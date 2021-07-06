Mocking library for TypeScript inspired by http://mockito.org/
npm install ts-mockito --save-dev
// Creating mock
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
// Getting instance from mock
let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
// Using instance in source code
foo.getBar(3);
foo.getBar(5);
// Explicit, readable verification
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(3)).called();
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(anything())).called();
// Creating mock
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
// stub method before execution
when(mockedFoo.getBar(3)).thenReturn('three');
// Getting instance
let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
// prints three
console.log(foo.getBar(3));
// prints null, because "getBar(999)" was not stubbed
console.log(foo.getBar(999));
// Creating mock
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
// stub getter before execution
when(mockedFoo.sampleGetter).thenReturn('three');
// Getting instance
let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
// prints three
console.log(foo.sampleGetter);
Syntax is the same as with getter values.
Please note, that stubbing properties that don't have getters only works if Proxy object is available (ES6).
// Creating mock
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
// Getting instance
let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
// Some calls
foo.getBar(1);
foo.getBar(2);
foo.getBar(2);
foo.getBar(3);
// Call count verification
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(1)).once(); // was called with arg === 1 only once
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(2)).twice(); // was called with arg === 2 exactly two times
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(between(2, 3))).thrice(); // was called with arg between 2-3 exactly three times
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(anyNumber()).times(4); // was called with any number arg exactly four times
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(2)).atLeast(2); // was called with arg === 2 min two times
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(anything())).atMost(4); // was called with any argument max four times
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(4)).never(); // was never called with arg === 4
// Creating mock
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
let mockedBar:Bar = mock(Bar);
// Getting instance
let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
let bar:Bar = instance(mockedBar);
// Some calls
foo.getBar(1);
bar.getFoo(2);
// Call order verification
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(1)).calledBefore(mockedBar.getFoo(2)); // foo.getBar(1) has been called before bar.getFoo(2)
verify(mockedBar.getFoo(2)).calledAfter(mockedFoo.getBar(1)); // bar.getFoo(2) has been called before foo.getBar(1)
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(1)).calledBefore(mockedBar.getFoo(999999)); // throws error (mockedBar.getFoo(999999) has never been called)
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
when(mockedFoo.getBar(10)).thenThrow(new Error('fatal error'));
let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
try {
foo.getBar(10);
} catch (error:Error) {
console.log(error.message); // 'fatal error'
}
You can also stub method with your own implementation
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
when(mockedFoo.sumTwoNumbers(anyNumber(), anyNumber())).thenCall((arg1:number, arg2:number) => {
return arg1 * arg2;
});
// prints '50' because we've changed sum method implementation to multiply!
console.log(foo.sumTwoNumbers(5, 10));
You can also stub method to resolve / reject promise
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
when(mockedFoo.fetchData("a")).thenResolve({id: "a", value: "Hello world"});
when(mockedFoo.fetchData("b")).thenReject(new Error("b does not exist"));
You can reset just mock call counter
// Creating mock
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
// Getting instance
let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
// Some calls
foo.getBar(1);
foo.getBar(1);
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(1)).twice(); // getBar with arg "1" has been called twice
// Reset mock
resetCalls(mockedFoo);
// Call count verification
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(1)).never(); // has never been called after reset
You can also reset calls of multiple mocks at once
resetCalls(firstMock, secondMock, thirdMock)
Or reset mock call counter with all stubs
// Creating mock
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
when(mockedFoo.getBar(1)).thenReturn("one").
// Getting instance
let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
// Some calls
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // "one" - as defined in stub
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // "one" - as defined in stub
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(1)).twice(); // getBar with arg "1" has been called twice
// Reset mock
reset(mockedFoo);
// Call count verification
verify(mockedFoo.getBar(1)).never(); // has never been called after reset
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // null - previously added stub has been removed
You can also reset multiple mocks at once
reset(firstMock, secondMock, thirdMock)
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
// Call method
foo.sumTwoNumbers(1, 2);
// Check first arg captor values
const [firstArg, secondArg] = capture(mockedFoo.sumTwoNumbers).last();
console.log(firstArg); // prints 1
console.log(secondArg); // prints 2
You can also get other calls using
first(),
second(),
byCallIndex(3) and more...
You can set multiple returning values for same matching values
const mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
when(mockedFoo.getBar(anyNumber())).thenReturn('one').thenReturn('two').thenReturn('three');
const foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // one
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // two
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // three
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // three - last defined behavior will be repeated infinitely
Another example with specific values
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
when(mockedFoo.getBar(1)).thenReturn('one').thenReturn('another one');
when(mockedFoo.getBar(2)).thenReturn('two');
let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // one
console.log(foo.getBar(2)); // two
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // another one
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // another one - this is last defined behavior for arg '1' so it will be repeated
console.log(foo.getBar(2)); // two
console.log(foo.getBar(2)); // two - this is last defined behavior for arg '2' so it will be repeated
Short notation:
const mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
// You can specify return values as multiple thenReturn args
when(mockedFoo.getBar(anyNumber())).thenReturn('one', 'two', 'three');
const foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // one
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // two
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // three
console.log(foo.getBar(1)); // three - last defined behavior will be repeated infinity
Possible errors:
const mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo);
// When multiple matchers, matches same result:
when(mockedFoo.getBar(anyNumber())).thenReturn('one');
when(mockedFoo.getBar(3)).thenReturn('one');
const foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo);
foo.getBar(3); // MultipleMatchersMatchSameStubError will be thrown, two matchers match same method call
You can mock interfaces too, just instead of passing type to
mock function, set
mock function generic type
Mocking interfaces requires
Proxy implementation
let mockedFoo:Foo = mock<FooInterface>(); // instead of mock(FooInterface)
const foo: SampleGeneric<FooInterface> = instance(mockedFoo);
You can mock abstract classes
const mockedFoo: SampleAbstractClass = mock(SampleAbstractClass);
const foo: SampleAbstractClass = instance(mockedFoo);
You can also mock generic classes, but note that generic type is just needed by mock type definition
const mockedFoo: SampleGeneric<SampleInterface> = mock(SampleGeneric);
const foo: SampleGeneric<SampleInterface> = instance(mockedFoo);
You can partially mock an existing instance:
const foo: Foo = new Foo();
const spiedFoo = spy(foo);
when(spiedFoo.getBar(3)).thenReturn('one');
console.log(foo.getBar(3)); // 'one'
console.log(foo.getBaz()); // call to a real method
You can spy on plain objects too:
const foo = { bar: () => 42 };
const spiedFoo = spy(foo);
foo.bar();
console.log(capture(spiedFoo.bar).last()); // [42]