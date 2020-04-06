openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tmp

ts-mysql-parser

by Steven Miller
0.2.0 (see all)

A standalone, grammar-complete MySQL parser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

844

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ts-mysql-parser

Alt Text

A standalone, grammar-complete MySQL parser.

Alt Text

Features

  • Covers 100% of the MySQL grammar
  • Supports all versions of MySQL
  • Supports multiple statements
  • Supports MySQL mode and character sets
  • Custom lexer and parser listeners

Installation

yarn add ts-mysql-parser
# or
npm install ts-mysql-parser

Usage

import MySQLParser, { SqlMode, MySQLQueryType } from 'ts-mysql-parser'

const parser = new MySQLParser({
  version: '5.7.7',
  mode: SqlMode.AnsiQuotes
})

const result = parser.parse('SELECT id FROM users')

const queryType = parser.getQueryType(result)
console.log(queryType === MySQLQueryType.QtSelect) // true

const tableRef = parser.getNodeAtOffset(result, 18)
console.log(tableRef) // table 'users'

const columnRef = parser.getNodeAtOffset(result, 7)
console.log(columnRef) // column 'id'

API

new MySQLParser(options)

Create a new instance of MySQLParser.

The available options are:

  • version: the MySQL server version (e.g. '5.7.7')
  • mode: the MySQL server mode to run in (e.g. SqlMode.AnsiQuotes)
  • charsets: the MySQL server character sets to support (e.g. [ '_utf8' ])

.parse()

Parse a query.

parser.parse('SELECT id FROM users')

.getQueryType()

Get the query type of the statement.

const result = parser.parse('SELECT id FROM users')
const queryType = parser.getQueryType(parseResult)
console.log(queryType === MySQLQueryType.QtSelect) // true

.getNodeAtOffset()

Get a node in the parse tree at the given offset.

const result = parser.parse('SELECT id FROM users')
const node = parser.getNodeAtOffset(parseResult, 18)
console.log(node) // "users" table

.splitStatements()

Split the text into multiple statements, optionally specifying the line break and delimiter.

parser.splitStatements(`SELECT * from users; SELECT * FROM posts`, '\n', ';')

.getStatementAtOffset()

Get the MySQL statement at the given offset.

const statements = parser.splitStatements(`SELECT * from users; SELECT * FROM posts`, '\n', ';')
const statement = parser.getStatementAtOffset(statements, 30)
console.log(statement) // SELECT * FROM posts

.isKeyword()

Check if the given text is a MySQL keyword.

parser.isKeyword('TIME') // true

.isReservedKeyword()

Check if the given text is a MySQL reserved keyword.

parser.isReservedKeyword('TIME') // false

Using Custom Listeners

You can use your own custom listeners to hook into the parse tree. See examples/custom-parser-listener.ts for an example of how to do this.

Development

When the MySQL grammar changes, we merge in updates to the grammar files, and re-build the lexer and parser by running:

$ yarn build-parser

Afterwards, we need to add the following to the top of src/grammar/MySQLLexer.ts, src/grammar/MySQLParser.ts, and src/grammar/MySQLParserListener.ts:

/* eslint-disable */
// @ts-nocheck

Architecture

This project is built on Antlr4 with the MySQL grammar extracted from MySQL workbench. The grammar itself was kept mostly unchanged, aside from Typescript-specific rule predicates. This allows for easy updating as new versions of MySQL are released.

The MySQLBaseLexer class represents a superclass to the lexer class and customizes lexer functionality, such as emitting multiple tokens per rule. Similarly, the MySQLBaseParser class represents a superclass to the parser class and customizes parser functionality. These superclasses allow us to change the MySQL version, mode, and character sets at runtime.

License

MIT

stevenmiller888.github.io  ·  GitHub @stevenmiller888  ·  Twitter @stevenmiller888

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial