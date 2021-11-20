This is the TypeScript loader for webpack.
yarn add ts-loader --dev
or
npm install ts-loader --save-dev
You will also need to install TypeScript if you have not already.
yarn add typescript --dev
or
npm install typescript --save-dev
Use webpack like normal, including
webpack --watch and
webpack-dev-server, or through another
build system using the Node.js API.
We have a number of example setups to accommodate different workflows. Our examples can be found here.
We probably have more examples than we need. That said, here's a good way to get started:
ts-loader
ts-loader just handling transpilation.
As your project becomes bigger, compilation time increases linearly. It's because typescript's semantic checker has to inspect all files on every rebuild. The simple solution is to disable it by using the
transpileOnly: true option, but doing so leaves you without type checking and will not output declaration files.
You probably don't want to give up type checking; that's rather the point of TypeScript. So what you can do is use the fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin. It runs the type checker on a separate process, so your build remains fast thanks to
transpileOnly: true but you still have the type checking. Also, the plugin has several optimizations to make incremental type checking faster (AST cache, multiple workers).
If you'd like to see a simple setup take a look at our simple example. For a more complex setup take a look at our more involved example.
ts-loader supports Yarn Plug’n’Play. The recommended way to integrate is using the pnp-webpack-plugin.
ts-loader works very well in combination with babel and babel-loader. There is an example of this in the official TypeScript Samples.
ts-loader 8.x if you need webpack 4 support)
A full test suite runs each night (and on each pull request). It runs both on Linux and Windows, testing
ts-loader against major releases of TypeScript. The test suite also runs against TypeScript@next (because we want to use it as much as you do).
If you become aware of issues not caught by the test suite then please let us know. Better yet, write a test and submit it in a PR!
Create or update
webpack.config.js like so:
module.exports = {
mode: "development",
devtool: "inline-source-map",
entry: "./app.ts",
output: {
filename: "bundle.js"
},
resolve: {
// Add `.ts` and `.tsx` as a resolvable extension.
extensions: [".ts", ".tsx", ".js"]
},
module: {
rules: [
// all files with a `.ts` or `.tsx` extension will be handled by `ts-loader`
{ test: /\.tsx?$/, loader: "ts-loader" }
]
}
};
Add a
tsconfig.json file. (The one below is super simple; but you can tweak this to your hearts desire)
{
"compilerOptions": {
"sourceMap": true
}
}
The tsconfig.json file controls
TypeScript-related options so that your IDE, the
tsc command, and this loader all share the
same options.
devtool / sourcemaps
If you want to be able to debug your original source then you can thanks to the magic of sourcemaps. There are 2 steps to getting this set up with
ts-loader and webpack.
First, for
ts-loader to produce sourcemaps, you will need to set the tsconfig.json option as
"sourceMap": true.
Second, you need to set the
devtool option in your
webpack.config.js to support the type of sourcemaps you want. To make your choice have a read of the
devtool webpack docs. You may be somewhat daunted by the choice available. You may also want to vary the sourcemap strategy depending on your build environment. Here are some example strategies for different environments:
devtool: 'inline-source-map' - Solid sourcemap support; the best "all-rounder". Works well with karma-webpack (not all strategies do)
devtool: 'eval-cheap-module-source-map' - Best support for sourcemaps whilst debugging.
devtool: 'source-map' - Approach that plays well with UglifyJsPlugin; typically you might use this in Production
Loading css and other resources is possible but you will need to make sure that
you have defined the
require function in a declaration file.
declare var require: {
<T>(path: string): T;
(paths: string[], callback: (...modules: any[]) => void): void;
ensure: (
paths: string[],
callback: (require: <T>(path: string) => T) => void
) => void;
};
Then you can simply require assets or chunks per the webpack documentation.
require("!style!css!./style.css");
The same basic process is required for code splitting. In this case, you
import modules you need but you
don't directly use them. Instead you require them at split points. See this example and this example for more details.
TypeScript 2.4 provides support for ECMAScript's new
import() calls. These calls import a module and return a promise to that module. This is also supported in webpack - details on usage can be found here. Happy code splitting!
To output a built .d.ts file, you can set
"declaration": true in your tsconfig, and use the DeclarationBundlerPlugin in your webpack config.
The build should fail on TypeScript compilation errors as of webpack 2. If for some reason it does not, you can use the webpack-fail-plugin.
For more background have a read of this issue.
