Recommend: Don't use this package

Setup

ts-nameof is a compile time transform so it requires some setup. For setup instructions, see the packages above for the compiler you use.

nameof transform

nameof( console ); nameof( console .log); nameof( console [ "warn" ]);

Transforms to:

"console" ; "log" ; "warn" ;

nameof<MyInterface>(); nameof< Array <MyInterface>>(); nameof<MyNamespace.MyInnerInterface>();

Transforms to:

"MyInterface" ; "Array" ; "MyInnerInterface" ;

This is useful when working in the type domain.

nameof<MyInterface>( o => o.prop);

Transforms to:

"prop" ;

nameof.full transform

nameof.full( console .log); nameof.full( window .alert.length, 1 ); nameof.full( window .alert.length, 2 ); nameof.full( window .alert.length, -1 ); nameof.full( window .alert.length, -2 ); nameof.full( window .alert.length, -3 );

Transforms to:

"console.log" ; "alert.length" ; "length" ; "length" ; "alert.length" ; "window.alert.length" ;

nameof.full<MyNamespace.MyInnerInterface>(); nameof.full<MyNamespace.MyInnerInterface>( 1 ); nameof.full< Array <MyInterface>>();

Transforms to:

"MyNamespace.MyInnerInterface" ; "MyInnerInterface" ; "Array" ;

nameof.full<MyInterface>( o => o.prop.prop2); nameof.full<MyInterface>( o => o.prop.prop2.prop3, 1 );

Transforms to:

"prop.prop2" ; "prop2.prop3" ;

Writing the following:

nameof.full(myObj.prop[i]);

...does not interpolate the node in the computed property.

"myObj.prop[i]" ;

If you want to interpolate the value then you can specify that explicitly with a nameof.interpolate function.

nameof.full(myObj.prop[nameof.interpolate(i)]);

Transforms to:

`myObj.prop[ ${i} ]` ;

nameof.toArray transform

Contributed by: @cecilyth

nameof.toArray(myObject, otherObject); nameof.toArray(obj.firstProp, obj.secondProp, otherObject, nameof.full(obj.other));

Transforms to:

[ "myObject" , "otherObject" ]; [ "firstProp" , "secondProp" , "otherObject" , "obj.other" ];

nameof.toArray<MyType>( o => [o.firstProp, o.otherProp.secondProp, o.other]); nameof.toArray<MyType>( o => [o.prop, nameof.full(o.myProp.otherProp, 1 )]);

Transforms to:

[ "firstProp" , "secondProp" , "other" ]; [ "prop" , "myProp.otherProp" ];

nameof.split transform

Contributed by: @cecilyth

nameof.split(myObj.prop.prop2); nameof.split(myObj.prop.prop2, 1 ); nameof.split(myObj.prop.prop2, -1 ); nameof.split(myObj.prop.prop2).join( "/" );

Transforms to:

[ "myObj" , "prop" , "prop2" ]; [ "prop" , "prop2" ]; [ "prop2" ]; [ "myObj" , "prop" , "prop2" ].join( "/" );

nameof.split<MyInterface>( o => o.prop.prop2.prop3); nameof.split<MyInterface>( o => o.prop.prop2.prop3, 1 ); nameof.split<MyInterface>( o => o.prop.prop2.prop3, -1 ); nameof.split<IState>( s => s.a.b.c).join( "/" );

Transforms to:

[ "prop" , "prop2" , "prop3" ]; [ "prop2" , "prop3" ]; [ "prop3" ]; [ "a" , "b" , "c" ].join( "/" );

Other