--quiet - Silent [INFO] messages
--interval - Polling interval (ms) - DOESN'T WORK CURRENTLY
--debounce - Debounce file change events (ms, non-polling mode)
--clear (
--cls) - Will clear screen on restart
--watch - Explicitly add arbitrary files or folders to watch and restart on change (list separated by commas, chokidar patterns)
--exit-child - Adds 'SIGTERM' exit handler in a child process.
--rs - Allow to restart with "rs" line entered in stdio, disabled by default.
--notify - to display desktop-notifications (Notifications are only displayed if
node-notifier is installed).
--cache-directory - tmp dir which is used to keep the compiled sources (by default os tmp directory is used)
If you need to detect that you are running with
ts-node-dev, check if
process.env.TS_NODE_DEV is set.
Points of notice:
If you want desktop-notifications you should install
node-notifier package and use
--notify flag.
Especially for large code bases always consider running with
--transpile-only flag which is normal for dev workflow and will speed up things greatly. Note, that
ts-node-dev will not put watch handlers on TS files that contain only types/interfaces (used only for type checking) - this is current limitation by design.
--ignore-watch will NOT affect files ignored by TS compilation. Use
--ignore option (or
TS_NODE_IGNORE env variable) to pass RegExp strings for filtering files that should not be compiled, by default
/node_modules/ are ignored.
Unknown flags (
node cli flags are considered to be so) are treated like string value flags by default. The right solution to avoid ambiguity is to separate script name from option flags with
--, for example:
ts-node-dev --inspect -- my-script.ts
The good thing is that
ts-node-dev watches used
tsconfig.json file, and will reinitialize compilation on its change, but you have to restart the process manually when you update used version of
typescript or make any other changes that may effect compilation results.
If you have an issue, please create one. But, before:
--files option enabled (see ts-node docs)
--debug flag and see the output
Currently versioning is not stable and it is still treated as pre-release. You might expect some options API changes. If you want to avoid unexpected problems it is recommended to fixate the installed version and update only in case of issues, you may consult CHANGELOG for updates.
MIT.