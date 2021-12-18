openbase logo
ts-nameof

by David Sherret
5.0.0

nameof in TypeScript

Overview

Readme

ts-nameof

Build Status

nameof in TypeScript.

Monorepo for ts-nameof projects:

Recommend: Don't use this package

See here.

Setup

ts-nameof is a compile time transform so it requires some setup. For setup instructions, see the packages above for the compiler you use.

nameof transform

nameof(...)

nameof(console);
nameof(console.log);
nameof(console["warn"]);

Transforms to:

"console";
"log";
"warn";

nameof<T>()

nameof<MyInterface>();
nameof<Array<MyInterface>>();
nameof<MyNamespace.MyInnerInterface>();

Transforms to:

"MyInterface";
"Array";
"MyInnerInterface";

This is useful when working in the type domain.

nameof<T>(o => ...)

nameof<MyInterface>(o => o.prop);

Transforms to:

"prop";

nameof.full transform

nameof.full(...)

nameof.full(console.log);
nameof.full(window.alert.length, 1);
nameof.full(window.alert.length, 2);
nameof.full(window.alert.length, -1);
nameof.full(window.alert.length, -2);
nameof.full(window.alert.length, -3);

Transforms to:

"console.log";
"alert.length";
"length";
"length";
"alert.length";
"window.alert.length";

nameof.full<T>()

nameof.full<MyNamespace.MyInnerInterface>();
nameof.full<MyNamespace.MyInnerInterface>(1);
nameof.full<Array<MyInterface>>();

Transforms to:

"MyNamespace.MyInnerInterface";
"MyInnerInterface";
"Array";

nameof.full<T>(o => ...)

nameof.full<MyInterface>(o => o.prop.prop2);
nameof.full<MyInterface>(o => o.prop.prop2.prop3, 1);

Transforms to:

"prop.prop2";
"prop2.prop3";

nameof.interpolate(value)

Writing the following:

nameof.full(myObj.prop[i]);

...does not interpolate the node in the computed property.

"myObj.prop[i]";

If you want to interpolate the value then you can specify that explicitly with a nameof.interpolate function.

nameof.full(myObj.prop[nameof.interpolate(i)]);

Transforms to:

`myObj.prop[${i}]`;

nameof.toArray transform

Contributed by: @cecilyth

nameof.toArray(...)

nameof.toArray(myObject, otherObject);
nameof.toArray(obj.firstProp, obj.secondProp, otherObject, nameof.full(obj.other));

Transforms to:

["myObject", "otherObject"];
["firstProp", "secondProp", "otherObject", "obj.other"];

nameof.toArray<T>(o => [...])

nameof.toArray<MyType>(o => [o.firstProp, o.otherProp.secondProp, o.other]);
nameof.toArray<MyType>(o => [o.prop, nameof.full(o.myProp.otherProp, 1)]);

Transforms to:

["firstProp", "secondProp", "other"];
["prop", "myProp.otherProp"];

nameof.split transform

Contributed by: @cecilyth

nameof.split(...)

nameof.split(myObj.prop.prop2);
nameof.split(myObj.prop.prop2, 1);
nameof.split(myObj.prop.prop2, -1);
nameof.split(myObj.prop.prop2).join("/");

Transforms to:

["myObj", "prop", "prop2"];
["prop", "prop2"];
["prop2"];
["myObj", "prop", "prop2"].join("/"); // "myObj/prop/prop2"

nameof.split<T>(o => ...)

nameof.split<MyInterface>(o => o.prop.prop2.prop3);
nameof.split<MyInterface>(o => o.prop.prop2.prop3, 1);
nameof.split<MyInterface>(o => o.prop.prop2.prop3, -1);
nameof.split<IState>(s => s.a.b.c).join("/");

Transforms to:

["prop", "prop2", "prop3"];
["prop2", "prop3"];
["prop3"];
["a", "b", "c"].join("/"); // "a/b/c"

Other

