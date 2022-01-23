A MD5 implementation for TypeScript
This library also includes tools for:
Based on work by
import {Md5} from 'ts-md5/dist/md5';
Md5.hashStr('blah blah blah') => hex:string
Md5.hashStr('blah blah blah', true) => raw:Int32Array(4)
Md5.hashAsciiStr('blah blah blah') => hex:string
Md5.hashAsciiStr('blah blah blah', true) => raw:Int32Array(4)
For more complex uses:
md5 = new Md5();
// Append incrementally your file or other input
// Methods are chainable
md5.appendStr('somestring')
.appendAsciiStr('a different string')
.appendByteArray(blob);
// Generate the MD5 hex string
md5.end();
NOTE:: You have to make sure
ts-md5/dist/md5_worker.js is made available in your build so it can be accessed directly by a browser
It should always remain as a seperate file.
import {ParallelHasher} from 'ts-md5/dist/parallel_hasher';
let hasher = new ParallelHasher('/path/to/ts-md5/dist/md5_worker.js');
hasher.hash(fileBlob).then(function(result) {
console.log('md5 of fileBlob is', result);
});
The project is written in typescript and transpiled into ES5.
npm install -g typescript (if you haven't already)
tsconfig.json
tsc
You can find more information here: https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/wiki/tsconfig.json
These allow projects like jasmine to work with .ts files. This is here as a guide more than anything else. See: https://github.com/typings/typings
npm install typings --global (if you haven't already)
typings install jasmine --ambient --save
/// <reference path="../typings/main.d.ts" /> from tests
To update typings:
typings install
npm run build
npm run test
package.json https://docs.npmjs.com/files/package.json
npm publish https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/publish
MIT