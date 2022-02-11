ts-migrate is a tool for helping migrate code to TypeScript. It takes a JavaScript, or a partial TypeScript, project in and gives a compiling TypeScript project out.

ts-migrate is intended to accelerate the TypeScript migration process. The resulting code will pass the build, but a followup is required to improve type safety. There will be lots of // @ts-expect-error , and any that will need to be fixed over time. In general, it is a lot nicer than starting from scratch.

ts-migrate is designed as a set of plugins so that it can be pretty customizable for different use-cases. Potentially, more plugins can be added for addressing things like improvements of type quality or libraries-related things (like prop-types in React).

Plugins are combined into migration configs. We currently have two main migration configs:

for the main JavaScript → TypeScript migration

for the reignore script

These configs can be moved out of the default script, and people can add custom configs with a different set of plugins for their needs.

You can find instructions on how to install and run ts-migrate in the main package. If you find any issues or have ideas for improvements, we welcome your contributions!

Check out the blog post about ts-migrate!

Folder Description packages/ts-migrate-example basic example of usage of the ts-migrate-server with a writing a custom simple plugin