If you want to resolve modules according to
baseUrl and
paths in your
tsconfig.json then you can use the tsconfig-paths-webpack-plugin package. For details about this functionality, see the module resolution documentation.
This feature requires webpack 2.1+ and TypeScript 2.0+. Use the config below or check the package for more information on usage.
const TsconfigPathsPlugin = require('tsconfig-paths-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
...
resolve: {
plugins: [new TsconfigPathsPlugin({ configFile: "./path/to/tsconfig.json" })]
}
...
}
There are two types of options: TypeScript options (aka "compiler options") and loader options. TypeScript options should be set using a tsconfig.json file. Loader options can be specified through the
options property in the webpack configuration:
module.exports = {
...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.tsx?$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'ts-loader',
options: {
transpileOnly: true
}
}
]
}
]
}
}
|Type
|Default Value
boolean
false
If you want to speed up compilation significantly you can set this flag.
However, many of the benefits you get from static type checking between different dependencies in your application will be lost.
transpileOnly will not speed up compilation of project references.
It's advisable to use
transpileOnly alongside the fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin to get full type checking again. To see what this looks like in practice then either take a look at our simple example. For a more complex setup take a look at our more involved example.
If you enable this option, webpack 4 will give you "export not found" warnings any time you re-export a type:
WARNING in ./src/bar.ts
1:0-34 "export 'IFoo' was not found in './foo'
@ ./src/bar.ts
@ ./src/index.ts
The reason this happens is that when typescript doesn't do a full type check, it does not have enough information to determine whether an imported name is a type or not, so when the name is then exported, typescript has no choice but to emit the export. Fortunately, the extraneous export should not be harmful, so you can just suppress these warnings:
module.exports = {
...
stats: {
warningsFilter: /export .* was not found in/
}
}
|Type
|Default Value
boolean
false
If you're using HappyPack or thread-loader to parallelise your builds then you'll need to set this to
true. This implicitly sets
*transpileOnly* to
true and WARNING! stops registering all errors to webpack.
It's advisable to use this with the fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin to get full type checking again. IMPORTANT: If you are using fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin alongside HappyPack or thread-loader then ensure you set the
syntactic diagnostic option like so:
new ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin({
typescript: {
diagnosticOptions: {
semantic: true,
syntactic: true,
},
},
})
This will ensure that the plugin checks for both syntactic errors (eg
const array = [{} {}];) and semantic errors (eg
const x: number = '1';). By default the plugin only checks for semantic errors (as when used with
ts-loader in
transpileOnly mode,
ts-loader will still report syntactic errors).
Also, if you are using
thread-loader in watch mode, remember to set
poolTimeout: Infinity so workers don't die.
These options should be functions which will be used to resolve the import statements and the
<reference types="..."> directives instead of the default TypeScript implementation. It's not intended that these will typically be used by a user of
ts-loader - they exist to facilitate functionality such as Yarn Plug’n’Play.
|Type
(program: Program, getProgram: () => Program) => { before?: TransformerFactory<SourceFile>[]; after?: TransformerFactory<SourceFile>[]; afterDeclarations?: TransformerFactory<SourceFile>[]; }
Provide custom transformers - only compatible with TypeScript 2.3+ (and 2.4 if using
transpileOnly mode). For example usage take a look at typescript-plugin-styled-components or our test.
You can also pass a path string to locate a js module file which exports the function described above, this useful especially in
happyPackMode. (Because forked processes cannot serialize functions see more at related issue)
|Type
|Default Value
boolean
false
This is important if you read from stdout or stderr and for proper error handling. The default value ensures that you can read from stdout e.g. via pipes or you use webpack -j to generate json output.
|Type
|Default Value
string
warn
Can be
info,
warn or
error which limits the log output to the specified log level.
Beware of the fact that errors are written to stderr and everything else is written to stderr (or stdout if logInfoToStdOut is true).
|Type
|Default Value
boolean
false
If
true, no console.log messages will be emitted. Note that most error
messages are emitted via webpack which is not affected by this flag.
|Type
|Default Value
number[]
[]
You can squelch certain TypeScript errors by specifying an array of diagnostic codes to ignore.
|Type
|Default Value
string[]
[]
Only report errors on files matching these glob patterns.
// in webpack.config.js
{
test: /\.ts$/,
loader: 'ts-loader',
options: { reportFiles: ['src/**/*.{ts,tsx}', '!src/skip.ts'] }
}
This can be useful when certain types definitions have errors that are not fatal to your application.
|Type
|Default Value
string
'typescript'
Allows use of TypeScript compilers other than the official one. Should be
set to the NPM name of the compiler, eg
ntypescript.
|Type
|Default Value
string
'tsconfig.json'
Allows you to specify where to find the TypeScript configuration file.
