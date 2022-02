A multi channel logger written in TypeScript.

Features

Colored console logging to stdout or stderr,

File appender, with configurable log rolling based on file size or date

Configurable log message layout/patterns

Different log levels for different log categories (make some parts of your app log as DEBUG, others only ERRORS, etc.)

Please refer to the documentation for more details.

Installation

npm install -g typescript npm install @tsed/logger npm install source -map-support

Breaking change 3.x

Since v3.x, the logger is completely rewritten to support new features. This new version is inspired by the excellent project log4js.

Quick start

Minimalist version:

import {$log} from "@tsed/logger" ; $log.level = "debug" ; $log.name = "APP" ; $log.debug( "Some debug messages" );

Will be procude the following log output:

[2017-06-17 11:43:37.987] [DEBUG] [APP] - Some debug messages

Create your custom logger:

import {Logger} from "@tsed/logger" ; const logger = new Logger( "loggerName" ); logger.appenders .set({ type : "stdout" , levels: [ "debug" , "info" , "trace" ] }) .set({ type : "stderr" , levels: [ "fatal" , "error" , "warn" ], layout: { type : "pattern" , pattern: "%d %p %c %X{user} %m%n" } }) .set({ type : "file" , filename: ` ${__dirname} /app.log` , layout:{ type : "json" , separator: "," } })

