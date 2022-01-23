Introduction

A MD5 implementation for TypeScript

Can handle Unicode strings

Supports incremental hashing

Works with Files and Blobs

This library also includes tools for:

Hashing a file or blob

A webworker for performing hashing

A webworker handler for requesting files or blobs to be hashed promise based files or blobs are queued for processing on the webworker



Based on work by

Usage

Basic Hashing

Import the class import {Md5} from 'ts-md5/dist/md5'; Hash some things Md5.hashStr('blah blah blah') => hex:string

=> hex:string Md5.hashStr('blah blah blah', true) => raw:Int32Array(4)

=> raw:Int32Array(4) Md5.hashAsciiStr('blah blah blah') => hex:string

=> hex:string Md5.hashAsciiStr('blah blah blah', true) => raw:Int32Array(4)

For more complex uses:

md5 = new Md5(); md5.appendStr( 'somestring' ) .appendAsciiStr( 'a different string' ) .appendByteArray(blob); md5.end();

Hashing a File

NOTE:: You have to make sure ts-md5/dist/md5_worker.js is made available in your build so it can be accessed directly by a browser It should always remain as a seperate file.

import {ParallelHasher} from 'ts-md5/dist/parallel_hasher' ; let hasher = new ParallelHasher( '/path/to/ts-md5/dist/md5_worker.js' ); hasher.hash(fileBlob).then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'md5 of fileBlob is' , result); });

Building from src

The project is written in typescript and transpiled into ES5.

Install TypeScript: npm install -g typescript (if you haven't already) Configure compile options in tsconfig.json Perform build using: tsc

You can find more information here: https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/wiki/tsconfig.json

Type Definitions

These allow projects like jasmine to work with .ts files. This is here as a guide more than anything else. See: https://github.com/typings/typings

Install typings: npm install typings --global (if you haven't already) Download definitions: typings install jasmine --ambient --save Note: ambient means we are searching in https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped Reference the typings using /// <reference path="../typings/main.d.ts" /> from tests

To update typings:

From command line run: typings install

Scripts

Build Script: npm run build Test Script: npm run test

Publishing

Sign up to https://www.npmjs.com/ Configure package.json https://docs.npmjs.com/files/package.json run npm publish https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/publish

License

MIT