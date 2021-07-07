ts-mixer brings mixins to TypeScript. "Mixins" to
ts-mixer are just classes, so you already know how to write them, and you can probably mix classes from your favorite library without trouble.
The mixin problem is more nuanced than it appears. I've seen countless code snippets that work for certain situations, but fail in others.
ts-mixer tries to take the best from all these solutions while accounting for the situations you might not have considered.
ts-mixer
instanceof-like replacement (with caveats [4, 5])
.apply(...) on class constructors (or any means of calling them without
new), which makes it impossible for
ts-mixer to pass the proper
this to your constructors. This may or may not be an issue for your code, but there are options to work around it. See dealing with constructors below.
ts-mixer does not support
instanceof for mixins, but it does offer a replacement. See the hasMixin function for more details.
@decorator and
hasMixin) make use of ES6
Maps, which means you must either use ES6+ or polyfill
Map to use them. If you don't need these features, you should be fine without.
$ npm install ts-mixer
or if you prefer Yarn:
$ yarn add ts-mixer
import { Mixin } from 'ts-mixer';
class Foo {
protected makeFoo() {
return 'foo';
}
}
class Bar {
protected makeBar() {
return 'bar';
}
}
class FooBar extends Mixin(Foo, Bar) {
public makeFooBar() {
return this.makeFoo() + this.makeBar();
}
}
const fooBar = new FooBar();
console.log(fooBar.makeFooBar()); // "foobar"
Frustratingly, it is impossible for generic parameters to be referenced in base class expressions. No matter what, you will eventually run into
Base class expressions cannot reference class type parameters.
The way to get around this is to leverage declaration merging, and a slightly different mixing function from ts-mixer:
mix. It works exactly like
Mixin, except it's a decorator, which means it doesn't affect the type information of the class being decorated. See it in action below:
import { mix } from 'ts-mixer';
class Foo<T> {
public fooMethod(input: T): T {
return input;
}
}
class Bar<T> {
public barMethod(input: T): T {
return input;
}
}
interface FooBar<T1, T2> extends Foo<T1>, Bar<T2> { }
@mix(Foo, Bar)
class FooBar<T1, T2> {
public fooBarMethod(input1: T1, input2: T2) {
return [this.fooMethod(input1), this.barMethod(input2)];
}
}
Key takeaways from this example:
interface FooBar<T1, T2> extends Foo<T1>, Bar<T2> { } makes sure
FooBar has the typing we want, thanks to declaration merging
@mix(Foo, Bar) wires things up "on the JavaScript side", since the interface declaration has nothing to do with runtime behavior.
mix decorator is that the typing produced by
Mixin(Foo, Bar) would conflict with the typing of the interface.
mix has no effect "on the TypeScript side," thus avoiding type conflicts.
Popular libraries such as class-validator and TypeORM use decorators to add functionality. Unfortunately,
ts-mixer has no way of knowing what these libraries do with the decorators behind the scenes. So if you want these decorators to be "inherited" with classes you plan to mix, you first have to wrap them with a special
decorate function exported by
ts-mixer. Here's an example using
class-validator:
import { IsBoolean, IsIn, validate } from 'class-validator';
import { Mixin, decorate } from 'ts-mixer';
class Disposable {
@decorate(IsBoolean()) // instead of @IsBoolean()
isDisposed: boolean = false;
}
class Statusable {
@decorate(IsIn(['red', 'green'])) // instead of @IsIn(['red', 'green'])
status: string = 'green';
}
class ExtendedObject extends Mixin(Disposable, Statusable) {}
const extendedObject = new ExtendedObject();
extendedObject.status = 'blue';
validate(extendedObject).then(errors => {
console.log(errors);
});
As mentioned in the caveats section, ES6 disallowed calling constructor functions without
new. This means that the only way for
ts-mixer to mix instance properties is to instantiate each base class separately, then copy the instance properties into a common object. The consequence of this is that constructors mixed by
ts-mixer will not receive the proper
this.
This very well may not be an issue for you! It only means that your constructors need to be "mostly pure" in terms of how they handle
this. Specifically, your constructors cannot produce side effects involving
this, other than adding properties to
this (the most common side effect in JavaScript constructors).