You may provide
.ts entry file.
Please note, that if the configuration file is outside of your project directory, you might need to set the
context option to avoid TypeScript issues (like TS18003).
In this case the
configFile should point to the
tsconfig.json and
context to the project root.
|Type
|Default Value
boolean
true
If
false, disables built-in colors in logger messages.
|Type
|Default Value
(message: ErrorInfo, colors: boolean) => string
undefined
By default
ts-loader formats TypeScript compiler output for an error or a warning in the style:
[tsl] ERROR in myFile.ts(3,14)
TS4711: you did something very wrong
If that format is not to your taste you can supply your own formatter using the
errorFormatter option. Below is a template for a custom error formatter. Please note that the
colors parameter is an instance of
chalk which you can use to color your output. (This instance will respect the
colors option.)
function customErrorFormatter(error, colors) {
const messageColor =
error.severity === "warning" ? colors.bold.yellow : colors.bold.red;
return (
"Does not compute.... " +
messageColor(Object.keys(error).map(key => `${key}: ${error[key]}`))
);
}
If the above formatter received an error like this:
{
"code":2307,
"severity": "error",
"content": "Cannot find module 'components/myComponent2'.",
"file":"/.test/errorFormatter/app.ts",
"line":2,
"character":31
}
It would produce an error message that said:
Does not compute.... code: 2307,severity: error,content: Cannot find module 'components/myComponent2'.,file: /.test/errorFormatter/app.ts,line: 2,character: 31
And the bit after "Does not compute.... " would be red.
|Type
|Default Value
object
{}
Allows overriding TypeScript options. Should be specified in the same format
as you would do for the
compilerOptions property in tsconfig.json.
|Type
|Default Value
string
TODO
Advanced option to force files to go through different instances of the TypeScript compiler. Can be used to force segregation between different parts of your code.
|Type
|Default Value
(RegExp \| string)[]
[]
|Type
|Default Value
(RegExp \| string)[]
[]
A list of regular expressions to be matched against filename. If filename matches one of the regular expressions, a
.ts or
.tsx suffix will be appended to that filename.
If you're using HappyPack or thread-loader with
ts-loader, you need use the
string type for the regular expressions, not
RegExp object.
// change this:
{ appendTsSuffixTo: [/\.vue$/] }
// to:
{ appendTsSuffixTo: ['\\.vue$'] }
This is useful for
*.vue file format for now. (Probably will benefit from the new single file format in the future.)
Example:
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
entry: "./index.vue",
output: { filename: "bundle.js" },
resolve: {
extensions: [".ts", ".vue"]
},
module: {
rules: [
{ test: /\.vue$/, loader: "vue-loader" },
{
test: /\.ts$/,
loader: "ts-loader",
options: { appendTsSuffixTo: [/\.vue$/] }
}
]
}
};
index.vue
<template><p>hello {{msg}}</p></template>
<script lang="ts">
export default {
data(): Object {
return {
msg: "world"
};
}
};
</script>
We can handle
.tsx by quite similar way:
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
entry: './index.vue',
output: { filename: 'bundle.js' },
resolve: {
extensions: ['.ts', '.tsx', '.vue', '.vuex']
},
module: {
rules: [
{ test: /\.vue$/, loader: 'vue-loader',
options: {
loaders: {
ts: 'ts-loader',
tsx: 'babel-loader!ts-loader',
}
}
},
{ test: /\.ts$/, loader: 'ts-loader', options: { appendTsSuffixTo: [/TS\.vue$/] } }
{ test: /\.tsx$/, loader: 'babel-loader!ts-loader', options: { appendTsxSuffixTo: [/TSX\.vue$/] } }
]
}
}
tsconfig.json (set
jsx option to
preserve to let babel handle jsx)
{
"compilerOptions": {
"jsx": "preserve"
}
}
index.vue
<script lang="tsx">
export default {
functional: true,
render(h, c) {
return (<div>Content</div>);
}
}
</script>
Or if you want to use only tsx, just use the
appendTsxSuffixTo option only:
{ test: /\.ts$/, loader: 'ts-loader' }
{ test: /\.tsx$/, loader: 'babel-loader!ts-loader', options: { appendTsxSuffixTo: [/\.vue$/] } }
|Type
|Default Value
boolean
false
The default behavior of
ts-loader is to act as a drop-in replacement for the
tsc command,
so it respects the
include,
files, and
exclude options in your
tsconfig.json, loading
any files specified by those options. The
onlyCompileBundledFiles option modifies this behavior,
loading only those files that are actually bundled by webpack, as well as any
.d.ts files included
by the
tsconfig.json settings.
