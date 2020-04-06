A standalone, grammar-complete MySQL parser.
yarn add ts-mysql-parser
# or
npm install ts-mysql-parser
import MySQLParser, { SqlMode, MySQLQueryType } from 'ts-mysql-parser'
const parser = new MySQLParser({
version: '5.7.7',
mode: SqlMode.AnsiQuotes
})
const result = parser.parse('SELECT id FROM users')
const queryType = parser.getQueryType(result)
console.log(queryType === MySQLQueryType.QtSelect) // true
const tableRef = parser.getNodeAtOffset(result, 18)
console.log(tableRef) // table 'users'
const columnRef = parser.getNodeAtOffset(result, 7)
console.log(columnRef) // column 'id'
Create a new instance of MySQLParser.
The available options are:
version: the MySQL server version (e.g.
'5.7.7')
mode: the MySQL server mode to run in (e.g.
SqlMode.AnsiQuotes)
charsets: the MySQL server character sets to support (e.g.
[ '_utf8' ])
Parse a query.
parser.parse('SELECT id FROM users')
Get the query type of the statement.
const result = parser.parse('SELECT id FROM users')
const queryType = parser.getQueryType(parseResult)
console.log(queryType === MySQLQueryType.QtSelect) // true
Get a node in the parse tree at the given offset.
const result = parser.parse('SELECT id FROM users')
const node = parser.getNodeAtOffset(parseResult, 18)
console.log(node) // "users" table
Split the text into multiple statements, optionally specifying the line break and delimiter.
parser.splitStatements(`SELECT * from users; SELECT * FROM posts`, '\n', ';')
Get the MySQL statement at the given offset.
const statements = parser.splitStatements(`SELECT * from users; SELECT * FROM posts`, '\n', ';')
const statement = parser.getStatementAtOffset(statements, 30)
console.log(statement) // SELECT * FROM posts
Check if the given text is a MySQL keyword.
parser.isKeyword('TIME') // true
Check if the given text is a MySQL reserved keyword.
parser.isReservedKeyword('TIME') // false
You can use your own custom listeners to hook into the parse tree. See
examples/custom-parser-listener.ts for an example of how to do this.
When the MySQL grammar changes, we merge in updates to the grammar files, and re-build the lexer and parser by running:
$ yarn build-parser
Afterwards, we need to add the following to the top of
src/grammar/MySQLLexer.ts,
src/grammar/MySQLParser.ts, and
src/grammar/MySQLParserListener.ts:
/* eslint-disable */
// @ts-nocheck
This project is built on Antlr4 with the MySQL grammar extracted from MySQL workbench. The grammar itself was kept mostly unchanged, aside from Typescript-specific rule predicates. This allows for easy updating as new versions of MySQL are released.
The
MySQLBaseLexer class represents a superclass to the lexer class and customizes lexer functionality, such as emitting multiple tokens per rule. Similarly, the
MySQLBaseParser class represents a superclass to the parser class and customizes parser functionality. These superclasses allow us to change the MySQL version, mode, and character sets at runtime.
stevenmiller888.github.io · GitHub @stevenmiller888 · Twitter @stevenmiller888