If you simply cannot eliminate
this side effects from your constructor, there is a workaround available:
ts-mixer will automatically forward constructor parameters to a predesignated init function (
settings.initFunction) if it's present on the class. Unlike constructors, functions can be called with an arbitrary
this, so this predesignated init function will have the proper
this. Here's a basic example:
import { Mixin, settings } from 'ts-mixer';
settings.initFunction = 'init';
class Person {
public static allPeople: Set<Person> = new Set();
protected init() {
Person.allPeople.add(this);
}
}
type PartyAffiliation = 'democrat' | 'republican';
class PoliticalParticipant {
public static democrats: Set<PoliticalParticipant> = new Set();
public static republicans: Set<PoliticalParticipant> = new Set();
public party: PartyAffiliation;
// note that these same args will also be passed to init function
public constructor(party: PartyAffiliation) {
this.party = party;
}
protected init(party: PartyAffiliation) {
if (party === 'democrat')
PoliticalParticipant.democrats.add(this);
else
PoliticalParticipant.republicans.add(this);
}
}
class Voter extends Mixin(Person, PoliticalParticipant) {}
const v1 = new Voter('democrat');
const v2 = new Voter('democrat');
const v3 = new Voter('republican');
const v4 = new Voter('republican');
Note the above
.add(this) statements. These would not work as expected if they were placed in the constructor instead, since
this is not the same between the constructor and
init, as explained above.
As mentioned above,
ts-mixer does not support
instanceof for mixins. While it is possible to implement custom
instanceof behavior, this library does not do so because it would require modifying the source classes, which is deliberately avoided.
You can fill this missing functionality with
hasMixin(instance, mixinClass) instead. See the below example:
import { Mixin, hasMixin } from 'ts-mixer';
class Foo {}
class Bar {}
class FooBar extends Mixin(Foo, Bar) {}
const instance = new FooBar();
// doesn't work with instanceof...
console.log(instance instanceof FooBar) // true
console.log(instance instanceof Foo) // false
console.log(instance instanceof Bar) // false
// but everything works nicely with hasMixin!
console.log(hasMixin(instance, FooBar)) // true
console.log(hasMixin(instance, Foo)) // true
console.log(hasMixin(instance, Bar)) // true
hasMixin(instance, mixinClass) will work anywhere that
instance instanceof mixinClass works. Additionally, like
instanceof, you get the same type narrowing benefits:
if (hasMixin(instance, Foo)) {
// inferred type of instance is "Foo"
}
if (hasMixin(instance, Bar)) {
// inferred type of instance of "Bar"
}
ts-mixer has multiple strategies for mixing classes which can be configured by modifying
settings from ts-mixer. For example:
import { settings, Mixin } from 'ts-mixer';
settings.prototypeStrategy = 'proxy';
// then use `Mixin` as normal...
settings.prototypeStrategy
'copy' (default) - Copies all methods from the classes being mixed into a new prototype object. (This will include all methods up the prototype chains as well.) This is the default for ES5 compatibility, but it has the downside of stale references. For example, if you mix
Foo and
Bar to make
FooBar, then redefine a method on
Foo,
FooBar will not have the latest methods from
Foo. If this is not a concern for you,
'copy' is the best value for this setting.
'proxy' - Uses an ES6 Proxy to "soft mix" prototypes. Unlike
'copy', updates to the base classes will be reflected in the mixed class, which may be desirable. The downside is that method access is not as performant, nor is it ES5 compatible.
settings.staticsStrategy
'copy' (default) - Simply copies all properties (minus
prototype) from the base classes/constructor functions onto the mixed class. Like
settings.prototypeStrategy = 'copy', this strategy also suffers from stale references, but shouldn't be a concern if you don't redefine static methods after mixing.
'proxy' - Similar to
settings.prototypeStrategy, proxy's static method access to base classes. Has the same benefits/downsides.
settings.initFunction
ts-mixer will automatically call the function with this name upon construction
null (default) - disables the behavior
settings.decoratorInheritance
Mixin(...)
'deep' (default) - Deeply inherits decorators from all given classes and their ancestors
'direct' - Only inherits decorators defined directly on the given classes
'none' - Skips decorator inheritance
