openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ts-md5

by cotag
1.2.10 (see all)

Type Script MD5 implemenation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

228K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Introduction

A MD5 implementation for TypeScript

  • Can handle Unicode strings
  • Supports incremental hashing
  • Works with Files and Blobs

This library also includes tools for:

  • Hashing a file or blob
  • A webworker for performing hashing
  • A webworker handler for requesting files or blobs to be hashed
    • promise based
    • files or blobs are queued for processing on the webworker

Based on work by

Usage

Basic Hashing

  1. Import the class
    • import {Md5} from 'ts-md5/dist/md5';
  2. Hash some things
    • Md5.hashStr('blah blah blah') => hex:string
    • Md5.hashStr('blah blah blah', true) => raw:Int32Array(4)
    • Md5.hashAsciiStr('blah blah blah') => hex:string
    • Md5.hashAsciiStr('blah blah blah', true) => raw:Int32Array(4)

For more complex uses:


md5 = new Md5();

// Append incrementally your file or other input
// Methods are chainable
md5.appendStr('somestring')
    .appendAsciiStr('a different string')
    .appendByteArray(blob);

// Generate the MD5 hex string
md5.end();

Hashing a File

NOTE:: You have to make sure ts-md5/dist/md5_worker.js is made available in your build so it can be accessed directly by a browser It should always remain as a seperate file.


import {ParallelHasher} from 'ts-md5/dist/parallel_hasher';

let hasher = new ParallelHasher('/path/to/ts-md5/dist/md5_worker.js');
hasher.hash(fileBlob).then(function(result) {
   console.log('md5 of fileBlob is', result);
});

Building from src

The project is written in typescript and transpiled into ES5.

  1. Install TypeScript: npm install -g typescript (if you haven't already)
  2. Configure compile options in tsconfig.json
  3. Perform build using: tsc

You can find more information here: https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/wiki/tsconfig.json

Type Definitions

These allow projects like jasmine to work with .ts files. This is here as a guide more than anything else. See: https://github.com/typings/typings

  1. Install typings: npm install typings --global (if you haven't already)
  2. Download definitions: typings install jasmine --ambient --save
  3. Reference the typings using /// <reference path="../typings/main.d.ts" /> from tests

To update typings:

  • From command line run: typings install

Scripts

  1. Build Script: npm run build
  2. Test Script: npm run test

Publishing

  1. Sign up to https://www.npmjs.com/
  2. Configure package.json https://docs.npmjs.com/files/package.json
  3. run npm publish https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/publish

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial