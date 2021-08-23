Typescript Mocking Framework (using Jasmine)

Create Type-Safe Mock objects for Typescript Classes and Interfaces Jasmine Spy is automatically created when mocking a method so it is still possible to use verification methods like toHaveBeenCalled().

How to use

Basics

Initializing and setting up a new Mock object can be done in several ways:

mockCookieService = new Mock<CookieService> ( { get: (key ) => `customized ${key} ` }); mockCookieService = new Mock<CookieService>(); mockCookieService.extend({ get : ( key ) => `customized ${key} ` }) mockCookieService = new Mock<CookieService>(); mockCookieService.setup( ls => ls.put); mockCookiesService .setup( ls => ls.put).is( ( key ) => { }); mockCookieService .setup( cs => cs.get).is( ( key ) => `customized ${key} ` ) .setup( cs => cs.put).is( ( key ) => { }); let countsOfGet = mockCookieService .callsOf( cs => cs.get).count(); mockCookieService .resetCalls( cs => cs.get);

Generic methods

When mocking generic methods the is() method can not determine the return type because you use the service in your application with a specified type. Let say you have a service with the following interface:

export interface SomeService { get <T>(index: number): Observable<T>; }

In your application you use the service to returns users:

... someService.get<User> ( 10 ). subscribe ( (user ) => ) ...

If you would like to mock this in you unit test normally you would write:

mockSomeService .setup( ss => ss.get) .is( ( value ) => of (someUser)); mockSomeService .extend({ get : ( value ) => of (someUser)});

Unfortunately typescript will complain about the fact that of(someUser) is not of type Observable<T> :

Type 'Observable<User>' is not assignable to type 'Observable<T>' . Type 'User' is not assignable to type 'T' .

Now the as<T>() comes into the rescue. With this method you can overrule the return value that is automatically determined by the setup() method.

Note: Please note that this can conflict with the real code if not used appropriately, so use at your own risc

mockSomeService .setup( ss => ss.get) .as< ( value:number ) => Observable<User>>() .is( ( value ) => of (someUser)); mockSomeService .setup( ss => ss.get) .as< () => Observable<User>>() .is( () => of (someUser));

With this typescript will not complain anymore. Great! ;-)

Dummy methods

If in your tests the method should be available but the output does not matter you can use the Mock.ANY_FUNC constant.

mockCookieService = new Mock<CookieService>({ put : Mock.ANY_FUNC}); mockCookieService.extend({ put : Mock.ANY_FUNC}); mockCookieService.setup( cs => put).is(Mock.ANY_FUNC);

Mixing setup() and extend()

It is also possible to mix the usage of extend() and setup() methods.

mockCookieService.setup( cs => cs.get).is( ( key ) => `customized ${key} ` ); mockCookieService.extend({ get : ( key ) => `customized ${key} ` });

Static methods

Mock.static(Foo, 'bar' , () => 'some expected output' );

Why did I create this library?

When creating Unit Tests with Typescript / Angular most of the examples on the internet use a Mock class that must be created. A Mock class looks like this:

class MockCookieService { public get (key: string): string { return null ; } public put(key: string, value : string) { } }

The Mock class is used directly or injected by the TestBase.configureTestingModule method.

let cookiesService: CookieService; beforeEach( () => { TestBed.configureTestingModule({ ..., providers : [{ provide : CookieService, useClass : MockCookieService }] }); }); beforeEach(inject([ ..., CookieService], (... , _cookieService : CookieService) => { ... cookieService = cookieSrv; }));

This works 'Okay' but there is no real intellisense for you when you are mocking your objects. This Mock class must have the same methods as the class to Mock otherwise your test will not work. First time creation is not so hard, but when your original class changes you have to change all the Mock classes as well, but there is no intellisense for this. With this framework it is possible to create Mock objects with intellisense and possibility to override methods during your tests and even by type-safe!!!

let mockCookiesService: Mock<CookieService>; let cookieService: CookieService; beforeEach( () => { mockCookieService = new Mock<CookieService>({ get : ( key ) => `customized- ${key} ` , put : Mock.ANY_FUNC }); cookieService = mockCookieService.Object; TestBed.configureTestingModule({ ... providers: [{ provide : CookieService, useValue : cookieService }] }); });

You don't need to use the TestBed setup if you don't want to. Creating Mocks is not related to the TestBed. The following is also possible:

let sut: MyOwnService; beforeEach( () => { mockCookieService = new Mock<CookieService>({ get : ( key ) => `customized- ${key} ` , put : Mock.ANY_FUNC }); cookieService = mockCookieService.Object; sut = new MyOwnService(cookieService); });