.d.ts files are still included because they may be needed for
compilation without being explicitly imported, and therefore not picked up by webpack.
|Type
|Default Value
boolean
|determined by typescript based on platform
The default behavior of
ts-loader is to act as a drop-in replacement for the
tsc command,
so it respects the
useCaseSensitiveFileNames set internally by typescript. The
useCaseSensitiveFileNames option modifies this behavior,
by changing the way in which ts-loader resolves file paths to compile. Setting this to true can have some performance benefits due to simplifying the file resolution codepath.
|Type
|Default Value
boolean
false
By default,
ts-loader will not compile
.ts files in
node_modules.
You should not need to recompile
.ts files there, but if you really want to, use this option.
Note that this option acts as a whitelist - any modules you desire to import must be included in
the
"files" or
"include" block of your project's
tsconfig.json.
See: https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/12358
// in webpack.config.js
{
test: /\.ts$/,
loader: 'ts-loader',
options: { allowTsInNodeModules: true }
}
And in your
tsconfig.json:
{
"include": [
"node_modules/whitelisted_module.ts"
],
"files": [
"node_modules/my_module/whitelisted_file.ts"
]
}
|Type
|Default Value
string
undefined
If set, will parse the TypeScript configuration file with given absolute path as base path.
Per default the directory of the configuration file is used as base path. Relative paths in the configuration
file are resolved with respect to the base path when parsed. Option
context allows to set option
configFile to a path other than the project root (e.g. a NPM package), while the base path for
ts-loader
can remain the project root.
Keep in mind that not having a
tsconfig.json in your project root can cause different behaviour between
ts-loader and
tsc.
When using editors like
VS Code it is advised to add a
tsconfig.json file to the root of the project and extend the config file
referenced in option
configFile. For more information please read the PR that
is the base and read the PR that contributed this option.
webpack:
{
loader: require.resolve('ts-loader'),
options: {
context: __dirname,
configFile: require.resolve('ts-config-react-app')
}
}
Extending
tsconfig.json:
{ "extends": "./node_modules/ts-config-react-app/index" }
Note that changes in the extending file while not be respected by
ts-loader. Its purpose is to satisfy the code editor.
|Type
|Default Value
boolean
true
By default whenever the TypeScript compiler needs to check that a file/directory exists or resolve symlinks it makes syscalls. It does not cache the result of these operations and this may result in many syscalls with the same arguments (see comment with example). In some cases it may produce performance degradation.
This flag enables caching for some FS-functions like
fileExists,
realpath and
directoryExists for TypeScript compiler. Note that caches are cleared between compilations.
|Type
|Default Value
boolean
false
ts-loader has opt-in support for project references. With this configuration option enabled,
ts-loader will incrementally rebuild upstream projects the same way
tsc --build does. Otherwise, source files in referenced projects will be treated as if they’re part of the root project.
In order to make use of this option your project needs to be correctly configured to build the project references and then to use them as part of the build. See the Project References Guide and the example code in the examples which can be found here.
Because TS will generate .js and .d.ts files, you should ignore these files, otherwise watchers may go into an infinite watch loop. For example, when using webpack, you may wish to add this to your webpack.conf.js file:
// for webpack 4
plugins: [
new webpack.WatchIgnorePlugin([
/\.js$/,
/\.d\.ts$/
])
],
// for webpack 5
plugins: [
new webpack.WatchIgnorePlugin({
paths:[
/\.js$/,
/\.d\.ts$/
]})
],
It's worth noting that use of the
LoaderOptionsPlugin is only supposed to be a stopgap measure. You may want to look at removing it entirely.
We do not support HMR as we did not yet work out a reliable way how to set it up.
If you want to give
webpack-dev-server HMR a try, follow the official webpack HMR guide, then tweak a few config options for
ts-loader:
transpileOnly to
true (see transpileOnly for config details and recommendations above).
This is your TypeScript loader! We want you to help make it even better. Please feel free to contribute; see the contributor's guide to get started.
ts-loader was started by James Brantly, since 2016 John Reilly has been taking good care of it. If you're interested, you can read more about how that came to pass.
