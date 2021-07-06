Mocking library for TypeScript inspired by http://mockito.org/

1.x to 2.x migration guide

Main features

Strongly typed

IDE autocomplete

Mock creation ( mock ) (also abstract classes) #example

) (also abstract classes) #example Spying on real objects ( spy ) #example

) #example Changing mock behavior ( when ) via: thenReturn - return value #example thenThrow - throw an error #example thenCall - call custom method #example thenResolve - resolve promise #example thenReject - rejects promise #example

) via: Checking if methods were called with given arguments ( verify ) anything , notNull , anyString , anyOfClass etc. - for more flexible comparision once , twice , times , atLeast etc. - allows call count verification #example calledBefore , calledAfter - allows call order verification #example

) Resetting mock ( reset , resetCalls ) #example, #example

, ) #example, #example Capturing arguments passed to method ( capture ) #example

) #example Recording multiple behaviors #example

Readable error messages (ex. 'Expected "convertNumberToString(strictEqual(3))" to be called 2 time(s). But has been called 1 time(s).' )

Installation

npm install ts-mockito --save-dev

Usage

Basics

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); foo.getBar( 3 ); foo.getBar( 5 ); verify(mockedFoo.getBar( 3 )).called(); verify(mockedFoo.getBar(anything())).called();

Stubbing method calls

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); when(mockedFoo.getBar( 3 )).thenReturn( 'three' ); let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); console .log(foo.getBar( 3 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 999 ));

Stubbing getter value

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); when(mockedFoo.sampleGetter).thenReturn( 'three' ); let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); console .log(foo.sampleGetter);

Stubbing property values that have no getters

Syntax is the same as with getter values.

Please note, that stubbing properties that don't have getters only works if Proxy object is available (ES6).

Call count verification

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); foo.getBar( 1 ); foo.getBar( 2 ); foo.getBar( 2 ); foo.getBar( 3 ); verify(mockedFoo.getBar( 1 )).once(); verify(mockedFoo.getBar( 2 )).twice(); verify(mockedFoo.getBar(between( 2 , 3 ))).thrice(); verify(mockedFoo.getBar(anyNumber()).times( 4 ); verify(mockedFoo.getBar( 2 )).atLeast( 2 ); verify(mockedFoo.getBar(anything())).atMost( 4 ); verify(mockedFoo.getBar( 4 )).never();

Call order verification

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); let mockedBar:Bar = mock(Bar); let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); let bar:Bar = instance(mockedBar); foo.getBar( 1 ); bar.getFoo( 2 ); verify(mockedFoo.getBar( 1 )).calledBefore(mockedBar.getFoo( 2 )); verify(mockedBar.getFoo( 2 )).calledAfter(mockedFoo.getBar( 1 )); verify(mockedFoo.getBar( 1 )).calledBefore(mockedBar.getFoo( 999999 ));

Throwing errors

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); when(mockedFoo.getBar( 10 )).thenThrow( new Error ( 'fatal error' )); let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); try { foo.getBar( 10 ); } catch (error: Error ) { console .log(error.message); }

Custom function

You can also stub method with your own implementation

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); when(mockedFoo.sumTwoNumbers(anyNumber(), anyNumber())).thenCall( ( arg1: number , arg2: number ) => { return arg1 * arg2; }); console .log(foo.sumTwoNumbers( 5 , 10 ));

Resolving / rejecting promises

You can also stub method to resolve / reject promise

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); when(mockedFoo.fetchData( "a" )).thenResolve({id: "a" , value: "Hello world" }); when(mockedFoo.fetchData( "b" )).thenReject( new Error ( "b does not exist" ));

Resetting mock calls

You can reset just mock call counter

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); foo.getBar( 1 ); foo.getBar( 1 ); verify(mockedFoo.getBar( 1 )).twice(); resetCalls(mockedFoo); verify(mockedFoo.getBar( 1 )).never();

You can also reset calls of multiple mocks at once resetCalls(firstMock, secondMock, thirdMock)

Resetting mock

Or reset mock call counter with all stubs

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); when(mockedFoo.getBar( 1 )).thenReturn( "one" ). let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 )); verify(mockedFoo.getBar( 1 )).twice(); reset(mockedFoo); verify(mockedFoo.getBar( 1 )).never(); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 ));

You can also reset multiple mocks at once reset(firstMock, secondMock, thirdMock)

Capturing method arguments

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); foo.sumTwoNumbers( 1 , 2 ); const [firstArg, secondArg] = capture(mockedFoo.sumTwoNumbers).last(); console .log(firstArg); console .log(secondArg);

You can also get other calls using first() , second() , byCallIndex(3) and more...

Recording multiple behaviors

You can set multiple returning values for same matching values

const mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); when(mockedFoo.getBar(anyNumber())).thenReturn( 'one' ).thenReturn( 'two' ).thenReturn( 'three' ); const foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 ));

Another example with specific values

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); when(mockedFoo.getBar( 1 )).thenReturn( 'one' ).thenReturn( 'another one' ); when(mockedFoo.getBar( 2 )).thenReturn( 'two' ); let foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 2 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 2 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 2 ));

Short notation:

const mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); when(mockedFoo.getBar(anyNumber())).thenReturn( 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ); const foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 )); console .log(foo.getBar( 1 ));

Possible errors:

const mockedFoo:Foo = mock(Foo); when(mockedFoo.getBar(anyNumber())).thenReturn( 'one' ); when(mockedFoo.getBar( 3 )).thenReturn( 'one' ); const foo:Foo = instance(mockedFoo); foo.getBar( 3 );

Mocking interfaces

You can mock interfaces too, just instead of passing type to mock function, set mock function generic type Mocking interfaces requires Proxy implementation

let mockedFoo:Foo = mock<FooInterface>(); const foo: SampleGeneric<FooInterface> = instance(mockedFoo);

Mocking types

You can mock abstract classes

const mockedFoo: SampleAbstractClass = mock(SampleAbstractClass); const foo: SampleAbstractClass = instance(mockedFoo);

You can also mock generic classes, but note that generic type is just needed by mock type definition

const mockedFoo: SampleGeneric<SampleInterface> = mock(SampleGeneric); const foo: SampleGeneric<SampleInterface> = instance(mockedFoo);

Spying on real objects

You can partially mock an existing instance:

const foo: Foo = new Foo(); const spiedFoo = spy(foo); when(spiedFoo.getBar( 3 )).thenReturn( 'one' ); console .log(foo.getBar( 3 )); console .log(foo.getBaz());

You can spy on plain objects too:

const foo = { bar: () => 42 }; const spiedFoo = spy(foo); foo.bar(); console .log(capture(spiedFoo.bar).last());

