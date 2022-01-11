A typescript language service plugin that gives superpowers to SQL tagged template literals. Specifically aimed at the MySQL syntax.
Step 1: Yarn.
yarn add --dev ts-mysql-plugin
Step 2: TS Config.
Add the plugin to your compiler options in
tsconfig.json. Note that
databaseUri is optional, but recommended.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{
"name": "ts-mysql-plugin",
"databaseUri": "mysql://USER@HOST/DB_NAME"
}
]
}
}
You can also optionally override the default tags ("SQL" and "sql") by adding a "tags" array to the config. For example, if you want the plugin to activate only on "Sql" tags:
{
"name": "ts-mysql-plugin",
"tags": ["Sql"]
}
If you add
@ts-mysql-plugin ignore in a comment at the top of a file, then the plugin will skip the file.
Run the following:
yarn install
yarn build
Assuming you've run all the steps in the "Development" section, then run the following:
cd e2e
yarn install
docker-compose up -d
cd ..
yarn test
We use
np to cut and publish new releases. Run the following:
yarn run pub