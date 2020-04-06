A standalone, grammar-complete MySQL parser.

Features

Covers 100% of the MySQL grammar

Supports all versions of MySQL

Supports multiple statements

Supports MySQL mode and character sets

Custom lexer and parser listeners

Installation

yarn add ts-mysql-parser or npm install ts-mysql-parser

Usage

import MySQLParser, { SqlMode, MySQLQueryType } from 'ts-mysql-parser' const parser = new MySQLParser({ version: '5.7.7' , mode: SqlMode.AnsiQuotes }) const result = parser.parse( 'SELECT id FROM users' ) const queryType = parser.getQueryType(result) console .log(queryType === MySQLQueryType.QtSelect) const tableRef = parser.getNodeAtOffset(result, 18 ) console .log(tableRef) const columnRef = parser.getNodeAtOffset(result, 7 ) console .log(columnRef)

API

new MySQLParser(options)

Create a new instance of MySQLParser.

The available options are:

version : the MySQL server version (e.g. '5.7.7' )

: the MySQL server version (e.g. ) mode : the MySQL server mode to run in (e.g. SqlMode.AnsiQuotes )

: the MySQL server mode to run in (e.g. ) charsets : the MySQL server character sets to support (e.g. [ '_utf8' ] )

Parse a query.

parser.parse( 'SELECT id FROM users' )

Get the query type of the statement.

const result = parser.parse( 'SELECT id FROM users' ) const queryType = parser.getQueryType(parseResult) console .log(queryType === MySQLQueryType.QtSelect)

Get a node in the parse tree at the given offset.

const result = parser.parse( 'SELECT id FROM users' ) const node = parser.getNodeAtOffset(parseResult, 18 ) console .log(node)

Split the text into multiple statements, optionally specifying the line break and delimiter.

parser.splitStatements( `SELECT * from users; SELECT * FROM posts` , '

' , ';' )

Get the MySQL statement at the given offset.

const statements = parser.splitStatements( `SELECT * from users; SELECT * FROM posts` , '

' , ';' ) const statement = parser.getStatementAtOffset(statements, 30 ) console .log(statement)

Check if the given text is a MySQL keyword.

parser.isKeyword( 'TIME' )

Check if the given text is a MySQL reserved keyword.

parser.isReservedKeyword( 'TIME' )

Using Custom Listeners

You can use your own custom listeners to hook into the parse tree. See examples/custom-parser-listener.ts for an example of how to do this.

Development

When the MySQL grammar changes, we merge in updates to the grammar files, and re-build the lexer and parser by running:

yarn build-parser

Afterwards, we need to add the following to the top of src/grammar/MySQLLexer.ts , src/grammar/MySQLParser.ts , and src/grammar/MySQLParserListener.ts :

Architecture

This project is built on Antlr4 with the MySQL grammar extracted from MySQL workbench. The grammar itself was kept mostly unchanged, aside from Typescript-specific rule predicates. This allows for easy updating as new versions of MySQL are released.

The MySQLBaseLexer class represents a superclass to the lexer class and customizes lexer functionality, such as emitting multiple tokens per rule. Similarly, the MySQLBaseParser class represents a superclass to the parser class and customizes parser functionality. These superclasses allow us to change the MySQL version, mode, and character sets at runtime.

License

MIT