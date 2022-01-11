A typescript language service plugin that gives superpowers to SQL tagged template literals. Specifically aimed at the MySQL syntax.

Features

Autocomplete for MySQL keywords

Autocomplete for table names and column names (powered by your schema)

Hover documentation for MySQL keywords

Hover documentation for tables and columns (powered by your schema)

Diagnostics for MySQL syntax errors

Diagnostics for invalid table names and column names (powered by your schema)

Diagnostics for invalid column types (powered by your schema)

Works in all major editors (VSCode, Sublime Text, Atom, etc.)

Installing

Step 1: Yarn.

yarn add --dev ts-mysql-plugin

Step 2: TS Config.

Add the plugin to your compiler options in tsconfig.json . Note that databaseUri is optional, but recommended.

{ "compilerOptions" : { "plugins" : [ { "name" : "ts-mysql-plugin" , "databaseUri" : "mysql://USER@HOST/DB_NAME" } ] } }

You can also optionally override the default tags ("SQL" and "sql") by adding a "tags" array to the config. For example, if you want the plugin to activate only on "Sql" tags:

{ "name" : "ts-mysql-plugin" , "tags" : [ "Sql" ] }

If you add @ts-mysql-plugin ignore in a comment at the top of a file, then the plugin will skip the file.

Developing

Run the following:

yarn install yarn build

Testing

Assuming you've run all the steps in the "Development" section, then run the following:

cd e2e yarn install docker-compose up -d cd .. yarn test

Publishing

We use np to cut and publish new releases. Run the following:

yarn run pub

License

MIT