In your test you can define other behavior using the 'extend' method of the Mock or using the 'setup' and 'is' methods.

it( 'using with default setup from beforeEach' , () => { let r = sut.getValue( 'Test' ); expect(r).toEqual( null ); }); it( 'setup different value in test' , () => { mockCookieService.extend({ get : ( key ) => 'TestValue' }); let r = sut.getValue( 'Test' ); expect(r).toEqual( 'TestValue' ); expect(cookieService.get).toHaveBeenCalled(); }); it( 'setup other value in test' , () => { mockCookieService.setup( cs => cs.get).is( ( key ) => 'TestValue' ); let r = sut.getValue( 'Test' ); expect(r).toEqual( 'TestValue' ); expect(cookieService.get).toHaveBeenCalled(); });

Every method that is mocked using 'extend' or 'setup' is automatically spied using jasmine.Spy. So it is possible to use 'expect().toHaveBeenCalled' methods etc. Therefor it is not needed any more to use the jasmine.Spy object directly for mocking behavior. ts-mocks helps you to be type-safe (so use that ;-))

it( 'check if methods has been called' , () => { mockCookieService.extend({ get : ( key ) => 'TestValue' }); var cookiesService = mockCookieService.Object; sut.getValue( 'Test' ); expect(cookieService.get).toHaveBeenCalled(); });

If for some reason you still want the original jasmine.Spy object (just Don't ;-)). You can use the spyOf() method of the mock. Be aware that you type-safety is gone.

it( 'override spy during test' , () => { let getMethodSetup = mockCookieService.setup( cs => cs.get).is( key => 'TestValue' ); let getMethodSpy = mockCookieService.spyOf( cs => cs.get); let r = sut.getValue( 'Test' ); expect(r).toEqual( 'TestValue' ); expect(cookieService.get).toHaveBeenCalled(); getMethodSpy.and.returnValue( 'TestValue2' ); });

Using TestBed with Ts-mocks

It you want to use TestBed in combination with ts-mock you should be aware to use the correct provider.

In most examples you will see the use of useValue as provider type

let mockService: Mock<SubService>; let systemUnderTest: MainService; beforeEach( () => { mockService = new Mock<SubService> ( { getSomeValue: ( ) => 'fake value' }); TestBed.configureTestingModule({ providers : [ MainService, { provide : SubService, useValue : mockService.Object} ] }); systemUnderTest = TestBed.get(MainService); }); it( 'should return value from mocked subService' , () => { expect(systemUnderTest.getSubValue()).toBe( 'fake value' ); });

This will work if you don't want to change the behavior of the mock during your test. If you still want to change the behavior like example below this will not work. This is because useValue creates a copy of the object injected, so this is not the same object as the mockService member.

it( 'should return another value from mocked subService' , () => { mockService.extend({ getSomeValue : () => 'fake another value' }); expect(systemUnderTest.getSubValue()).toBe( 'fake another value' ); });

Solution for TestBed

The solution for this is not to use useValue but use useFactory which is a method that is called by the DI container every time the service needs to be injected. useFactory is used like so:

let mockService: Mock<SubService>; let systemUnderTest: MainService; beforeEach( () => { mockService = new Mock<SubService> ( { getSomeValue: ( ) => 'fake value' }); TestBed.configureTestingModule({ providers : [ MainService, { provide : SubService, useFactory : () => mockService.Object} ] }); systemUnderTest = TestBed.get(MainService); }); it( 'should return value from mocked subService' , () => { expect(systemUnderTest.getSubValue()).toBe( 'fake value' ); });

When you now want to change the behavior during your test this is possible:

it( 'should return another value from mocked subService' , () => { mockService.extend({ getSomeValue : () => 'fake another value' }); expect(systemUnderTest.getSubValue()).toBe( 'fake another value' ); });

A note on setup() and spyOf() methods

Some test environments (for example, Wallaby.js) might be incompatible with ts-mocks library because these methods use dynamic property name inferring under the hood. In such cases you can try set the property name manually:

mockCookieService.setup( cs => cs.get, 'get' ) mockCookieService.spyOf( cs => cs.get, 'get' )

Make sure that the property that your lambda cs => cs.get returns and the property name 'get' in the second argument are the same, otherwise the type safety might be broken.

A note on using other frameworks than Jasmine

If you are using other framework like Jest instead of Jasmine. Have a look at https://github.com/ike18t/ts-mockery.