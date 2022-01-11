openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ts-mysql-plugin

by segmentio
1.0.1 (see all)

A typescript language service plugin that gives superpowers to SQL tagged template literals.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

296

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ts-mysql-plugin

Alt Text

A typescript language service plugin that gives superpowers to SQL tagged template literals. Specifically aimed at the MySQL syntax.

Alt Text

Features

  • Autocomplete for MySQL keywords
  • Autocomplete for table names and column names (powered by your schema)
  • Hover documentation for MySQL keywords
  • Hover documentation for tables and columns (powered by your schema)
  • Diagnostics for MySQL syntax errors
  • Diagnostics for invalid table names and column names (powered by your schema)
  • Diagnostics for invalid column types (powered by your schema)
  • Works in all major editors (VSCode, Sublime Text, Atom, etc.)

Installing

Step 1: Yarn.

yarn add --dev ts-mysql-plugin

Step 2: TS Config.

Add the plugin to your compiler options in tsconfig.json. Note that databaseUri is optional, but recommended.

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "plugins": [
      {
        "name": "ts-mysql-plugin",
        "databaseUri": "mysql://USER@HOST/DB_NAME"
      }
    ]
  }
}

You can also optionally override the default tags ("SQL" and "sql") by adding a "tags" array to the config. For example, if you want the plugin to activate only on "Sql" tags:

{
  "name": "ts-mysql-plugin",
  "tags": ["Sql"]
}

If you add @ts-mysql-plugin ignore in a comment at the top of a file, then the plugin will skip the file.

Developing

Run the following:

yarn install
yarn build

Testing

Assuming you've run all the steps in the "Development" section, then run the following:

cd e2e
yarn install
docker-compose up -d
cd ..
yarn test

Publishing

We use np to cut and publish new releases. Run the following:

yarn run pub

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial