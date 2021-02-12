NATS.ts - Async Node.js Client

NATS.ts async functionality is now part of NATS.js

NATS.ts provided async functionality the original NATS.js client.

The async functionality of nats.ts has been is now built-in right into NATS.js 2.0. NATS.js 2.0, greatly expands on the async functionality provided by NATS.ts; for example subscriptions are message iterators, etc.

While the API has changed, moving to the new API should be fairly simple. The new API is a complete re-write and offers a common API for all our JavaScript environments (Node.js, Browser, Deno). For more information please visit https://github.com/nats-io/nats.js.