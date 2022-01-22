TypeScript Compiler API wrapper. Provides an easier way to programmatically navigate and manipulate TypeScript and JavaScript code.

Formerly ts-simple-ast .

Overview

Main Features

Wraps the compiler API objects to provide helper methods for getting information and programmatically changing files. Allows falling back to the compiler API objects if necessary (ex. classDeclaration.compilerNode or typeChecker.compilerObject ). All changes are kept in memory (including file and directory moves) until specifying to save to the underlying file system. Changes are made to the text and wrapped nodes can be held on to between manipulations.

Getting Started

Library Progress

This library is still under active development. Most common code manipulation/generation use cases are implemented, but there's still a lot of work to do. Please open an issue if you find a feature missing, bug, or question that isn't in the issue tracker.

Example

import { Project, StructureKind } from "ts-morph" ; const project = new Project({ }); project.addSourceFilesAtPaths( "src/**/*.ts" ); const myClassFile = project.createSourceFile( "src/MyClass.ts" , "export class MyClass {}" ); const myEnumFile = project.createSourceFile( "src/MyEnum.ts" , { statements: [{ kind: StructureKind.Enum, name: "MyEnum" , isExported: true , members: [{ name: "member" }], }], }); const myClass = myClassFile.getClassOrThrow( "MyClass" ); myClass.getName(); myClass.hasExportKeyword(); myClass.isDefaultExport(); const myInterface = myClassFile.addInterface({ name: "IMyInterface" , isExported: true , properties: [{ name: "myProp" , type : "number" , }], }); myClass.rename( "NewName" ); myClass.addImplements(myInterface.getName()); myClass.addProperty({ name: "myProp" , initializer: "5" , }); project.getSourceFileOrThrow( "src/ExistingFile.ts" ).delete(); await project.save(); const compilerNode = myClassFile.compilerNode;

Or navigate existing compiler nodes created with the TypeScript compiler (the ts named export is the TypeScript compiler):